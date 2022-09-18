Read full article on original website
fireapparatusmagazine.com
Beloit (WI) to Demolish, Reconstruct Fire Station 2
The demolition and reconstruction of Beloit Fire Station 2 is expected to be complete by the fall of 2024, according to township officials, BeloitDailyNews.com reported. In May, the Wisconsin governor announced that Beloit will receive a $7,675,000 grant from the Neighborhood Investment Fund. The next step for the project is to establish what the new fire station might look like, the report said.
Police searching for missing endangered girl, possibly in Beloit
BELOIT, Wis. (WTVO) — Police in Wisconsin have issued an alert for a missing girl, 17-year-old Laniyah Hampton, of Madison, who is thought to be in the company of Paul Williams III, 36, who is known to visit the Beloit and Janesville area. According to police, Madison authorities issued an alert after receiving a report […]
WISN
New area code coming to Wisconsin
MADISON, Wis. — The Public Service Commission of Wisconsin announced on Thursday the creation of a new, additional area code to overlay the area in which the 608 area code is now in service. It's in the Madison area and southwest and southcentral Wisconsin. The PSC says that the...
2 killed, 2 hurt in crash on Highway 19 near Marshall
MARSHALL, Wis. — Two people were killed and two others were hurt in a three-vehicle crash near Marshall Wednesday night, the Dane County Sheriff’s Office said. In a news release, the sheriff’s office said the crash happened just before 8 p.m. near State Highway 19 and County Highway TT in the town of Medina. A vehicle heading west on Highway...
wclo.com
Beloit passes amendment for building of small homes
The City of Beloit passed an amendment of an ordinance at Monday night’s meeting that will now allow for the construction of smaller dwellings in the city. The amendment passed unanimously, with council Vice President Nancy Forbeck enthusiastically moving in favor of the amendment. Council President Regina Dunkin said...
Rockford bridge could close without $14M repairs
ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — Rockford City Council members are considering their options to pay for renovations to an important bridge used by 6,900 cars every day. Engineering experts say more than $14 million will be needed to perform needed repairs to the 15th Avenue bridge or it will close within the next decade. City engineers […]
wclo.com
Janesville EMS to receive grant funding
Governor Evers announced this week that EMS providers across the state would be getting extra funding through flex grants. Deputy Fire Chief Jamie Kessenich says they had to specify what they could use the funds for across five different categories including supplies, equipment, training, emergency apparatus and recruitment and retention.
nbc15.com
Juveniles taken into custody in string of Madison gas station burglaries
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - Madison Police Department reported Wednesday that two juveniles were identified as suspects in a string of gas station burglaries across the city that happened earlier this month. On Sept. 7, MPD said its Burglary Crimes Unit was reviewing all evidence available in an attempt to locate...
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
Nightmare move to Waukesha; woman tells Contact 6, 'I was misled'
WAUKESHA, Wis. - Hiring the wrong moving company can be a financial and emotional nightmare. Since 2017, the Wisconsin Department of Agriculture, Trade and Consumer Protection (DATCP) has gotten 170 complaints about moving companies. The Better Business Bureau (BBB) warns that consumers can encounter scammers who price gouge or even take their belongings hostage.
Man killed in rural Rock County crash
EDGERTON, Wis. — A 61-year-old man died in a single-vehicle crash between Edgerton and Evansville Tuesday afternoon, the Rock County Sheriff’s Office said. According to a news release, the crash happened around 1:50 p.m. on North Casey Road about three-quarters of a mile north of County Highway M in the town of Porter. The driver, a rural Stoughton man, was heading north on Casey Road in a black 2021 Ford Ranger when he drifted across the road and went into a ditch before hitting a tree.
Poplar Grove man charged in drunk-driving crash
HARLEM TOWNSHIP, Ill. (WTVO) — A Poplar Grove man has been charged with DUI after allegedly slamming his Ford F-150 into a car, seriously injuring the driver. According to the Winnebago County Sheriff’s Office, Keith Dobner, 34, was traveling westbound on Route 173 when he disobeyed the traffic light at the intersection of Belvidere Road […]
Massive Fire Destroyed IL Record Store, GoFundMe Started To Help
A GoFundMe has been started to help out the owner of CD Source in Loves Park after the music store was destroyed by a massive fire. Music fans in the Rockford area are devastated by the loss of one of their favorite stores. CD Source on North 2nd Street was decimated by a horrible fire that burned the independent record store to the ground.
Rockford seeks federal funding to fix old bridge
ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — Rockford city council members consider ways to close the gap Monday night when it comes to paying for an important bridge across the Rock River. The bridge could shut down within the next decade without needed fixes. The item was referred, with no discussion or vote. However, one city engineer said […]
wclo.com
Democratic Party of Rock County opens field office in Beloit
The Democratic Party of Rock County announces plans to open a field office in Beloit. Members of the public are invited to celebrate the new office at 1757 Prairie Avenue with a meet and greet with local candidates on Friday from 4:00 until 6:00 p.m. Candidates who will be in...
Winnebago County Animal Services at ‘maximum critical capacity’
ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — The Winnebago County Animal Services shelter says it is experiencing “maximum critical capacity.” “A few days ago, we had 25 cats brought in from a condemned home and so, that is the community and us having to be there for the community, we have to make sure we are available to […]
WIFR
One hospitalized after shooting at Days Inn near Rockford
CHERRY VALLEY, Ill. (WIFR) - One person is in the hospital with serious injuries following a shooting Tuesday near Rockford. Around 11:30 p.m., police arrived at the Days Inn, 220 S. Lyford Road, after receiving reports of a shooting victim in the parking lot. Investigators say the suspect knew the...
wclo.com
Developer looks to convert former Crazy Joes into self-storage facility
A vacant downtown Janesville storefront could be getting new life soon. The new owner of the Crazy Joes furniture building on west Milwaukee Street in Janesville is looking to rezone the property in order to facilitate it’s reuse. The plan is to convert the building into a self storage...
16-year-old injured in attack at Madison East High School, police say
Four teens could be facing adult criminal charges after a fight at East High School that left another student getting injured.
Madison mayor proposes $1,000 bonus for thousands of city employees
Madison mayor Satya Rhodes-Conway is pushing a proposal that could get thousands of city employees some extra cash by early next year.
wclo.com
Janesville to announce interim city manager
The city of Janesville appears to have selected their interim City Manager. City Council President Paul Benson said in a press release that in order to give that individual the opportunity to speak with their family, friends, and work colleagues before the news becomes public, they will announce the identity of the Interim City Manager at the regular City Council meeting on September 26.
