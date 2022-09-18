ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
College Park, MD

testudotimes.com

Maryland women’s soccer vs. Illinois preview

Maryland women’s soccer is set to conclude a six-game homestand as it takes on Illinois this Thursday at 7 p.m. at Ludwig Field in College Park. The Terps are coming off their biggest win in recent memory Sunday, as they upset reigning Big Ten champion Michigan. Coming into the...
testudotimes.com

MM 9.20: Maryland volleyball’s Rainelle Jones named Big Ten Defensive Player of the Week

Maryland volleyball leads the country in blocks per set as a team this year, and one of the biggest reasons for that is graduate middle blocker Rainelle Jones. Jones was named Big Ten Defensive Player of the Week after her performance at the Cavalier Classic in Charlottesville, Virginia, this weekend, playing a big part in the Terps’ wins against Mercer, East Carolina and Virginia. Jones has received the honor four times in her career — twice this season — and leads the country in blocks per set this year with 1.83. Maryland volleyball also leads the country with a combined 3.38 blocks per set.
testudotimes.com

No. 9 Maryland men’s soccer draws Penn State, 3-3

With the score tied at two apiece, No. 9 Maryland men’s soccer and Penn State battled to remain atop the Big Ten standings. In the 70th minute, the Terps received their third penalty kick of the season and everybody knew who was taking it. Senior midfielder Malcolm Johnston was two-for-two on the season and remained perfect on Tuesday night. The team captain calmly lifted the ball over Penn State goalkeeper Kris Shakes’ head, giving Maryland a 3-2 advantage.
