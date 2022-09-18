ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Clarksville, IN

Wave 3

Man arrested after police pursuit through Louisville

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - A man was arrested after a a police pursuit through Louisville Thursday afternoon. According to the Louisville Metro Police Department, officers responded to the 6500 block of Bardstown Road to an active bank hold up around 12:45p.m. Corey Ware, 28, allegedly stole an undetermined amount of...
LOUISVILLE, KY
Wave 3

JCPS buses return to normal operation after police chase

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - All Jefferson County Public School buses have returned to normal operations after a short police chase Thursday afternoon. According to MetroSafe, the brief hold was due to a police chase where LMPD was attempting “to apprehend a violent felony offender.”. Buses were stopped and some...
LOUISVILLE, KY
Wave 3

Name of incarcerated person who died at Metro Corrections released

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - A man being held at the Louisville Metro Department of Corrections died in custody Thursday morning. Around 3:30 a.m., LMDC officers discovered the inmate had attempted suicide. Officers started life-saving measures and called for assistance. Corrections medical staff and EMS crews arrived and took over, but the inmate died at the scene.
LOUISVILLE, KY
WLKY.com

VIDEO: Flames shoot through roof of Oldham County home

OLDHAM COUNTY, Ky. — A house caught fire in Oldham County on Thursday. Ballardsville fire chief Stephen Fante said the call came in around 8:56 a.m. WLKY Chopper HD flew over the home on Carpenter Drive in Crestwood around 10 a.m. and saw heavy smoke and flames. The house...
OLDHAM COUNTY, KY
WLKY.com

LMPD: Suspect in fatal Mellwood Avenue shooting arrested

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Nearly two weeks after a man was shot and killed on Mellwood Avenue, Louisville Metro Police Department say they have arrested a suspect. On Monday, LMPD said they arrested Jeffery Way, 37, and are charging him with murder. Watch our coverage of the shooting in the...
LOUISVILLE, KY
Wave 3

Man charged in shootings of Southern Indiana judges found guilty

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. (WAVE) - The man accused of firing the shots that wounded two Clark County judges in the parking lot of an Indianapolis fast food restaurant has been convicted on multiple charges. After a three day trial, Brandon Kaiser was found guilty of four counts of aggravated battery, two...
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
NewsBreak
Wave 3

Murder suspect arraigned, bond tripled

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - A man arrested for a homicide that happened this summer in the Auburndale neighborhood has been arraigned. Jorge Ortiz Parra, 34, is charged with murder in the July 7 death of Emilio Suarez, 41. He is also facing an assault charge for the shooting of a second man who survived his injuries.
LOUISVILLE, KY
wdrb.com

Police arrest man for murder in Southside Drive double shooting

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Police say a Louisville man has been arrested weeks after a double shooting left one man dead and another wounded on Southside Drive. According to court documents, 34-year-old Jorge Ortiz Parra was arrested Tuesday afternoon in connection with the death of Emilio Martin-Suarez. Police say the...
LOUISVILLE, KY
Wave 3

Vine Grove Police advise community to lock cars after multiple break-ins

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Vine Grove Police Department is advising the community to lock their car doors after multiple car break-ins on Edgebrook Drive. According to a Facebook post made by Vine Grove Police, the department is working multiple car break-ins and two separate thefts of automobiles. Officers say they...
VINE GROVE, KY
Wave 3

18-year-old arrested for double homicide near Taylorsville Road

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Louisville officers arrested an 18-year-old after they said shot and killed two men near Taylorsville Road back in May. On May 14, officers were called to respond to the 3300 block of Hikes Lane on a report of a shooting. Officers arrived and found two men in a parking lot who had been shot.
LOUISVILLE, KY
WHAS11

LMPD ID's, arrests man for May double homicide

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Louisville Metro Police have arrested a man in connection to a double murder from May 2022. Edgar Hernandez, 18, has been charged with murder and tampering with physical evidence. He was taken into custody on Tuesday without incident. The Jefferson County Coroner said the victims, Kahlil...
LOUISVILLE, KY

