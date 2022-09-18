Maryland volleyball leads the country in blocks per set as a team this year, and one of the biggest reasons for that is graduate middle blocker Rainelle Jones. Jones was named Big Ten Defensive Player of the Week after her performance at the Cavalier Classic in Charlottesville, Virginia, this weekend, playing a big part in the Terps’ wins against Mercer, East Carolina and Virginia. Jones has received the honor four times in her career — twice this season — and leads the country in blocks per set this year with 1.83. Maryland volleyball also leads the country with a combined 3.38 blocks per set.

COLLEGE PARK, MD ・ 2 DAYS AGO