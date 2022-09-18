Read full article on original website
Brady not sure why Fitzpatrick ‘has it out’ for him, admits he had tequila before infamous ‘that motherf—er’ remark
Tom Brady discussed recent comments made by Ryan Fitzpatrick, losing his cool against the Saints and his role in teammate Mike Evans’ fight with Marshon Lattimore, among other subjects, on his weekly podcast with Jim Gray.
Rams lose Matthew Stafford weapon to 3-game suspension
Matthew Stafford and the Los Angeles Rams got another big headache to start their Super Bowl title defense, with tight end Brycen Hopkins getting suspended for three games. According to USA Today, Hopkins has been slapped with the suspension for violating the NFL’s substance abuse policy. Unfortunately, details about his violation and punishment were not […] The post Rams lose Matthew Stafford weapon to 3-game suspension appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Stephen A. Smith Ripped NFL Quarterback On Monday
It's no secret that the Las Vegas Raiders have been disappointing this season. They've lost their first two games and appear to be not on the same page both offensively and defensively. Quarterback Derek Carr has also not been himself and Stephen A. Smith noticed that, too. Smith absolutely went...
Gisele Bündchen 'Isn't Back With' Tom Brady Despite Return to Florida
Gisele Bündchen is back in Florida, but that doesn't mean she's back with Tom Brady. According to Page Six, Bündchen returned to Florida after spending time in Costa Rica. However, the outlet says that she is not with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback as she is currently in Miami.
Colin Cowherd believes Tua Tagovailoa's Week 2 performance was nothing special
During the Miami Dolphins’ Week 2 win over the Baltimore Ravens, quarterback Tua Tagovailoa had the best statistical games of his career and one of the best in team history. The former Crimson Tide signal-caller completed 72% of his passes for 469 yards, six touchdowns and two interceptions with a 124.1 passer rating. Those are numbers that haven’t been seen in Miami without No. 13 on the field.
Raiders Fans Brawl: One Guy Beat Up Two Men and a Woman
VIDEO: Raiders fans brawled at the Chargers game.
Anonymous 49ers reportedly admit Jimmy Garoppolo makes team better | THE HERD
Trey Lance underwent successful ankle surgery and Jimmy Garoppolo is back as the San Francisco 49ers' starting quarterback. Despite the rough ending to Lance's season, are the 49es back to being Super Bowl contenders? Colin Cowherd explains why he agrees with the recent anonymous report saying multiple 49ers players feel Jimmy G will make them better.
NFL World Reacts To Tom Brady Ex-Girlfriend News
Tom Brady reportedly spent part of his time away from the Buccaneers with his ex-girlfriend, Bridget Moynahan. Brady and the actress have a child together. Bridget announced she was pregnant shortly after breaking up with the then-New England Patriots quarterback. According to a report, Brady and Bridget celebrated their son's...
How the Bucs saved Mike Evans a ton of money on his suspension
Tampa Bay Buccaneers wide receiver Mike Evans has been suspended for Sunday’s game against the Green Bay Packers, but at least it won’t cost him as much money as it could have. Evans will forfeit his pay for Sunday’s game, but that number is much lower than it...
Who will start at quarterback for Chargers? Question looms ahead of matchup with Jaguars
After falling to the Chiefs last Thursday night, the Chargers begin preparing for their Week 3 bout with the Jaguars. But practice plans could be a little bit different this week, as the status of Justin Herbert remains to be seen. Herbert has a fracture to his rib cartilage that...
Trevor Lawrence & His Wife Marissa Are the NFL's Next "It Couple"
Trevor Lawrence's NFL career so far has been drastically different than his time playing college football. As a freshman, he led Dabo Swinney's Clemson Tigers to a crushing win over Alabama in the 2019 College Football Playoff National Championship, and he's one of the few players who didn't play for Alabama who only experienced playoff games in the postseason. Yet, his career with the Jacksonville Jaguars got off to a rocky start no thanks to Urban Meyer's brief tenure and a plethora of interceptions. Nonetheless, Lawrence clearly has the talent to be a franchise quarterback.
Tom Brady Reportedly Took Notable Trip On Monday
Over the weekend, Tom Brady exorcised his demons with a win over the New Orleans Saints. After going 0-4 against the Saints in the regular season over the past two years, Brady and the Bucs finally got a win. Not long later, he took a notable trip. According to a...
Broncos Country won’t ride with Nathaniel Hackett’s latest delusional take over in-game gaffes
Nathaniel Hackett’s bad play calling and poor game management were put on the spotlight in the Denver Broncos’ tough win against the Houston Texans in Week 2. However, the head coach doesn’t think those are the problems for his team. Instead, Hackett cited communication issues as the...
NFL World Reacts To What Bill Belichick Said About Lamar Jackson
Consider Patriots head coach Bill Belichick a believer in Lamar Jackson. At Wednesday's press conference, the future Hall of Fame coach said that Jackson has answered all of the questions coming out of Louisville and then some. Telling reporters, “Without a doubt. He’s the type of players that’s an MVP...
Jerry Jones Makes His Opinion On Jalen Hurts Very Clear
Jalen Hurts put on a show Monday night. Along with scoring two rushing touchdowns in the Philadelphia Eagles' 24-7 win over the Minnesota Vikings, the third-year quarterback went 26-of-31 for 333 passing yards. Jerry Jones was among the many viewers impressed with Hurts. During Tuesday morning's weekly appearance on 105.3...
Bill Belichick Makes His Opinion On Lamar Jackson Very Clear
Bill Belichick is a big Lamar Jackson fan. The head coach of the New England Patriots was asked about Jackson's pre-draft concerns and if he's answered them thus far and he didn't hesitate to say "yes" in his answer. “Without a doubt. He’s the type of player that’s an MVP...
Pete Carroll drops hint on major Geno Smith change after loss to 49ers
The Seattle Seahawks were expected to take a big step back in terms of offensive production in their first season since Russell Wilson’s departure. This has led Seahawks head coach Pete Carroll to think about letting Geno Smith have increased control of the offense and giving the quarterback the green light to air it out […] The post Pete Carroll drops hint on major Geno Smith change after loss to 49ers appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Report: Tom Brady, Gisele's Marriage Faces Big Moment Sunday
Over the past few weeks, the football world has been inundated with news that Tom Brady and Gisele Bundchen's relationship is on the rocks. According to multiple reports, Gisele isn't happy with Tom's decision to come out of retirement for the 2022 season. Despite their rough patch, Brady is reportedly hoping that she'll attend the Buccaneers home game against the Green Bay Packers this weekend.
Pittsburgh Steelers schedule: Ugly losses adding up heading into Week 4 against the Jets
Pittsburgh Steelers schedule: Week 4 Week 4: vs New York Jets Date Game Time (ET) TV Info Sun, Oct. 2
