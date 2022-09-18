Read full article on original website
Could Miami football be interested in Alabama DT transfer Braylen Ingraham?
Originally reported by Matt Zenitz of On3 former Alabama and St. Thomas Aquinas defensive tackle Braylen Ingraham has entered the transfer portal as a graduate transfer. Ingraham will be eligible immediately. Former Miami football defensive tackle Jon Ford was a teammate of Ingraham at Dillard. Ingraham had five tackles in...
Click10.com
Undefeated Miami Central primed for national championship spotlight
MIAMI-DADE COUNTY, Fla. – Miami Central has often been recognized as one of the best high school football programs in the country over the last decade. The Rockets have been able to sustain greatness by winning 3 consecutive state championships, but are now aiming for the bigger prize, a national championship.
communitynewspapers.com
Windy City Lineman Finds a Permanent Home in Miami
Forty years ago, Dave Alekna arrived at the University of Miami just hoping to make his mark. A native of Oak Lawn, Illinois, Alekna played guard for the Hurricanes from 1983 to 1986. He was a reserve on the 1983 national championship team and was a starter during the 1985 and 1986 seasons protecting future Heisman Trophy winning quarterback Vinny Testaverde.
SBLive Sports' Florida Football Power 25: No. 1 Chaminade-Madonna remains atop while Plantation American Heritage moves up in loss
We witnessed one of the best matchups of the season last week when Chaminade-Madonna edged out Plantation American Heritage 42-34 in an offensive masterpiece. Despite the loss, the Patriots actually will be movers in these rankings. But where will everyone else fall into place. Here’s the complete ...
Miami Gardens, September 21 High School 🏈 Game Notice
Date for next year’s Formula 1 Miami Grand Prix announced
After attracting more than 243,000 spectators across three days in the inaugural weekend, the Formula 1 Miami Grand Prix will be returning to Hard Rock Stadium on May 7, 2023, organizers announced Tuesday. The new, 19-turn track around Hard Rock Stadium, known as the as the Miami International Autodrome, was built so the Miami Gardens complex could host one of two Formula 1 races in the United ...
Miami New Times
The Tangled Tale of Miami's Untouchable Police Union Boss
On September 13, Miami Police Department (MPD) Chief Manuel Morales did what many had asked for but no one expected: he fired one of the department's most controversial officers, Javier Ortiz. Ortiz had been with MPD since 2004. Over the course of his career, he received more than 50 citizen...
Coral Springs Charter Names Standout Alumni to Lead Women’s Basketball Program
On Tuesday, former Coral Springs Charter basketball star Emily Williams was named Head Coach of the Panthers girls basketball team. A 2014 graduate from CSC, Williams received First Team All-County honors, Broward County 4A Player of the Year, and led CSC to the State Final 4 in her Junior season. She earned All-County honors her senior season before winning the MVP award in the Broward vs. Dade County All-Star Game.
thenextmiami.com
Billionaire Reveals New Details Of Brickell Supertall: ‘Nothing Will Compare’
Billionaire Ken Griffin, who is the the richest man in Florida, has revealed new details of his plans to remake Miami in an interview with Bloomberg. In addition to building a headquarters complex in Brickell, Griffin said he plans to lure major US businesses to Miami, boost education in the city, and become a huge player in philanthropy and politics here.
Fort Lauderdale, September 21 High School 🏈 Game Notice
There are 3 high school 🏈 games in Fort Lauderdale. The The Benjamin School football team will have a game with Calvary Christian Academy on September 21, 2022, 15:00:00. The Stranahan High School football team will have a game with Cardinal Gibbons High School on September 21, 2022, 15:30:00.
2 Florida Restaurants Among The 50 Best Restaurants In America
The New York Times released its annual list of the 50 Best Restaurants in the country.
miamilaker.com
St. Thomas University dedicates new scoreboard, athletic field with help from AutoNation
St. Thomas University on Aug. 24 celebrated its collaboration with AutoNation, which funded the school’s new scoreboard and turf athletic field that were unveiled that day. The massive 50-foot by 32-foot scoreboard and AutoNation Field will serve student athletes who compete on multiple teams: Football; women’s flag football; men’s and women’s soccer; men’s and women’s rugby and women’s lacrosse. The ceremony drew elected officials and 1,800 students were welcomed back to campus. The university in Miami Gardens draws students from diverse backgrounds, the school said. Nearly half of the freshman class are first-generation college students, and 70 percent are eligible for federal Pell grants for those with financial need.
The Highest-Rated Restaurant Serving Fried Rice In Miami
Yelp has the scoop on which restaurant has the best fried rice.
foodgressing.com
New Restaurants South Florida 2022 to Check Out
Looking for some new restaurants in South Florida? Here’s a look at some fresh openings and a few new spots to look forward to this Fall & Winter 2022 in South Florida. Bacon Bitch – West Palm (Fall 2022) Bacon Bitch, the innovative breakfast concept inspired by a...
Miami Weather: Another round of afternoon storms, possible heavy downpours
MIAMI - Scattered storms will develop Tuesday with the potential for some heavy downpours and localized flooding. Wednesday the rain chance remains high due to plenty of tropical moisture. As Hurricane Fiona moves to the northeast, away from the U.S., drier air moves in and lowers our rain chance late week into the weekend. Thursday is the first official day of Fall. The Autumnal Equinox takes place on September 22nd at 9:04 p.m. The day and night hours will be nearly equal. It will not feel like Fall at all across South Florida. Instead, Mother Nature will turn up the heat as the rain chance decreases. It will still feel like Summer with highs in the low 90s Friday through the weekend with the potential for just some spotty storms.
Anonymous tip forces lockdown of North Miami Senior High
MIAMI - North Miami Senior High School was briefly placed on lockdown Thursday afternoon following reports of a gun on campus. Authorities said the action was taken due to an anonymous tip regarding a weapon on campus. Miami-Dade Schools Police investigated and determined the tip to be non-credible. Earlier this afternoon, images from Chopper 4 showed at least a dozen police cruisers around the school. Dismissal at the school was delayed while police investigated. No additional information was immediately available. The school is located in the 13100 block of NE 8th Avene.
850wftl.com
Watch: Wild Fight Breaks Out on Carnival Cruise Line Heading To South Florida!
Carnival Cruise Line’s Carnival Horizon cruise ship is shown docked at PortMiami, Friday, April 9, 2021, in Miami. (AP Photo/Wilfredo Lee)
WSVN-TV
Possible abduction in Southwest Miami-Dade
SOUTHWEST MIAMI-DADE, FLA. (WSVN) - Miami-Dade Police are investigating the scene of a possible abduction. They received a call around 2:30 p.m., Thursday. The abduction reportedly took place in the area of 4770 SW 87th Ave., in Southwest Miami-Dade. There is a very large police presence in the area. 7Skyforce...
Miami City Officials Discussing ‘Dead or Alive’ Bounty on Iguanas
Miami Beach is going the way of the Everglades, in that they’ll pay people to hunt an invasive species. Commissioner Kristen Rosen Gonzalez said at a commission meeting on Wednesday, “People are going to go out and hunt [the iguanas] for money,” according to the New York Post. She continued, “If we don’t do something and take action seriously, every single day these iguanas are multiplying.”
iheart.com
This Restaurant Serves The Best Brunch In Florida
There's only one meal of the day that has the best of both worlds: brunch. It's the only time you can feast on steak, sandwiches, and other entrees alongside french toast, omelets, bacon, and more breakfast faves. Throw in some mimosas, and it's going to be a great time. For...
