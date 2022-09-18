Read full article on original website
Broadway actress to teach auditioning class
Sierra Boggess, the Broadway star of Disney’s “The Little Mermaid” and “The Phantom of the Opera,” will teach two in-person auditioning classes Oct 15 for Discovering Broadway Inc. at Grace Church, 5504 146th St., Noblesville. The nonprofit incubates Broadway-bound musicals and offers master classes to local artists. Twenty-five percent of class participants are sponsored at-risk youth and BIPOC artists.
Snapshot: PorchFest rocks on in downtown Carmel
Eighteen porches in the Carmel Arts & Design District transformed into stages for 53 bands on Sept. 18 for the annual PorchFest event. (Photos by Ann Marie Shambaugh)
Where’s Amy attends Center Celebration
Where’s Amy attends the Center Celebration Sept. 16 at the Center for the Performing Arts in Carmel for the annual arts gala. Manhattan Transfer, Straight No Chaser and the Lennon sisters were inducted into the Songbook Hall of Fame. Guests enjoyed a lovely dinner, fabulous auction and a great concert featuring Michael Feinstein with the Gregory Hancock Dance Theatre performers and Straight No Chaser. The gala raised money for programming for kids and young adults to be a part of great music programs. Guests were dressed to the nines celebrating and supporting the arts. Through table reservations, auction sales, partnerships and donations, the gala, presented by Krieg DeVault, raised more than $689,000 in support of the Center’s arts and educational programming.
Night & Day diversions – September 20, 2022
“Escape to Margaritaville” runs through Oct. 2 at Beef & Boards Dinner Theatre in Indianapolis. For more, visit beefandboards.com. “DECEPTION: An Evening of Magic & Lies” is set for 7:30 p.m. Sept. 22 at Feinstein’s cabaret at Hotel Carmichael in Carmel. For more, visit feinsteinshc.com. ‘Hands on...
Amanda’s Market returns to Carmel this Saturday
INDIANAPOLIS — A fall-themed outdoor vendor market is coming to Amanda’s Exchange in Carmel with more than 50 local artisans and vendors, five food trucks and several beverage options, including beer, wine and non-alcoholic drinks. Event Co-Founders Sara Baldwin, owner of Lux & Ivy in Carmel, and Wyatt...
Heartland’s big nights have Indiana ties
Films from the Heartland International Film Festival and Indy Shorts International Festival captured 33 Academy Awards nominations and won seven Oscars in 2022. Heartland Film Artistic Director Greg Sorvig is convinced there will be several Academy Awards contenders among the more than 115 films in the 2022 Heartland Film Festival, set for Oct. 6-16.
Greenwood to kick off first-ever Fall Concert Series
GREENWOOD, Ind. — The City of Greenwood has announced the lineup for its first-ever Fall Concert Series. Living Proof will kick it off at 6 p.m. this Saturday, Sept. 24. The concerts, organized by the Greenwood Parks and Recreation Department, are on four consecutive Saturdays from late September through the middle part of October. Bands play at the Greenwood Amphitheater in Craig Park with family-friendly performances ranging from country to pop to rock.
Union Brewing Company marches bar top to new space on Gradle Drive
Union Brewing Company owner Nathan Doyle is sad to leave the Monon Square Shopping Center, but he is taking a piece of the bar with him to the new location. On the business’ final day Sept. 18, a brass band followed a group of 20 Union Brewing regulars carrying the bar top. Doyle said he believes the bar top weighs more than 500 pounds.
Inaugural 3-day Oktoberfest coming to new event space in Indy
INDIANAPOLIS — The inaugural Oktoberfest at The Cradle at Monon 30 is a weekend of German beer and food, live music, contests and even a wiener dog parade. The Cradle is a new outdoor community, event and entertainment space within the mixed-use Monon 30 development on Indy’s north side, where the Monon meets 30th Street.
Free Admission to The Children’s Museum of Indianapolis for Fiesta de la Familia
Celebrate the music, crafts and colors of Latin American culture when The Children’s Museum of Indianapolis hosts Fiesta de la Familia on Sunday, September 25, 2022 from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Admission is FREE as the museum honors National Hispanic Heritage month. Fiesta de la Familia Activities. During...
Dad’s Day Breakfast program enters 20th year
After losing his high school-age son to a viral heart infection in 2002, Bill Bissmeyer of Indianapolis began organizing Dad’s Day Breakfasts at Cathedral High School. After attending a few of the breakfasts, Zionsville resident Larry Nicolet and his son, Mark, started their own Dad’s Breakfast at Zionsville Community High School. Nicolet led the breakfasts for 15 years, even after his own children had graduated.
Art in prosthetics: Zionsville resident’s unique clinic combines creative passions
In 2020, Zionsville resident Matthew Habecker bought a new space for his prosthesis clinic, the Indiana Institute of Prosthetics, which he said he designed to dually function as a medical space and an art gallery. Unfortunately for Habecker, the COVID-19 pandemic put a hold on his plans for a grand...
'The caboose is staying': Daughter honoring her father's legacy in McCordsville
A piece of history in Hancock County was torn down earlier this month, but something new is on the way. The new owner is now honoring the legacy of her late father.
Fall at Tuttle Orchards
GREENFIELD — If you’ve felt a bit discouraged by recent events, you might enjoy taking a trip to an orchard. Tuttle Orchards is an accessible stop if you live in central Indiana. Located in Greenfield, the orchard has a variety of fall activities. There, you can pick your...
InCycle to host Empower Ukraine fundraiser Sept. 23
InCycle at Carmel City Center will host an Empower Ukraine fundraiser Sept. 23 to support those living in the war-torn European nation. A fundraising ride at InCycle, 736 Hanover Pl., is set for 6 to 6:45 p.m. Sept. 23. Participants may register for the ride through the InCycle app or at incycleindy.com. A minimum donation of $25 is required to participate.
Food 4 Souls helps homeless community in Indianapolis
Every Sunday, a group of Hamilton County volunteers spend time provide hot meals to people in downtown Indianapolis who are without stable housing. The volunteers are from Food 4 Souls, a Fishers-based nonprofit that has been helping homeless people in Indianapolis for nine years. The meals served in downtown Indianapolis are provided by volunteers through local partnerships with restaurants like Domino’s and the Dametra Cafe in Carmel, which alternate months providing food for the weekly excursions. The volunteers also help at Daniel’s House on Eastern Avenue in Indianapolis. Daniel’s House serves as a food pantry, helps with laundry and hygiene needs and provides local resources for those in need.
Sale of former DeHaan estate closes, sets state record at $14.5M
The expansive Indianapolis estate of late businesswoman and philanthropist Christel DeHaan has officially been sold, setting a state record in the process. Residential real estate brokerage Encore Sotheby’s International Realty announced Friday that the sale of the 41,762-square-foot Indianapolis mansion closed Sept. 2 with a purchase price of $14.5 million, topping the previous record listing price by more than $500,000. The price was the highest ever paid for a private estate in Indiana history, Encore Sotheby’s said.
Zionsville Chamber of Commerce blog & podcast aims to promote businesses
In early 2020, there was a growing need for Zionsville Chamber of Commerce member businesses to broaden their reach and share more information with the public, particularly at the onset of the COVID-19 pandemic. Allyson Gutwein, the chamber’s executive director, said that the chamber thought blogs and podcasts were an...
Local students inducted into nursing program
Nine nursing students from Hamilton County attending Indiana University-Kokomo were among 68 students recently inducted into the nursing profession. The school inducted 51 incoming students in the four-year Bachelor of Science in nursing program, as well as 17 individuals in the accelerated second degree nursing track for those who previously earned a bachelor’s degree in another field.
Cinnaholic to open first Indiana shop Sept. 30 in Carmel
Cinnaholic will open its first shop in Indiana on Sept. 30 at 1350 S. Range Line Rd. in Carmel. The Georgia-based shop is a plant-based bakery that specializes in gourmet cinnamon rolls, brownies, edible cookie dough and other treats. Customers can choose from more than 40 frostings and toppings to customize their order.
