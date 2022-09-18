Working visit to Texas and California: ‘We celebrate the good relationship between the Netherlands and the USA’ | Ministries

Read full article on original website
Related
California’s lofty climate goals clash with reality
State officials knew ahead of the recent heat wave that the grid was on shaky ground.
HOA policies on signs, flags require diligent discussion and deliberation | Opinion
As the midterm election approaches, it is no surprise that issues involving political and social yard signs are once again heating up in community associations in Florida and across the country.
Immigration groups on high alert as they await DeSantis’ next flight
Many relief groups are now collaborating and preparing for the next plane of migrants, which DeSantis has promised to send.
More than 1,000 people cross the Channel in small boats
More than 1,000 people crossed the English Channel in small boats the day after the total for the year exceeded 30,000, according to Government figures.The Ministry of Defence has confirmed that 21 boats were intercepted on Thursday carrying 1,150 people.This is the third highest daily figure in 2022 and brings the total to have made the crossing so far this year to 31,665.The number of arrivals this week has led officials to erect special tents at Dover, Kent, to keep migrants covered as they appear to be overflowing from existing facilities while being processed.It is more than five months since...
Comments / 0