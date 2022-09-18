ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Anchorage, AK

alaskasnewssource.com

Assisting Alaska

ANCHORAGE, Alaska — Channel 2 and CBS 5 are working with the American Red Cross of Alaska to encourage donations for Typhoon Merbok relief efforts. Hit by a catastrophic storm, dozens of communities across Alaska’s western coast and the Aleutians continue to uncover destruction left behind from former Typhoon Merbok.
ANCHORAGE, AK
alaskasnewssource.com

Wet and cool for the last day of summer

ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - Heavy widespread rain continues to impact Prince William Sound, the Copper River Basin and Wrangell-St. Elias National Park and Preserve. It’s these areas where a storm total of 3 to 6 inches looks possible, with the heaviest occurring over Cordova and further eastward. Although the...
ANCHORAGE, AK
alaskasnewssource.com

Necropsy results indicate bear involved in Tuesday attack not the same as the one in Butte

PALMER, Alaska (KTUU) - A necropsy has been completed on the bear that attacked a 9-year-old boy and an adult male on Tuesday evening near Palmer. The two were hunting in the Palmer Hay Flats area when they stumbled across a sow and her cub. Regional Management Coordinator for the Division of Wildlife Conservation Todd Rinaldi said Thursday that he believes the individuals surprised the bear.
PALMER, AK
globalgrasshopper.com

Top 10 Cool and Unusual Hotels in Anchorage 2022

Fascinating cultural sites, sparkling glaciers, winding trails, amusement parks, the glistening Northern Lights, abundant wildlife, and the world’s largest seaplane base make Anchorage one of the most visited cities in Alaska. Surrounded by Kenai, Chugach, and Talkeetna mountains, Anchorage is where you can explore the best of Alaska’s wilderness....
ANCHORAGE, AK
Alaska Journal of Commerce

Homer looks to expand harbor to build its marine economy

Homer is looking to expand its harbor space for large vessels, which would create more opportunity for economic development for the Kenai Peninsula town by keeping more boat business local. The project would open up a new branch of Homer’s existing harbor, which currently only houses vessels up to 86...
HOMER, AK
radiokenai.com

Aleutian Islands To Receive Chartered Air Service This Fall

Aleutian Airways announced in August their successful completion of all FAA requirements necessary in order to begin operations. Wexford Capital, the parent company of Sterling Airways announced last year that they formed a joint venture with Alaska Seaplanes and a local investment firm McKinsey Alaska Private Investment LLC under the brand Aleutian Airways to connect the Ted Stevens Anchorage International Airport with Unalaska/Dutch Harbor.
ANCHORAGE, AK
webcenterfairbanks.com

Alaska delegates respond to devastating Western Alaska storm

ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - The historic storm that hit the western part of the state over the weekend left many Alaska lawmakers and delegates working to respond to the calamity. Included in the push for federal assistance is newly-elected Rep. Mary Peltola, who emphasized the severe conditions seen along the...
ANCHORAGE, AK
kfqd.com

9-year-old seriously injured in Alaska brown bear mauling

ANCHORAGE, Alaska (AP) — A 9-year-old boy was seriously injured by a brown bear while hunting north of Anchorage, Alaska State Troopers said Wednesday. The youth and a 41-year-old man were hunting Tuesday night in the Palmer Hay Flats area about 35 miles (56 kilometers) from the state’s largest city when they came upon the bear, troopers said in an online statement.
ANCHORAGE, AK
kbbi.org

More than 6,000 affected by power outages in Soldotna and Sterling

High winds related to the storms in Western Alaska caused a power outage in the Soldotna and Sterling areas this weekend, affecting more than 6,000 Homer Electric Association members. Tanya Lautaret, a spokesperson for HEA, said the first outage reports came in at 12:30 p.m. on Saturday, Sept. 17, from...
SOLDOTNA, AK
PLANetizen

Opinion: Why Anchorage Should Eliminate Parking Minimums

In an opinion piece for the Anchorage Daily News, Kevin Cross, Amanda Moser, Eric Visser, Daniel Volland and Emily Weiser argue that, like many other U.S. cities, Anchorage has a parking problem. That is, there is too much of it. According to the authors, “Excessive parking obstructs housing development, impedes...
ANCHORAGE, AK
alaskasnewssource.com

Anchorage Assembly Members finalize shelter plans

Alaska National Guard and Mongolian partners work to create further gender equity while responding to disasters. Alaska National Guard and Mongolian partners work to create further gender equity while responding to disasters. Dempsey-Anderson Ice Arena removed from list of shelter options, Sullivan back on the table. Updated: 3 hours ago.
ALASKA STATE
alaskasnewssource.com

Anchorage food pantries report big jump in need

ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - At New Hope Compassionate Ministries, the line in front of the South Addition church stretches outside in the rain. It’s Tuesday, and people are waiting for a weekly chance to shop in the basement food pantry or pick up a prepackaged bag of food. New...
ANCHORAGE, AK
alaskasnewssource.com

The only ‘cigarette’ boat in Alaska turns heads at Big Lake

BIG LAKE, Alaska (KTUU) - Not only is the She Said Yes the only cigarette boat in Alaska, it is also the farthest north cigarette boat in the world. Sandy Stuart has had a dream his whole life to own one of these world-class performance boats and this past year, after finding some money and the right boat, his wife Kira said yes.
BIG LAKE, AK
radiokenai.com

2022 Alaska State Fair Deemed Success

The 2022 Alaska State Fair took place earlier this summer from August 19 – September 5 at the fairgrounds in Palmer. This year’s fair attendance, according to a press release, was really strong and is expected to be higher than 2021. While the official numbers are still being finalized, AT&T Concert Series ticket sales sold 4,100 more tickets than last year. Alaska’s most popular concert venue had packed performances by Rise Against, Brothers Osborne and Barenaked Ladies, and near sell-outs for Shaggy and Common Kings, CAAMP, TobyMac, and Lauren Daigle.
ALASKA STATE
Slate

Hot Seal Meat and Hotter Takes at the Alaska State Fair

PALMER, Alaska—More than the giant bunnies and sprightly baby goats, the mammal that drew the most enthusiastic crowd at the Alaska state fair was a dead harbor seal. On a Saturday afternoon last month, in a small agricultural town 40 miles north of Anchorage, a group of rapt onlookers gathered around a tent in the rain to watch Phyllis Lestenkof skin the seal’s carcass.
ALASKA STATE

