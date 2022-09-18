Read full article on original website
Current Publishing
Union Brewing Company marches bar top to new space on Gradle Drive
Union Brewing Company owner Nathan Doyle is sad to leave the Monon Square Shopping Center, but he is taking a piece of the bar with him to the new location. On the business’ final day Sept. 18, a brass band followed a group of 20 Union Brewing regulars carrying the bar top. Doyle said he believes the bar top weighs more than 500 pounds.
Current Publishing
Snapshot: PorchFest rocks on in downtown Carmel
Eighteen porches in the Carmel Arts & Design District transformed into stages for 53 bands on Sept. 18 for the annual PorchFest event. (Photos by Ann Marie Shambaugh)
Current Publishing
Food 4 Souls helps homeless community in Indianapolis
Every Sunday, a group of Hamilton County volunteers spend time provide hot meals to people in downtown Indianapolis who are without stable housing. The volunteers are from Food 4 Souls, a Fishers-based nonprofit that has been helping homeless people in Indianapolis for nine years. The meals served in downtown Indianapolis are provided by volunteers through local partnerships with restaurants like Domino’s and the Dametra Cafe in Carmel, which alternate months providing food for the weekly excursions. The volunteers also help at Daniel’s House on Eastern Avenue in Indianapolis. Daniel’s House serves as a food pantry, helps with laundry and hygiene needs and provides local resources for those in need.
Current Publishing
Cinnaholic to open first Indiana shop Sept. 30 in Carmel
Cinnaholic will open its first shop in Indiana on Sept. 30 at 1350 S. Range Line Rd. in Carmel. The Georgia-based shop is a plant-based bakery that specializes in gourmet cinnamon rolls, brownies, edible cookie dough and other treats. Customers can choose from more than 40 frostings and toppings to customize their order.
Current Publishing
Night & Day diversions – September 20, 2022
“Escape to Margaritaville” runs through Oct. 2 at Beef & Boards Dinner Theatre in Indianapolis. For more, visit beefandboards.com. “DECEPTION: An Evening of Magic & Lies” is set for 7:30 p.m. Sept. 22 at Feinstein’s cabaret at Hotel Carmichael in Carmel. For more, visit feinsteinshc.com. ‘Hands on...
WIBC.com
Fall at Tuttle Orchards
GREENFIELD — If you’ve felt a bit discouraged by recent events, you might enjoy taking a trip to an orchard. Tuttle Orchards is an accessible stop if you live in central Indiana. Located in Greenfield, the orchard has a variety of fall activities. There, you can pick your...
West Side bakery serving up a taste of Hispanic culture
Artisan Bakery and Pastries on the Indianapolis’ west side has been serving up tasty treats since 2018.
Current Publishing
Art in prosthetics: Zionsville resident’s unique clinic combines creative passions
In 2020, Zionsville resident Matthew Habecker bought a new space for his prosthesis clinic, the Indiana Institute of Prosthetics, which he said he designed to dually function as a medical space and an art gallery. Unfortunately for Habecker, the COVID-19 pandemic put a hold on his plans for a grand...
Current Publishing
InCycle to host Empower Ukraine fundraiser Sept. 23
InCycle at Carmel City Center will host an Empower Ukraine fundraiser Sept. 23 to support those living in the war-torn European nation. A fundraising ride at InCycle, 736 Hanover Pl., is set for 6 to 6:45 p.m. Sept. 23. Participants may register for the ride through the InCycle app or at incycleindy.com. A minimum donation of $25 is required to participate.
Current Publishing
Where’s Amy attends Center Celebration
Where’s Amy attends the Center Celebration Sept. 16 at the Center for the Performing Arts in Carmel for the annual arts gala. Manhattan Transfer, Straight No Chaser and the Lennon sisters were inducted into the Songbook Hall of Fame. Guests enjoyed a lovely dinner, fabulous auction and a great concert featuring Michael Feinstein with the Gregory Hancock Dance Theatre performers and Straight No Chaser. The gala raised money for programming for kids and young adults to be a part of great music programs. Guests were dressed to the nines celebrating and supporting the arts. Through table reservations, auction sales, partnerships and donations, the gala, presented by Krieg DeVault, raised more than $689,000 in support of the Center’s arts and educational programming.
WISH-TV
Projects announced Monday in Carmel nearly $1 billion
CARMEL, IND. (WISH) — The Carmel city government is unveiling plans for the Monon Square redevelopment, right along the trail, allowing for multiuse businesses as well as apartments and condos. On top of that, they’re also planning on a new development on the outskirts of the city. Between...
Current Publishing
Brazilian performer to join Carmel Symphony Orchestra for concert
Carmel Symphony Orchestra Music Director Janna Hymes watched Brazilian pianist and vocalist Clarice Assad perform a set of pieces in a concert in Maine. Hymes liked what she saw and invited her to perform with the CSO. “I was with musicians who just got together to perform that one concert...
Current Publishing
Heartland’s big nights have Indiana ties
Films from the Heartland International Film Festival and Indy Shorts International Festival captured 33 Academy Awards nominations and won seven Oscars in 2022. Heartland Film Artistic Director Greg Sorvig is convinced there will be several Academy Awards contenders among the more than 115 films in the 2022 Heartland Film Festival, set for Oct. 6-16.
WISH-TV
Gleaners Food Bank on lockdown, employees evacuate
INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Gleaners Food Bank was placed on lockdown Thursday morning. According to a release, they’re evacuating the building and cancelling distribution at the Community Cupboard for caution. All warehouse operations are cancelled. The release says they’re anticipating normal operations Friday morning. The release did not...
Mexico company chooses Indianapolis for first U.S. shrimp farm location
A Mexico-based company is establishing its first U.S. sustainable shrimp production operation in Indianapolis.
indyschild.com
BJ’s Wholesale Club is Coming Soon to Noblesville!
BJ’s Wholesale Club is opening its newest location right here in Noblesville – and its the very first one in Indiana! Check out the brand new club located at 13210 Tegler Drive, Noblesville, IN 46060 once it opens to experience all the perks of being a BJ’s member.
indyschild.com
The Apple Works Orchard and Farm Market
The Apple Works is a family-run, family-oriented apple orchard and pumpkin patch located on gently rolling hills in Trafalgar, Indiana. The country store and grounds of Apple Works are open 7 days a week April-December, but fall is when the farm really gets to shine. During the weekends of September and October, visitors can enjoy live music and other entertainment, a train ride called the Apple Express, a petting zoo, a bamboo maze, a super slide, and more.
Inside Indiana Business
Sale of former DeHaan estate closes, sets state record at $14.5M
The expansive Indianapolis estate of late businesswoman and philanthropist Christel DeHaan has officially been sold, setting a state record in the process. Residential real estate brokerage Encore Sotheby’s International Realty announced Friday that the sale of the 41,762-square-foot Indianapolis mansion closed Sept. 2 with a purchase price of $14.5 million, topping the previous record listing price by more than $500,000. The price was the highest ever paid for a private estate in Indiana history, Encore Sotheby’s said.
WIBC.com
Repairs Totaling $7M Now Underway On Soldiers And Sailors Monument
INDIANAPOLIS — The stairs at the Soldiers & Sailors Monument on Monument Circle are literally crumbling before Hoosiers, and the Indiana War Memorial Commission said it will cost Hoosiers $7 million to have it fixed. Stewart Goodwin, executive director of the Indiana War Memorial, said, “The steps, also made...
Current Publishing
Local students inducted into nursing program
Nine nursing students from Hamilton County attending Indiana University-Kokomo were among 68 students recently inducted into the nursing profession. The school inducted 51 incoming students in the four-year Bachelor of Science in nursing program, as well as 17 individuals in the accelerated second degree nursing track for those who previously earned a bachelor’s degree in another field.
