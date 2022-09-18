ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Rio Rancho, NM

LAPD: Two-Vehicle Crash On Pajarito Road Near Mile Marker #5

UPDATE: Crash has been cleared. 8:30 a.m. Los Alamos Police Department is reporting a two-vehicle crash on Pajarito Road near Mile Marker 5. There is one injury and LAPD and Centerra are on scene to investigate and conduct traffic control. Motorists are cautioned to avoid area if possible or use...
LOS ALAMOS, NM
Albuquerque Fire Rescue mural repainted after vandalism

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – The area around Fire Station 1 in Albuquerque is looking a lot brighter. The mural on the side of the station has been repainted. Albuquerque Fire Rescue says they reached out to the artist who created it after someone vandalized one of the faces and asked him if he could fix it. Instead, […]
ALBUQUERQUE, NM
Rio Rancho, NM
Government
City
Rio Rancho, NM
Alleged Bernalillo drunk driver arrested again after 5th DWI

BERNALILLO, N.M. (KRQE) – Lapel video from Sandoval County’s Sheriff’s Office shows the moment 38-year-old Antonio Menchego gets pulled over on suspicion of drunk driving. Court records show Menchego already has five convictions for driving while intoxicated. According to the criminal complaint, before being pulled over, Menchego ran several red lights, and drove on the side […]
BERNALILLO, NM
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Potholes#Construction Maintenance#Ramblin Man Rambling#Quantum
Albuquerque police involved in overnight SWAT situation

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) –  Officers with the Albuquerque Police Department responded to a domestic dispute in the area of William St. and Pacific Ave. Wednesday night. The incident elevated to a SWAT situation when a man inside the residence refused to come out. Early Thursday morning and APD spokesperson said the man surrendered peacefully and was […]
ALBUQUERQUE, NM
Stormy evening again, celebrate fall equinox

There is a higher chance of rain and storms this evening. Albuquerque National Weather Service says: “One more day of rich monsoon moisture focuses the greatest storm coverage across western & northern NM.”. It will be a good day to get a pumpkin latte. Starbucks, Satellite Coffee and Cafe...
ALBUQUERQUE, NM
Albuquerque police chase and shoot man early Wednesday morning

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. — An Albuquerque police officer shot and hurt a man early Wednesday morning. Police say officers heard about shots fired near Candelaria and Carlisle around 3 a.m. When an officer arrived he found a man who was possibly trying to break into a convenience store. As the officer confronted the man, the man ran away and the officer chased him. At some point, the officer fired their gun and hit the man. Officers found the man a few blocks away and took him to the hospital. Police say the man is expected to survive.
ALBUQUERQUE, NM
3rd suspect ID’d in Santa Fe Home Depot shoplifting

SANTA FE, N.M. (KRQE) – Santa Fe police have identified the third suspect in an armed shoplifting at a Home Depot that turned into a chase and tasing. An arrest warrant has been filed for 19-year-old Clarence Sepulveda-Martinez. Police say he and 24-year-old Jesus Gonzales took a generator from the store on September 12, pulled a […]
SANTA FE, NM
Police shooting leaves suspect injured in northeast Albuquerque

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – The Albuquerque Police Department said 47-year-old Gabriel Garcia, who was shot by police Wednesday morning, has been released from the hospital and booked into the Metropolitan Detention Center. Police say officers were sent to the area near the Candelaria Business Center around 3 a.m. Wednesday morning in reference to a shot spotter […]
ALBUQUERQUE, NM
RRPD Arrest Records: August 14-15

Zachary Prigge, 27, Rio Rancho, was arrested for violation of restraining order prohibiting domestic violence near Golf Course Rd. Isaiah Perez, 25, El Paso, was arrested for aggravated driving while under the influence of intoxicating and speeding (over by 1 – 10) near Westside Blvd. Cheryle Morgan, 38, Rio...
RIO RANCHO, NM
Fire destroys pergola in Highland Park

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – People who live in one of Albuquerque’s oldest neighborhoods are saddened after someone destroyed part of the property. Someone set fire to one of the signature features of Highland Park, the wisteria-covered pergola.  Residents want to know why someone would do something like this and if the city can do more to […]
ALBUQUERQUE, NM
Police ID 3 recent homicide victims

Albuquerque police released the names of three men fatally shot in separate incidents across the city. Gilbert Gallegos, an Albuquerque police spokesman, said the deaths of Victor Lopez-Quiroz, 37, Jeffrey Campbell, 47, and Jonathan Lindsey, 33, are being investigated as homicides. No arrests have been made in the three cases.
ALBUQUERQUE, NM

