Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Texas Sends a Second Busload of Migrants to the Home of Kamala HarrisTom HandyTexas State
Pangiam's $3.1 million Fairfax expansion to add 200 tech sector jobsWatchful EyeFairfax, VA
Lawsuit for business fraud filed against Donald Trump and three of his adult childrenMargaret MinnicksWashington, DC
Sen. Maj. Leader Chuck Schumer Declares How He Feels Democrats Will Fare During November Mid Terms | OpinionWild Orchid MediaWashington, DC
Lamar Jackson Rises in Odds to Win NFL MVPFlurrySportsBaltimore, MD
Related
testudotimes.com
Maryland women’s soccer collapses in second half, falls to Illinois, 3-2
In the 55th minute, graduate attacker Mikalya Dayes was in on goal with the Terps already up 1-0. A second goal would have all but sealed the victory, but her low drive was stopped between the legs of Illinois junior goalkeeper Julia Cili. Just two minutes later, Illinois took advantage...
testudotimes.com
Maryland women’s soccer vs. Illinois preview
Maryland women’s soccer is set to conclude a six-game homestand as it takes on Illinois this Thursday at 7 p.m. at Ludwig Field in College Park. The Terps are coming off their biggest win in recent memory Sunday, as they upset reigning Big Ten champion Michigan. Coming into the...
testudotimes.com
MM 9.22: Maryland football announces formation of The Best Is Ahead Foundation as new NIL collective
Maryland football announced the formation a new of The Best is Ahead Foundation Wednesday, a non-profit foundation which will create NIL programs and initiatives that help underserved youth in the Baltimore/Washington D.C. area. The NIL collective will be run Jeff Leventhal, a Maryland businessman, and former pro football player Dan...
testudotimes.com
Maryland Football Week 4 Depth Chart (@ Michigan)
I will attach the direct link in a comment if the embed should not show. As always, with these particular games against the highest level of the B1G East, I'd be very happy with covering the spread. Let's get after it.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
testudotimes.com
MM 9.20: Maryland volleyball’s Rainelle Jones named Big Ten Defensive Player of the Week
Maryland volleyball leads the country in blocks per set as a team this year, and one of the biggest reasons for that is graduate middle blocker Rainelle Jones. Jones was named Big Ten Defensive Player of the Week after her performance at the Cavalier Classic in Charlottesville, Virginia, this weekend, playing a big part in the Terps’ wins against Mercer, East Carolina and Virginia. Jones has received the honor four times in her career — twice this season — and leads the country in blocks per set this year with 1.83. Maryland volleyball also leads the country with a combined 3.38 blocks per set.
testudotimes.com
No. 9 Maryland men’s soccer draws Penn State, 3-3
With the score tied at two apiece, No. 9 Maryland men’s soccer and Penn State battled to remain atop the Big Ten standings. In the 70th minute, the Terps received their third penalty kick of the season and everybody knew who was taking it. Senior midfielder Malcolm Johnston was two-for-two on the season and remained perfect on Tuesday night. The team captain calmly lifted the ball over Penn State goalkeeper Kris Shakes’ head, giving Maryland a 3-2 advantage.
testudotimes.com
No. 3 Maryland field hockey falls to No. 7 Princeton in double overtime, 4-3, for first loss of the season
In an early game of the year candidate on Tuesday afternoon in Princeton, New Jersey, one overtime was not enough to generate an outcome between two top-10 field hockey programs. No. 7 Princeton took advantage of a penalty corner in the second overtime with midfielder Beth Yeager delivering a low...
Comments / 0