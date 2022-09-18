Working visit to Texas and California: ‘We celebrate the good relationship between the Netherlands and the USA’ | Ministries

More than 1,000 people crossed the English Channel in small boats the day after the total for the year exceeded 30,000, according to Government figures.The Ministry of Defence has confirmed that 21 boats were intercepted on Thursday carrying 1,150 people.This is the third highest daily figure in 2022 and brings the total to have made the crossing so far this year to 31,665.The number of arrivals this week has led officials to erect special tents at Dover, Kent, to keep migrants covered as they appear to be overflowing from existing facilities while being processed.It is more than five months since...

IMMIGRATION ・ 31 MINUTES AGO