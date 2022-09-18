Read full article on original website
An APD Officer Has Shot a Rock-Throwing Man in Northeast AlbuquerqueDaniella CressmanAlbuquerque, NM
BCSO Deputies Fatally Shot a Man in Southwest AlbuquerqueDaniella CressmanAlbuquerque, NM
The Police Are Conducting a Search for a Suspect with a Gun at Coronado MallDaniella CressmanAlbuquerque, NM
Nate Bargatzo Is Bringing His Relatable Comedy in Albuquerque, New MexicoDaniella CressmanAlbuquerque, NM
Home Cooked Mexican Restaurant Opening SoonGreyson FAlbuquerque, NM
losalamosreporter.com
LAPD: Two-Vehicle Crash On Pajarito Road Near Mile Marker #5
UPDATE: Crash has been cleared. 8:30 a.m. Los Alamos Police Department is reporting a two-vehicle crash on Pajarito Road near Mile Marker 5. There is one injury and LAPD and Centerra are on scene to investigate and conduct traffic control. Motorists are cautioned to avoid area if possible or use...
rrobserver.com
Annual balloon safety demonstration by PNM: reminder of last year’s balloon accident
In preparation for the 2022 Albuquerque International Balloon Fiesta, PNM is hosting a safety demonstration on Wednesday, Sept. 21, 2022 at 9 am for first responders, Balloon Fiesta safety officials, and local media to discuss what to do if a hot air balloon is caught in power lines. This annual...
Albuquerque Fire Rescue mural repainted after vandalism
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – The area around Fire Station 1 in Albuquerque is looking a lot brighter. The mural on the side of the station has been repainted. Albuquerque Fire Rescue says they reached out to the artist who created it after someone vandalized one of the faces and asked him if he could fix it. Instead, […]
Duo accused of breaking into Albuquerque gas station through roof
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – A man is accused of breaking into a business through the roof then pointing what appeared to be a gun at officers. According to the criminal complaint, officers were called to the Murphy’s on San Mateo early Wednesday morning. People who live nearby say they saw two men, later identified as David Ramirez […]
An APD Officer Has Shot a Rock-Throwing Man in Northeast Albuquerque
"A police officer shot and injured a man who threw 'large rocks' at him during a foot pursuit early Wednesday morning in Northeast Albuquerque. Rebecca Atkins, an Albuquerque Police Department spokeswoman, said 47-year-old Gabriel Garcia was treated for a gunshot wound and has been booked into the Metropolitan Detention Center." —Matthew Reisen.
Alleged Bernalillo drunk driver arrested again after 5th DWI
BERNALILLO, N.M. (KRQE) – Lapel video from Sandoval County’s Sheriff’s Office shows the moment 38-year-old Antonio Menchego gets pulled over on suspicion of drunk driving. Court records show Menchego already has five convictions for driving while intoxicated. According to the criminal complaint, before being pulled over, Menchego ran several red lights, and drove on the side […]
A Santa Fe Man has Been Charged with an Aggravated DWI Following an I-25 Crash
"A Santa Fe man was arrested Sunday on Interstate 25 near La Bajada on suspicion of driving while intoxicated with an unrestrained child in his minivan and intentionally rear-ending a pickup." —Nathan Lederman.
The Police Are Conducting a Search for a Suspect with a Gun at Coronado Mall
"Albuquerque Police Department are searching for a subject with a gun at Coronado Mall." —Nick Catlin. The Coronado Mall is currently in lockdown as this search is being conducted.
Albuquerque police involved in overnight SWAT situation
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Officers with the Albuquerque Police Department responded to a domestic dispute in the area of William St. and Pacific Ave. Wednesday night. The incident elevated to a SWAT situation when a man inside the residence refused to come out. Early Thursday morning and APD spokesperson said the man surrendered peacefully and was […]
rrobserver.com
Stormy evening again, celebrate fall equinox
There is a higher chance of rain and storms this evening. Albuquerque National Weather Service says: “One more day of rich monsoon moisture focuses the greatest storm coverage across western & northern NM.”. It will be a good day to get a pumpkin latte. Starbucks, Satellite Coffee and Cafe...
KOAT 7
Albuquerque police chase and shoot man early Wednesday morning
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. — An Albuquerque police officer shot and hurt a man early Wednesday morning. Police say officers heard about shots fired near Candelaria and Carlisle around 3 a.m. When an officer arrived he found a man who was possibly trying to break into a convenience store. As the officer confronted the man, the man ran away and the officer chased him. At some point, the officer fired their gun and hit the man. Officers found the man a few blocks away and took him to the hospital. Police say the man is expected to survive.
BCSO Deputies Fatally Shot a Man in Southwest Albuquerque
"A call about a suspicious person inside a vehicle Tuesday afternoon ended with Bernalillo County deputies fatally shooting a man in the South Valley. Jayme Fuller, a Bernalillo County Sheriff’s Office spokeswoman, did not identify the person killed and said no deputies were injured." —Matthew Reisen.
3rd suspect ID’d in Santa Fe Home Depot shoplifting
SANTA FE, N.M. (KRQE) – Santa Fe police have identified the third suspect in an armed shoplifting at a Home Depot that turned into a chase and tasing. An arrest warrant has been filed for 19-year-old Clarence Sepulveda-Martinez. Police say he and 24-year-old Jesus Gonzales took a generator from the store on September 12, pulled a […]
Police shooting leaves suspect injured in northeast Albuquerque
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – The Albuquerque Police Department said 47-year-old Gabriel Garcia, who was shot by police Wednesday morning, has been released from the hospital and booked into the Metropolitan Detention Center. Police say officers were sent to the area near the Candelaria Business Center around 3 a.m. Wednesday morning in reference to a shot spotter […]
rrobserver.com
RRPD Arrest Records: August 14-15
Zachary Prigge, 27, Rio Rancho, was arrested for violation of restraining order prohibiting domestic violence near Golf Course Rd. Isaiah Perez, 25, El Paso, was arrested for aggravated driving while under the influence of intoxicating and speeding (over by 1 – 10) near Westside Blvd. Cheryle Morgan, 38, Rio...
Fire destroys pergola in Highland Park
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – People who live in one of Albuquerque’s oldest neighborhoods are saddened after someone destroyed part of the property. Someone set fire to one of the signature features of Highland Park, the wisteria-covered pergola. Residents want to know why someone would do something like this and if the city can do more to […]
Over 100 buried as part of Bernalillo County’s unclaimed indigent program
NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – More than 100 people were laid to rest Thursday as part of Bernalillo County’s unclaimed indigent program. The program provides burials for people who have not been claimed after death. 107 people were buried at the Fairview Cemetery Thursday, six of them veterans. Officials say they hold each person for two years […]
rrobserver.com
Police ID 3 recent homicide victims
Albuquerque police released the names of three men fatally shot in separate incidents across the city. Gilbert Gallegos, an Albuquerque police spokesman, said the deaths of Victor Lopez-Quiroz, 37, Jeffrey Campbell, 47, and Jonathan Lindsey, 33, are being investigated as homicides. No arrests have been made in the three cases.
New hope on the horizon for empty lot on San Mateo
There have been years of promises from the city to redevelop a high-crime corner tied to shootings and murders. So what is taking so long for the city to build something at San Mateo and Kathryn? News 13 asked the city about the holdup.
Female officer sues former Bernalillo police chief over hidden camera
BERNALILLO, N.M. (KRQE) – A female police sergeant claims she was targeted by her own police chief when he placed a hidden camera inside an air conditioning vent in her office. KRQE Investigates brought that case to light last year. Since then, the police chief at the center of it all left the department and the […]
