Why Did Criston Cole Do That in Episode 5 of 'House of the Dragon'?
Editor's Note: The following article contains spoilers for Episodes 1-5 of House of the Dragon."'Tis better to have loved and lost, than never to have loved at all." Dealing with heartbreak is never an easy thing, and we often turn to this wise verse by Alfred Lord Tennyson for solace. In some cases, we might never get over that heartbreak. While love may linger, life goes on regardless. And the last episode of House of the Dragon displayed a tragic example of how unrequited love may turn bitter and violent.
'Vampire Academy' Season 1 Episode 2 Recap: Earth, Air, Water, or Fire?
In its first episode, Vampire Academy had a break-back pacing with so much exposition that it actually made the story harder to follow. Well, in Episode 2, "Earth. Air. Water. Fire." we certainly get a slow-down. The episode begins with a flashback/dream (it's not exactly clear at this point which one of the two it is) of just after the car crash from the premiere. Lissa (Daniela Nieves) is standing in front of the flaming limo as her (now-dead) brother walks up to her and demands that she "remember." We also find out that the flashback is not being seen by just Lissa but Rose (Sisi Stringer) as well, and we have yet to know why if there is any reason at all.
'House of the Dragon' — What to Expect from Season 2
House of the Dragon has become a smash-hit for HBO and its streaming service, HBOMax. The Game of Thrones prequel is based on the book Fire & Blood by author George R. R. Martin, who also is executive producing and helping write the series. Though season 1 is only halfway...
'The Karate Kid' Review: How Watching 'Cobra Kai' Gave Me the Courage to Watch Original Movie
Whenever I watch a movie involving an Asian character set anytime before the 2000s, I get a little worried. It's been a long road for Asian representation in media and entertainment, but sometimes looking into the past can be painful. Beloved movies like Sixteen Candles and Breakfast at Tiffany's leave me with a sour taste in my mouth, not because I couldn't understand Sam's very American girl struggles as a teenager or because I wasn't enchanted by Holly Golightly's eccentricities, but because those movies contained caricatures of people who look like me. They turned Asian faces into the butt of the joke. This was always my fear and why I avoided The Karate Kid. The idea of a wise and experienced Japanese man teaching karate to a white kid from New Jersey was something I instantly thought: Nope, I'll pass on that slice of nostalgia.
'Chucky' Season 2: Jennifer Tilly Shares BTS Image With Co-Star Fiona Dourif
Here at Collider, our eyes are ready to bleed with all the Chucky Season 2 content coming our way. From trailers to teasers, to images, interviews, and posters, there’s truly an endless amount of information pouring out. But, we aren’t complaining! Doing what she does best, franchise star Jennifer Tilly is at it again, sharing a behind-the-scenes look at her time on the set of the SYFY and USA Network series. This time, she’s posing with her co-star Fiona Dourif, who’s played Nica Pierce since 2013’s Curse of Chucky.
Why 'My Hero Academia's Risky Redemption Arcs Actually Work
With five successful seasons under its belt and a sixth one right around the corner, My Hero Academia has had the luxury of building long character arcs that span multiple seasons, for multiple characters. The large cast is one of My Hero Academia’s most colorful aspects, in that the wide variety of personalities and superpowers represents a plethora of arcs and tones – some darker than others.
'The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power' Episode 5 Recap: What Will You Risk?
“Not all who wonder or wander are lost,” sings Poppy (Megan Richards), the last Proudfellow left in the Harfoot caravan, in her left-behind mother’s walking song. In “Partings,” the fifth episode of Prime Video’s The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power, wanderers and wonderers from across the map will test that tune. When is coming home again good, and when is it perilous? When do we strike out for lands unknown? What if home itself is a land unknown? And what do we risk for our fellow travelers along the way?
Why Yolanda Is Desperately Due for a Change in 'Stargirl' Season 3
Editor's Note: The following contains Stargirl Season 3 spoilers.DC’s Stargirl, which recently launched its third season on The CW, follows teenager Courtney Whitmore (Brec Bassinger) in the small town of Blue Valley, Nebraska, as she steps into the world of superheroes and works on putting together the next team of heroes to protect the world as the Justice Society of America. Alongside her are her family and friends — Pat Dugan (Luke Wilson), Barbara Whitmore (Amy Smart), Mike Dugan (Trae Romano), Yolanda Montez (Yvette Monreal), Rick Tyler (Cameron Gellman), and Beth Chapel (Anjelika Washington) — who have each come into their own over the show’s two seasons, whether as superhero or supporter. However, of Courtney’s loved ones, the character that hasn’t been focused on enough is Yolanda, who has endured such a terrible string of events since the series began. This is particularly true when it comes to her home life, which is possibly the most disheartening struggle that any of the characters has faced.
10 Great Animated Movies that Deserve to Join the Criterion Collection
The Criterion Collection, despite being highly admirable for releasing a bunch of amazing independent, foreign and classic films, sadly doesn't have a lot of animated releases under its belt. It's a very limited roster of films including Fantastic Mr. Fox, Fantastic Planet, Watership Down, and their newest addition, WALL-E. There...
'The Cleaning Lady' Cast and Character Guide: Who's Who in the Fox Series
One of Fox's newest dramas, The Cleaning Lady, will officially be back this Fall for its second season. The crime drama created by Miranda Kwok is based on the Argentine series La Chica que Limpia. The American adaption shares the same premise as the original series focusing on a struggling mother who works hard as a cleaning lady to take care of her son who has an immunodeficiency disorder. Only when she crosses paths with gangsters, she takes on another job as their crime scene cleaner to acquire more money for her son's treatment. The thrilling story explores intriguing circumstances of gray morality and that all the characters' actions or motives aren't always definitive good or evil. It also highlights the socially relevant plight of undocumented immigrants and their treatment in America.
What Is the True Story Behind 'Monster: The Jeffrey Dahmer Story'?
True crime has always been a popular subgenre of nonfiction. In the past decade, real stories of twisted serial killers have generated interest once more on Netflix. Between historical dramas like Mindhunter, riveting documentaries like Making a Murderer, and biopics like Extremely Wicked, Shockingly Evil, and Vile, Netflix has released many projects that draw from history’s most shocking headlines. The latest series to capitalize on this trend is Monster: The Jeffrey Dahmer Story, a 10-part limited event series starring Evan Peters as the titular serial killer.
‘Andor’ Episode 2 Review: Cassian Gets Caught in the Crosshairs of Power Plays
The second episode of Andor begins a short time after the final moments of the premiere, as a young Kassa (Antonio Viña) sets out with his Kenari peers to locate the crash site. Along the way, they pass a massive abandoned mining site, which completely dwarfs Kassa in size and scope—alluding to, perhaps, whatever befell the adults of Kenari. The flashback gives way to nightfall on Ferrix, which sees Cassian (Diego Luna) stealthily make his way through the backstreets of the town, while the rest of the cast of characters clocks out of work and closes up shop.
Where to Watch 'Abbott Elementary' Season 2
It's back to school with Season 2 of Abbott Elementary returning to ABC this September. The hit workplace sitcom comes off the heels of winning 3 Emmy Awards after the show repeatedly broke records in network ratings. It rapidly became an audience and critic favorite with its wholesome and hilarious characters in the setting of a Philadelphia public school. The series joins the fray of successful workplace comedies while also highlighting the true importance of school teachers which the creator, Quinta Brunson (A Black Lady Sketch Show), credits the show’s inspiration to her own middle school teacher.
'Chucky' Brings the Terror in New Season 2 Images
If you thought those behind the upcoming second season of SYFY and USA Network’s Chucky were done with promoting, think again! Over the last week alone, fans have received an official trailer and Season 2 poster, and today, we’re checking out some newly released stills from several episodes of the soon-to-be season. From the show’s second annual Halloween episode, titled “Halloween II”, to photos of new-to-the franchise character Nadine (Bella Higginbotham), and Devon Sawa’s American Horror Story-esque return as a priest, these sneak peeks have it all!
Charlie Cooper Talks ‘See How They Run’ and How Making the Film Was Like Taking a Masterclass in Acting
With director Tom George’s See How They Run now playing in theaters, I recently caught up with Charlie Cooper to talk about making the Agatha Christie-style whodunnit. The film takes place in the West End of 1950s London where a seasoned detective (Sam Rockwell) and an ambitious rookie (Saoirse Ronan) investigate the murder of a film director that was planning on adapting a hit play into a movie. The film also stars Adrien Brody, Ruth Wilson, Reece Sherrsmith, Harris Dickinson, Charlie Cooper, Pippa Bennett-Warner, Pearl Chandr, Sian Clifford, Jacob Fortune-Lloyd, and David Oyelowo.
'God's Creatures': Release Date, Trailer, Cast, and Everything You Need to Know
As far as small-scale independent production companies go, A24 has certainly become the biggest. Every single year they have just been releasing hit after hit. A huge number of critically acclaimed modern classics have come from the indie giant, including The Lighthouse (2019), Uncut Gems (2019), Minari (2021), The Green Knight (2021), Everything Everywhere All At Once (2022), and many more.
Even If You Hate the Movie, ’Avatar’s Cultural Impact Can’t Be Ignored
James Cameron’s Avatar returns to theaters this weekend with an extended run in IMAX. The film was recently removed from the Disney+ platform, generating even more anticipation for the theatrical re-release. Avatar’s box office success is basically a Hollywood legend at this point. Although Avengers: Endgame briefly stole its spot as the highest grossing film of all-time at the worldwide box office, Avatar won back its title thanks to a 2021 re-release. It’s unlikely that we will see a phenomenon like Avatar again anytime soon.
'See How They Run' Shows Why We Need More Saoirse Ronan Comedic Performances
Editor's Note: The following contains spoilers for See How They Run.There aren’t a lot of young movie stars that are quite as accomplished as Saoirse Ronan. The Irish actress has landed four Academy Award nominations, worked with some of the industry’s finest filmmakers, and earned the respect of her peers before reaching the age of 30. Ronan is one of the rare actresses whose involvement is enough to generate interest in a project; since she’s avoided signing on to any recurring franchises, Ronan’s performances feel more calculated.
Kelly Marie Tran to Play Activist Amanda Nguyen in Upcoming Biopic
Following a quiet few years that have seen her take on mostly voice roles, Kelly Marie Tran's re-emergence is on the horizon. Tran is making a comeback in a huge way by adding film producer to her repertoire. Her next major project will be a biographical picture of the celebrated social entrepreneur, and civil rights activist, Amanda Nguyen. Tran is set to produce the picture as well as take on the role of Nguyen with whom she shares a real-life close relationship.
'Reacher' Season 2 to Begin Filming Later This Month
Prime Video has announced today that Reacher, the series based on the best-selling Jack Reacher novels by Lee Child, is set to begin filming for its second season later this month in late September. The series, which first began back in February on Prime Video, was renewed for a second season only three days following its premiere on the streaming service. The first season was based on the first book of the novel series and Child's debut novel Killing Floor, which saw Reacher, played by Alan Ritchson, arrested for murder, which leads him down a rabbit hole of corruption and conspiracy that sees him unravel dirty dealings between the police, businessmen, and politicians.
