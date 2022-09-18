ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Environment

SoMD Weather for Monday, September 19, 2022

By David M. Higgins II, Publisher/Editor
The Southern Maryland Chronicle
The Southern Maryland Chronicle
Monday

Sunny, with a high near 89.

Monday Night

Mostly clear, with a low around 67.

The Southern Maryland Chronicle

Pax River Reopens Extra Lanes at Gates 1 and 2 beginning Monday, September 19

NAVAL AIR STATION PATUXENT RIVER, Md. – NAS Patuxent River will reopen additional inbound lanes to vehicle traffic at Gates 1 and 2 beginning Monday, Sept. 19, 2022.   Gate 3 will be open for inbound and outbound traffic from 6-9 a.m.  For more information on NAS Patuxent River, visit www.facebook.com/NASPaxRiver, www.twitter.com/NASPaxRiverPAO, and https://ndw.cnic.navy.mil/Installations/NAS-Patuxent-River/.
The Southern Maryland Chronicle

The Southern Maryland Chronicle

Are you ready for a new type of news in Southern Maryland? The kind that talks about community, schools, government, outdoors, events, and more? The kind that doesn’t post its opinion, but rather tells the story from all sides? Welcome to The Southern Maryland Chronicle(SMC). Born out of a need to bring Southern Maryland more than just accidents, crime, and fires. The need to talk about all the positive things the community offers. To bring you the news that you need to make informed and educated opinions and decisions. We focus on Southern Maryland, but will also report on news from the region, state and national arenas if we feel that it will either affect SoMd or be of news interest to SoMd.

