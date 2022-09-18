Read full article on original website
End of an Era: Prime Trust Exits Fund America Business that Started with Crowdfunding, Selects DealMaker as Preferred Option
Prime Trust, a longtime bulwark in the securities crowdfunding sector that has moved decisively into the digital asset industry, is exiting its Fund America business – an operation that started during the early days of crowdfunding in the US. The decision has been made due to the rapid growth...
Latin America: Bitso Promotes Utilizing Crypto to Counter Inflation
Bitso, a Latin American crypto exchange reporting 5 million users, has distributed an email stating that Latam users can use crypto to counter the impact of inflation. Bitso reported that according to a study, the reasons for adopting cryptocurrencies are increasingly varied. The study highlights that 26% of Bitso users are motivated to have cryptocurrencies as a preventive measure in the face of financial uncertainty. Approximately 10% of users aim to use crypto abroad.
Tres Raises $7.6M to Build Financial Data Lake for Web3 Platforms
Tres, which has built the first financial data lake for Web3 companies, announced that it has raised $7.6 million in a seed round “led by boldstart ventures, with participation from F2; Mantis in partnership with The Chainsmokers; New Form; Kenetic; Blockdaemon Ventures and Alchemy.”. Offering one source of truth...
Regulated Crypto Bank: SEBA Bank Recognized as Top Digital Asset Offering
SEBA Bank, a Switzerland-based regulated “crypto-bank”, has been awarded the 2022 Digital Wealth Management Impact Award for “Digital Asset Offering’’ by global consultancy, Aite-Novarica Group. Mathias Schütz, Head of Client and Tech Solutions at SEBA Bank, commented on the award:. “We are thrilled that...
Bictory Finance Introduces Web3 Domains on Concordium
Bictory Finance, a Web3 software technology company, tackling safety & regulatory problems across chains in the DeFi & NFT space, has launched the Concordium Name Service (CNS), a wallet naming system that “maps human-readable names to blockchain addresses for a more friendly on-chain experience.”. The Concordium Name Service (CNS)...
FTX Expected to Raise $1 Billion at Same Valuation of Prior Raise
FTX, a fast-growing crypto exchange that operates both in the US and around the world, is expected to raise $1 billion in new funding at a valuation of $32 billion – the same as its previous round. FTX.us predicts that it will become a market-leading US cryptocurrency exchange over the next two years.
BIS, HKMA to Consider Using DeFi Tools to Enhance SME Financing
The BIS Innovation Hub’s Hong Kong Centre and the Hong Kong Monetary Authority have introduced Project Dynamo, which aims “to deliver a prototype for the compliant use of decentralized finance (DeFi) tools, such as blockchain and smart contracts, to improve access to finance for unfunded and underfunded small and medium enterprises (SMEs).”
Fireblocks Expands Web3 Connectivity with NEAR DeFi, dApps Support
The team at Fireblocks is pleased to announce support for DeFi on NEAR, “enabling connection to NEAR dApps via their Web3 engine.”. Effective immediately, Fireblocks users can “securely access DeFi yields through lending, borrowing, and any Web3 apps built for NEAR that integrate WalletConnect.”. Fireblocks recently announced their...
Goldman Sachs cuts 2022 target for S&P 500 by 16%
Sept 23 (Reuters) - Goldman Sachs has cut its year-end 2022 target for the benchmark S&P 500 (.SPX) index by about 16% to 3,600 points, as the U.S. Federal Reserve shows little signs of stepping back from its aggressive rate-hike stance.
SpaceX CEO Elon Musk criticizes patents and says they ‘are for the weak’
But Musk won't sue anyone as Tesla irrevocably pledges that it will not initiate a lawsuit against any party for infringing a Tesla Patent through activity relating to electric vehicles
MyMetaverse, Enjin Bring Polkadot’s “Playable” NFTs to Gaming Servers
The “first” in-game NFTs have been minted on Efinity with the launch of the MetaHome NFT collection, immediately usable in MyMetaverse’s full suite of games. MyMetaverse, a game development company specializing in creator-led metaverses with play-and-earn economies, “ensured that on launch, the NFTs perform different functions in three different games.”
UK downturn deepens, raising recession risk -flash PMI
LONDON, Sept 23 (Reuters) - The downturn in British businesses steepened this month as they battled soaring costs and faltering demand, according to a survey on Friday that hammered home the rising risk of recession.
Dirty Money: UK Government Introduces Reforms to Pursue Money Laundering, Includes Crypto in the Mix
The UK government has introduced new legislation that is described as a move to counter those who abuse the UK’s open economy via money laundering or simply hiding ill-gotten gains. The Economic Crime and Corporate Transparency Bill is currently in Parliament, where it is scheduled for a second reading...
U.K.・
