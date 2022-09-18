ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. — An Albuquerque police officer shot and hurt a man early Wednesday morning. Police say officers heard about shots fired near Candelaria and Carlisle around 3 a.m. When an officer arrived he found a man who was possibly trying to break into a convenience store. As the officer confronted the man, the man ran away and the officer chased him. At some point, the officer fired their gun and hit the man. Officers found the man a few blocks away and took him to the hospital. Police say the man is expected to survive.

