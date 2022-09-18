ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Charities

Comments / 0

Related
crowdfundinsider.com

Latin America: Bitso Promotes Utilizing Crypto to Counter Inflation

Bitso, a Latin American crypto exchange reporting 5 million users, has distributed an email stating that Latam users can use crypto to counter the impact of inflation. Bitso reported that according to a study, the reasons for adopting cryptocurrencies are increasingly varied. The study highlights that 26% of Bitso users are motivated to have cryptocurrencies as a preventive measure in the face of financial uncertainty. Approximately 10% of users aim to use crypto abroad.
CURRENCIES
crowdfundinsider.com

Tres Raises $7.6M to Build Financial Data Lake for Web3 Platforms

Tres, which has built the first financial data lake for Web3 companies, announced that it has raised $7.6 million in a seed round “led by boldstart ventures, with participation from F2; Mantis in partnership with The Chainsmokers; New Form; Kenetic; Blockdaemon Ventures and Alchemy.”. Offering one source of truth...
MARKETS
crowdfundinsider.com

Regulated Crypto Bank: SEBA Bank Recognized as Top Digital Asset Offering

SEBA Bank, a Switzerland-based regulated “crypto-bank”, has been awarded the 2022 Digital Wealth Management Impact Award for “Digital Asset Offering’’ by global consultancy, Aite-Novarica Group. Mathias Schütz, Head of Client and Tech Solutions at SEBA Bank, commented on the award:. “We are thrilled that...
PERSONAL FINANCE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Crowdfunding#Linus Investment#Business Industry#Linus Business#Business Personal Finance#Charity#Islamic#Ethis Group#Digilabs
crowdfundinsider.com

Bictory Finance Introduces Web3 Domains on Concordium

Bictory Finance, a Web3 software technology company, tackling safety & regulatory problems across chains in the DeFi & NFT space, has launched the Concordium Name Service (CNS), a wallet naming system that “maps human-readable names to blockchain addresses for a more friendly on-chain experience.”. The Concordium Name Service (CNS)...
TECHNOLOGY
crowdfundinsider.com

FTX Expected to Raise $1 Billion at Same Valuation of Prior Raise

FTX, a fast-growing crypto exchange that operates both in the US and around the world, is expected to raise $1 billion in new funding at a valuation of $32 billion – the same as its previous round. FTX.us predicts that it will become a market-leading US cryptocurrency exchange over the next two years.
STOCKS
crowdfundinsider.com

BIS, HKMA to Consider Using DeFi Tools to Enhance SME Financing

The BIS Innovation Hub’s Hong Kong Centre and the Hong Kong Monetary Authority have introduced Project Dynamo, which aims “to deliver a prototype for the compliant use of decentralized finance (DeFi) tools, such as blockchain and smart contracts, to improve access to finance for unfunded and underfunded small and medium enterprises (SMEs).”
ECONOMY
crowdfundinsider.com

Fireblocks Expands Web3 Connectivity with NEAR DeFi, dApps Support

The team at Fireblocks is pleased to announce support for DeFi on NEAR, “enabling connection to NEAR dApps via their Web3 engine.”. Effective immediately, Fireblocks users can “securely access DeFi yields through lending, borrowing, and any Web3 apps built for NEAR that integrate WalletConnect.”. Fireblocks recently announced their...
INTERNET
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Country
Indonesia
NewsBreak
Advocacy
Country
Malaysia
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
Venture Capital
NewsBreak
Charities
Reuters

Goldman Sachs cuts 2022 target for S&P 500 by 16%

Sept 23 (Reuters) - Goldman Sachs has cut its year-end 2022 target for the benchmark S&P 500 (.SPX) index by about 16% to 3,600 points, as the U.S. Federal Reserve shows little signs of stepping back from its aggressive rate-hike stance.
STOCKS
crowdfundinsider.com

MyMetaverse, Enjin Bring Polkadot’s “Playable” NFTs to Gaming Servers

The “first” in-game NFTs have been minted on Efinity with the launch of the MetaHome NFT collection, immediately usable in MyMetaverse’s full suite of games. MyMetaverse, a game development company specializing in creator-led metaverses with play-and-earn economies, “ensured that on launch, the NFTs perform different functions in three different games.”
VIDEO GAMES

Comments / 0

Community Policy