Bitso, a Latin American crypto exchange reporting 5 million users, has distributed an email stating that Latam users can use crypto to counter the impact of inflation. Bitso reported that according to a study, the reasons for adopting cryptocurrencies are increasingly varied. The study highlights that 26% of Bitso users are motivated to have cryptocurrencies as a preventive measure in the face of financial uncertainty. Approximately 10% of users aim to use crypto abroad.

CURRENCIES ・ 1 DAY AGO