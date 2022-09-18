Read full article on original website
Freshman gets caught holding open door at Memorial Union, misses first week of school
On the first day of school, freshman Gill Stillman was walking into the Memorial Union when he noticed a girl trailing not far behind him. “It was 1:30pm, so I wanted to get Strada before the line got too long,” Stillman said. “But then I saw this girl walking behind me and thought to myself, ‘Hey, let’s start this year off on a good foot, Gill. Why don’t you hold that door open for her?’”
Common Sense Rock County hosts Civics Academy
A group local citizens are concerned with the growing partisan nature of non-partisan government offices. Spokesperson Rich Gruber says Common Sense Rock County is a grass roots grassroots effort to organize, educate and advocate for the reestablishment of common sense principles. Gruber says the Rock County Citizens Academy kicks off...
United Way of Jefferson & North Walworth Counties hosts Season of Caring
The United Way of Jefferson and North Walworth Counties annual Season of Caring kicks off October 3rd. Executive Director Elizabeth Ellis-Bols says it’s a free six-week program intended to encourage and inspire citizens to support, give back and connect with the community. Participants complete six weekly missions that range...
Developer looks to convert former Crazy Joes into self-storage facility
A vacant downtown Janesville storefront could be getting new life soon. The new owner of the Crazy Joes furniture building on west Milwaukee Street in Janesville is looking to rezone the property in order to facilitate it’s reuse. The plan is to convert the building into a self storage...
Outgoing City Manager looks back on time in Janesville fondly
Janesville City Manager Mark Freitag is proud of the work he’s done in his more than eight years on the job. Freitag says in the first six months on the job he was able to establish a mission statement, vision statement, organizational values, and a strategic plan. Freitag says...
Transgender teen sues Dakota School District over sports, bathroom access ban
DAKOTA, Ill. (WIFR) - A 14-year-old transgender girl and her family file a lawsuit against Dakota School District. They allege district leaders enforce a discriminatory and unconstitutional policy that bars her from using the girl’s bathrooms and locker rooms, and competing with the girl’s track team. 23 News...
Liaison officer's gun accidentally discharges at Janesville Middle School
The Madison Arts Commission hosted a panel called "Black Artists Speak," which allowed Black artists to share their experiences. The city of Madison’s Common Council passed the second substitute on an ordinance governing the use of tear gas and other chemicals used for crow control. Low housing affordability continues...
Local bar owners, MPD beef up security measures after bar raided
Madison Police officers raided a bar on the 600 block of State Street Sept. 1, resulting in over 100 underage drinking citations for the bar’s patrons. An unnamed source identified the bar to the Wisconsin State Journal as State Street’s City Bar, though MPD and UWPD did not confirm this.
Janesville EMS to receive grant funding
Governor Evers announced this week that EMS providers across the state would be getting extra funding through flex grants. Deputy Fire Chief Jamie Kessenich says they had to specify what they could use the funds for across five different categories including supplies, equipment, training, emergency apparatus and recruitment and retention.
Med Flight called to Columbia County crash
PARDEEVILLE, Wis. — Officers are investigating after Med Flight responded to a crash in Columbia County Wednesday night. Dispatchers confirmed the crash happened along Haynes Road just north of Pardeeville after 5 p.m. Wednesday. According to a Facebook post from the Pardeeville Fire Department, the crash involved a vehicle hitting a child. Officials said in the post that the child...
New area code coming to Wisconsin
MADISON (WJFW) - The Public Service Commission of Wisconsin announced on Thursday that a new area code could be coming to Wisconsin. The 608 area code in southcentral and southwestern Wisconsin, which includes Madison, is running out of prefixes. Prefixes are the the three numbers in the phone number following the area code.
"Truly incredible": 3,000-year-old canoe recovered from Wisconsin's Lake Mendota
Featured video is a CBS News report from 2021MADISON, Wis. -- A second ancient canoe has been recovered from Lake Mendota in Madison, Wisconsin.According to the Wisconsin Historical Society, a 3,000-year-old dugout canoe was recovered by maritime archeologists with the historical society and partners from the state's tribal nations. It's believed to be the oldest canoe discovered in the Great Lake region by about 1,000 years. Radiocarbon dating places it at 1,000 B.C.Less than one year ago, a 1,200-year-old canoe was discovered in the same lake - and drew international attention, the historical society said."Finding an additional historically significant...
UW-Madison orthopedics chair Dr. Thomas Zdeblick resigns
Dr. Thomas Zdeblick resigned from his position as chair of the Department of Orthopedics at the University of Wisconsin-Madison in June. He currently remains head of the UW Spine Center and a member of the department of Orthopedics. His resignation comes after his proposal to build a new physician-owned surgical...
Warnings expire, hail possible in Milwaukee County
The severe thunderstorm warning have expired in southeastern Wisconsin, but the rain and hail isn't over. As of 3:19 p.m., WeatherWatch 12 Chief Meteorologist Mark Baden said hail could be moving in to communities such as Fox Point, Bayside, Shorewood, Whitefish Bay, Glendale and Brown Deer. The earlier storms produced...
FREED: Jon Wiser Strangled, Raped & Bludgeoned to Death 86 Year Old Woman | Tony Evers’ Killers & Rapists #14
Since 2019, Gov. Tony Evers’ Parole Commission has released hundreds of convicted criminals, freeing them early on parole mostly into Wisconsin communities, including more than 270 murderers and attempted murderers, and more than 44 child rapists. Jon Wiser was one of them. 14th in the series. Jon Wiser had...
Suspect who allegedly attacked elderly man in Culver’s parking lot charged
MADISON, Wis. — The man accused of attacking an elderly man in the parking lot of a Madison Culver’s last month was charged Monday. Samuel R. Turner, 58, is charged with physical abuse on an elder person intentionally causing bodily harm and misdemeanor battery. Madison police arrested Turner last week. RELATED: Madison police arrest suspect in unprovoked attack of elderly...
Medical bills they thought were covered sock dissolved company’s former employees
When Yvonne Rhead got foot surgery in May, she expected that her bill would be covered by the health insurance she had with her former employer. Instead, she’s gotten nothing so far — and a $40,000 bill is staring her in the face. Rhead spent 22 years working for Hufcor Inc., a Janesville-based manufacturer of […] The post Medical bills they thought were covered sock dissolved company’s former employees appeared first on Wisconsin Examiner.
Thousands lost power Monday night due to alleged intoxicated driver
MADISON, Wis. — Over 2,000 Alliant energy customers lost power Monday night after a car hit an electrical box. Madison police said the accident occurred at 11:22 p.m. on McKenna Blvd. near Elver Park. The 26-year-old driver hit an electrical box which started a fire. According to Alliant Energy’s outage map, 2,795 customers on the west side were without power...
Police: Woman pulls gun on man and his child at gas station
MADISON, Wis. — A Madison woman is facing charges after police said she pointed a gun at a man and his young child. The incident happened Tuesday night at the BP Gas Station on South Park St. Officers said the 37-year-old woman asked someone at the gas station for...
Kids, ages 12 and 13, arrested in string of Madison gas station burglaries
MADISON, Wis. — Police in Madison have arrested two kids, ages 12 and 13, following a string of four gas station burglaries in the city earlier this month. During the overnight hours of Sept. 6 and into Sept. 7, four gas stations were burglarized. Police have since identified the 12-year-old and 13-year-old as suspects.
