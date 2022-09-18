ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Sporting KC beats Minnesota for sixth straight unbeaten match

By PJ Green
 4 days ago

KANSAS CITY, Kan. — Sporting Kansas City is ending the season on a high note.

Willy Agada’s two goals led Sporting to a 4-1 win over Minnesota FC. This is Sporting’s sixth straight unbeaten match.

A Minnesota own goal gave SKC a 1-0 lead in the 31st minute with Erik Thommy scoring in the 41st minute and Agada’s first goal coming in the 45th minute to give Sporting a 3-0 lead at the half.

Agada’s second goal came in the 81st minute.

SKC is eliminated from the MLS playoffs but new additions Thommy and Agada have sparked a fire in the team towards the end of the season.

With two matches left in the season, Sporting’s final home match comes on Sunday, Oct. 2 where they will host Seattle Sounders FC.

