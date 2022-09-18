Read full article on original website
saratogatodaynewspaper.com
Saratoga Police Conduct Unannounced “Walkthroughs” of Elementary Schools
SARATOGA SPRINGS — In an unprecedented move by the city, Public Safety Commissioner James Montagnino employed city police to “walkthrough” local elementary schools unannounced. This came as a shock for some concerned parents because these acts were not acknowledged publicly, nor was there a formal agreement between the police force and the city school district. Montagnino said the idea came to him after parents reached out following the tragedy in Uvalde, Texas – but many at the last school board meeting held on Tuesday, September 13, were in opposition to these walkthroughs, especially without a formal admission from the district or police force.
Albany High School no longer on lockdown
Albany High School has resumed its normal operations after being placed on lockdown. School officials said the lockdown was in response to fights between students in the building.
WNYT
Albany High School reviewing security procedures after Tuesday fight
Albany High School is reviewing its security policies. This comes after the school says a knife was discovered during an altercation between two students Tuesday afternoon. Albany High implemented a 90 minute lockdown following the fight. The Albany Police Department responded to assist the building’s security staff. There were no...
glensfallschronicle.com
2 guns, one week: Glens Falls schools up in arms
The Glens Falls Police Department passed along this photograph of the toy replica handgun that was recovered in the incident at Glens Falls Middle School on Wednesday, Sept. 14. “We have posted the photo out of a general awareness to the public of how real these items can look in...
WRGB
Stop arm cameras to go live on South Colonie School buses
COLONIE, NY (WRGB) — The South Colonie Central School District is working to keep the roadways safer for students by installing stop arm cameras on buses. Albany County Executive Dan McCoy, unveiling the new safety technology on Thursday. They are expected go live shortly and begin sending tickets to...
WRGB
Mental health investment needed as experts recommend anxiety screenings
New York State (WRGB) — This week, a United States task force of medical experts recommended anxiety screenings for adults younger than the age of 65. It's the first time this advice has been given to help guide doctors' decisions. This recommendation follows the peak of the COVID-19 pandemic,...
WRGB
Russell Sage College working to help get more students to register to vote
Russell Sage College is looking to help get more voters to hit the polls. September 20th is National Voter Registration Day, and they have teamed up with Sage Votes Committee to promote student voter registration. As part of the nationwide event founded in 2012, the non-partisan working group is working...
WRGB
Military organization looking to the community to help at risk veterans
ALBANY, NY (WRGB) — September is, and one military organization is encouraging the community to be the one to help veterans at risk. The American Legion Auxiliary's Department of New York is traveling the state this month to promote the 'Be The One' campaign, a nationally funded program aimed at providing more services and resources to local veterans struggling with mental health issues.
wamc.org
Investigation into past student-teacher relationship leads to resignation of Lenox middle-high school principal
IBerkshires.com reporter Stephen Dravis says that the story that led to Salvatore Frieri’s abrupt resignation Tuesday begins at Berkshire Arts and Technology Charter School in Adams back in 2008. “There was an incident on December afternoon in 2008 where the school had had an early dismissal because of an...
Averill Park student gets ‘picture perfect’ AP score
Liam Rounds, a Class of 2022 graduate from Averill Park High School, earned a rare perfect score on a college-level Advanced Placement exam in spring 2022.
WRGB
Nurses union says there are enough workers, not enough accountability in nursing homes
In the spring of 2022, a 2021 law setting minimum staffing standards in nursing homes went into effect, but nurses say most of the facilities haven't followed through. In August, the New York State Department of Health proposed regulations to the law in an effort to take better control when assessing penalties to those facilities in question. They say a regulation has been amended to remove the current minimum $300 per day penalty, instead giving the state more discretion when holding nursing homes accountable. The period for public comment on that regulation ends on September 26th.
WNYT
Saratoga Springs mom still has no closure in daughter’s 1986 disappearance
For 36 years, Tammie McCormick’s family has wondered what happened to her. Just 13 years old, the young teenager from Saratoga Springs disappeared in 1986. For decades, her mom, Nancy Hieber has stayed away from news cameras. Now she’s agreed to talk with NewsChannel 13 about her daughter.
WRGB
Haunted Hayride returns to the Capital Region
Ballston Spa, NY (WRGB) — A Capital Region favorite with over three decades of scares is back this weekend!. Fall is in the air and Opening Night of the Double M Haunted Hayrides in Ballston Spa is this Saturday, September 24. The tradition returns with its popular tractor-drawn haunted...
Rotterdam opts into water assistance program
Some Rotterdam residents who owe money on their water and sewer bills may be able to receive financial assistance.
WNYT
Arrest made after Ballston Spa school threat
Police have made an arrest following that anonymous threat made against the Ballston Spa Central School District. The Saratoga County Sheriff’s Office says someone reported their child received a Snap Chat message about a possible school shooting take place at the district. Extra security is still in place around...
WRGB
First Night makes a reinvented return to Saratoga Springs
SARATOGA SPRINGS, NY (WRGB) — A new relaunched and reinvented First Night in Saratoga has been unveiled in the Spa City. The City of Saratoga Springs has partnered with the Saratoga County Chamber of Commerce, Discover Saratoga and the Saratoga City Center to re-launch the popular venue. Now called,...
Latham Mobil worker allegedly sells alcohol to minor
A clerk at the Latham Mobil Mart was recently arrested, for allegedly selling alcohol to a minor at the shop. State Police checked 22 businesses across Albany County for compliance and found that nearly all of them followed proper procedures for alcohol sales.
WNYT
Victims hit in pellet gun attack in Gloversville
Julie Vanhorne says she was riding her bike when suddenly she heard a pop and pain her back. Immediately she thought she had been shot by a gun. To her surprise it was the pain from a pellet un pellet. Julie says the person shot her was a child around...
Casting call for commercial filming in Lake George
Cocca Casting is looking for individuals and real couples for a commercial shoot in Lake George. The roles are non-speaking and no experience is necessary.
ems1.com
Public safety workers mourn sudden death of N.Y. county emergency services director
ELIZABETHTOWN, N.Y. — Public safety workers and public officials in the tri-county area were mourning the unexpected death Monday of Essex County Emergency Services Director Max Thwaits III. Thwaits, 40, of AuSable Forks, died of heart failure around 2 a.m. Monday at the University of Vermont Health Network Champlain...
