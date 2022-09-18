Read full article on original website
KCBD
T.J. Patterson impacted inmates in the Lubbock County Detention Center
LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - From 1984 to 2004 T.J. Patterson was a councilman for District 2. Even after, he never stopped serving the Lubbock community. Starting in 1989, he provided some Christmas spirit for inmates in the Lubbock County Detention Center. “Made that a tradition to go out, you know,...
KCBD
Lubbock twins home and healthy after 65-day stay at UMC Children’s NICU
LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Most expecting parents are not ready for it when they hear the words, ‘It’s twins.’ The Snider family was just as shocked when their baby girls Laikyn and Lorelei entered the world 12 weeks early, two weeks after losing their home in a fire. With so much uncertainty, the Sniders were thankful for the team at UMC Children’s Neonatal Intensive Care Unit, funded by Children’s Miracle Network dollars, who kept their babies alive.
KCBD
CMN Miracle: Kolbi Ramos loses family but stays strong
LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Three people were killed and two others were injured in a terrible crash south of Abilene about a year ago. Kolbi Ramos was the most severely injured and the most unlikely miracle. It was near the small town of Winters on Highway 153, about 45 minutes...
KCBD
‘Fido bags’ for firefighters
LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Lubbock firefighters have received a new set of tools that can help them save the lives of animals during a call-out. Nicknamed “Fido Bags,” they are kits that can be used to treat pets for smoke inhalation or other fire-related injuries. The kits even include safety equipment for the firefighter when he or she is handling an animal.
KCBD
KCBD’s Pet of the Day: Meet Tigger
LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Meet Tigger, KCBD’s Pet of the Day with Lubbock Animal Services. He’s a 4-year-old pit mix. He arrived at the shelter as a stray on March 17. Tigger is a sweet, gun guy and the life of the party. He’s friendly and gets along well with dogs and people. He’s also up to date on all his shots, is neutered and microchipped. His adoption fees are waived today.
KCBD
KCBD Investigates the County Canine Crisis: Elected officials weigh in on animals being dumped in Lubbock County
LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - We have an update on our County Canine Crisis investigation. Since our first report, viewers flooded our newsroom with similar stories of dogs being dumped all over the South Plains. Shannon Stark lives in Lubbock County and said there are nearly a dozen dogs roaming around...
KCBD
Roosevelt teen treated for rare cancer at UMC Children’s Hospital
LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - One year after a cancer diagnosis that only a handful of people get, 13-year-old Emma Gast is making less frequent visits to UMC Children’s Hospital, where she found care for the rare disease. “It was usually when I was running. I would feel a really...
KCBD
UMC Children’s Hospital to expand to meet growing need
LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - UMC Children’s Hospital is expanding to meet the growing need - from Newborn and Neonatal to Pediatrics, Operating Rooms to Intensive Care Units - UMC’s East Tower will become the new UMC Children’s Hospital, a free-standing hospital for Children and Families. 1st Floor:...
KCBD
After nearly losing leg, Plainview senior makes full recovery
LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Taylee Watson was a senior at Plainview High School in 2021, when a frightening incident with a show steer nearly ended her stock show career and much more. Now, she is thankful for a full recovery after treatment at University Medical Center and love from a...
KCBD
Pioneer, former councilmember T.J. Patterson dies at age 85
LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - A Lubbock pioneer and prominent civic servant for decades has died. Thomas James (T.J.) Patterson died September 21, 2022, at age 85. He was Lubbock’s first Black council member, an activist, advocate, and leader. He is the father to current Lubbock City Council member Sheila...
KCBD
Coronado High School continues special Homecoming week tradition
LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Coronado High School held a Homecoming tradition for its special education students on Thursday. The tradition was started nine years ago by Noah Sifrit. His father, Bruce Sifrit said the idea started at dinner. “We asked him, ‘who you’re going to ask to homecoming?’ he said,...
KCBD
Dr. Carl Andersen releases new book ‘Addiction and Recovery at Texas Tech’
LUBBOCK, Texas (NEWS RELEASE) - While waiting out a delay on a fateful tarmac, Carl Andersen was mulling the challenges and possibilities of the path before him. Alcoholism had left its mark on his life and on his family. In spite of the disease, Carl managed to earn a PhD and receive an appointment as Chair of the Department of Family Studies.
KCBD
Lubbock City Council recognizes ‘555 Foundation’
LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - The “555 Foundation” was recognized by the Lubbock City Council for its work to protect the city’s first responders in a special session today. Mark Hill, the father of the late firefighter Eric Hill, accepted the honor. Lieutenant Eric Hill died in January...
KCBD
KCBD’s Sharon Maines recognized at Lubbock City Council
LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - The City of Lubbock has recognized KCBD NewsChannel 11′s Sharon Maines for her contributions to the city. Lubbock Mayor Tray Payne commemorated Sharon’s upcoming retirement at a special ceremony Wednesday afternoon in the City Council chambers at Citizens Tower. HE admired her dedication since...
KCBD
Noon Notebook: Addiction Recovery at Texas Tech University with Prof. Carl Anderson
LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Texas Tech Professor Dr. Carl Anderson has written a book, Addiction Recovery at Texas Tech University, Where It All Began with a forward by TTU President Lawrence Schovanek. Professor Anderson talks about his own struggle with alcoholism in the book, calling himself “a chronic relapser.”
KCBD
WATHC: Red Raider Bryce Ramirez is back in Lubbock
LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Red Raider Bryce Ramirez returned to Lubbock this morning. Red Raider officials, Texas Tech Cheerleaders, Raider Red & the Masked Rider were at the Airport to welcome him back home. Ramirez suffered a left lower leg fracture in Saturday’s game at North Carolina State. He...
KCBD
Varsity Bookstore to close after more than 80 years
LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - After 88 years serving Texas Tech students and the Lubbock community, Varsity Bookstore announced Tuesday it will be closing by the end of 2022. The bookstore located at 1305 University Ave. made the announcement via social media. Effective immediately Varsity will no longer be buying back textbooks, selling e-books or renting course material, according to its website. A Lubbock staple since 1934, the store is offering huge discounts to get rid of stock.
KCBD
Summer weather persists despite cold front
LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Some cooler air is moving into the South Plains tomorrow. A weak cold front will bring northerly winds, a few clouds, and a slight drop in area temperatures on Thursday. The front will move into the northern communities early tomorrow and move across most of the...
KCBD
Man indicted after bringing BB gun to Covenant Health
LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Brandon Davis, 38, was indicted by a Lubbock Grand Jury for aggravated assault after bringing a BB gun to Covenant Health Hospital. Lubbock police arrested a man after reports of a person with a gun at Covenant Health Tuesday afternoon. Around 1:30 p.m. on July 19,...
KCBD
Endzone scores and highlights Thursday, Sept. 222
LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Here’s Pete Christy for your high school football scores and highlights.
