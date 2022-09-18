ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Joplin, MO

Local non-profit unveils its newest mural

By Andre Louque
 4 days ago
JOPLIN, Mo. – Locals and Joplin legends gathered today to celebrate the unveiling of the Downtown Black History & Performing Arts Mural.

Acclaimed musician Charles McPherson and Marjol Rush-Collet, cousin of Langston Hughes attended the unveiling at 1st and Main.

The Langston Hughes Cultural Society invited the public to come to meet the artist of Downtown Joplin’s new artwork.

