Sporting KC beats Minnesota for sixth straight unbeaten match
KANSAS CITY, Kan. — Sporting Kansas City is ending the season on a high note.
Willy Agada’s two goals led Sporting to a 4-1 win over Minnesota FC. This is Sporting’s sixth straight unbeaten match.
A Minnesota own goal gave SKC a 1-0 lead in the 31st minute with Erik Thommy scoring in the 41st minute and Agada's first goal coming in the 45th minute to give Sporting a 3-0 lead at the half.
Agada’s second goal came in the 81st minute.
SKC is eliminated from the MLS playoffs but new additions Thommy and Agada have sparked a fire in the team towards the end of the season.
