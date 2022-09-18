Read full article on original website
kxloradio.com
Veteran’s Affairs Service Officer to be in Lewistown Oct. 5 & 19
This is to advise you that the Veteran’s Affairs Service Officer will be in your area. Lewistown: 10:30 AM to 2:30 PM American Legion/VFW Post.
kxloradio.com
Lewistown Art Center hosting annual Harvest Fest
Mary Baumstark with the Lewistown Art Center recently called into the studio. She has the details for the Harvest Fest Art Auction. Purchase tickets online at lewistownartcenter.net or at the Lewistown Art Center.
kxloradio.com
Lewistown Fire Department reports on boot drive for muscular dystrophy
McKensie Gremaux with the Lewistown Fire Department was recently in the studio. She gives the details on the boot drive for muscular dystrophy at Chokecherry Festival. For more information, go online at filltheboot.donordrive.com or call the Lewistown Fire Department at 406-535-1780.
