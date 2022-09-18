Read full article on original website
Wave 3
Man arrested after police pursuit through Louisville
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - A man was arrested after a a police pursuit through Louisville Thursday afternoon. According to the Louisville Metro Police Department, officers responded to the 6500 block of Bardstown Road to an active bank hold up around 12:45p.m. Corey Ware, 28, allegedly stole an undetermined amount of...
Wave 3
Attempted carjacking in Taylor Berry neighborhood sends man to hospital
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - 18-year-old woman asked a man for a ride, then allegedly tried to steal his car with his daughter inside. It happened 4:30 Thursday afternoon in the Taylor Berry neighborhood. The woman crashed the car into an auto repair business where one man was hurt. “Boom,” witness...
wdrb.com
VIDEO | Kentucky police officer slams pregnant woman to ground after traffic stop for broken taillight
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- After returning from a trip to Walmart earlier this year, Elayshia Boey was pulled over in her own driveway in McCracken County, Kentucky, for having a broken taillight. Within moments, Boey, a 24-year-old pregnant woman, was "face-planted" into a cruiser and pinned to the ground by...
wdrb.com
Authorities identify 55-year-old motorcyclist killed in crash on S. Hurstbourne Parkway
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- The Jefferson County Coroner's Office released the name of a man who died Monday night after crashing his motorcycle on South Hurstbourne Parkway. Louisville Metro Police spokeswoman Officer Beth Ruoff said it happened around 11 p.m. Sept. 19 in the 7000 block of South Hurstbourne Parkway, near Vassel Road.
Wave 3
JCPS buses return to normal operation after police chase
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - All Jefferson County Public School buses have returned to normal operations after a short police chase Thursday afternoon. According to MetroSafe, the brief hold was due to a police chase where LMPD was attempting “to apprehend a violent felony offender.”. Buses were stopped and some...
Wave 3
Name of incarcerated person who died at Metro Corrections released
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - A man being held at the Louisville Metro Department of Corrections died in custody Thursday morning. Around 3:30 a.m., LMDC officers discovered the inmate had attempted suicide. Officers started life-saving measures and called for assistance. Corrections medical staff and EMS crews arrived and took over, but the inmate died at the scene.
Shots reportedly fired at Clarksville police chief’s home
Police are asking area residents with surveillance cameras to contact the Clarksville Police Criminal Investigations Division.
WLKY.com
VIDEO: Flames shoot through roof of Oldham County home
OLDHAM COUNTY, Ky. — A house caught fire in Oldham County on Thursday. Ballardsville fire chief Stephen Fante said the call came in around 8:56 a.m. WLKY Chopper HD flew over the home on Carpenter Drive in Crestwood around 10 a.m. and saw heavy smoke and flames. The house...
WLKY.com
LMPD: Suspect in fatal Mellwood Avenue shooting arrested
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Nearly two weeks after a man was shot and killed on Mellwood Avenue, Louisville Metro Police Department say they have arrested a suspect. On Monday, LMPD said they arrested Jeffery Way, 37, and are charging him with murder. Watch our coverage of the shooting in the...
wdrb.com
LMPD: Several people shot, grazed by 'gel ball type pellet' in downtown Louisville
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Several people were shot by a "gel ball type pellet" Wednesday afternoon in downtown Louisville. Louisville Metro Police spokesman Aaron Ellis said officers were called around noon to the 600 block of Cedar Street, near 6th Street and Muhammad Ali Boulevard, on the report of a shooting.
Wave 3
Man charged in shootings of Southern Indiana judges found guilty
INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. (WAVE) - The man accused of firing the shots that wounded two Clark County judges in the parking lot of an Indianapolis fast food restaurant has been convicted on multiple charges. After a three day trial, Brandon Kaiser was found guilty of four counts of aggravated battery, two...
Wave 3
New video gives Hillview police clue into who may have set string of suspicious fires
BULLITT CO., Ky. (WAVE) - A week after someone set a string of suspicious fires across northern Bullitt County, new surveillance video has given Hillview police a lead in the case. The fires were set on Sept. 12 at three locations across the county. One was set at Doors Etc....
Wave 3
18-year-old arrested for carjacking vehicle with child inside, crashing vehicle
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - An 18-year-old is being accused of carjacking a vehicle with a child inside and crashing the vehicle. According to the arrest report, Anneyska Garcia, 18, is facing robbery, assault, wanton endangerment, criminal mischief charges and fleeing or evading police. The report said that Garcia flagged down...
Wave 3
Murder suspect arraigned, bond tripled
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - A man arrested for a homicide that happened this summer in the Auburndale neighborhood has been arraigned. Jorge Ortiz Parra, 34, is charged with murder in the July 7 death of Emilio Suarez, 41. He is also facing an assault charge for the shooting of a second man who survived his injuries.
wdrb.com
Police arrest man for murder in Southside Drive double shooting
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Police say a Louisville man has been arrested weeks after a double shooting left one man dead and another wounded on Southside Drive. According to court documents, 34-year-old Jorge Ortiz Parra was arrested Tuesday afternoon in connection with the death of Emilio Martin-Suarez. Police say the...
Wave 3
Vine Grove Police advise community to lock cars after multiple break-ins
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Vine Grove Police Department is advising the community to lock their car doors after multiple car break-ins on Edgebrook Drive. According to a Facebook post made by Vine Grove Police, the department is working multiple car break-ins and two separate thefts of automobiles. Officers say they...
48-year-old victim in July double shooting ID'd; suspect taken into custody, LMPD says
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — A Louisville man has been arrested in connection to a double shooting that left a man dead in July. Jorge Ortiz-Parra was taken into custody Tuesday on murder and assault charges. The shooting happened in the 7300 block of Southside Drive near Palatka Road on July...
Wave 3
Man arrested for double shooting that killed 1 man, injured another
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - A Louisville man is facing murder charges after he was accused of killing one man and injuring another in a double shooting at Iroquois Park back in July. On July 7, officers responded to the 7300 block of Southside Drive just before 5:30 p.m. on reports...
Wave 3
18-year-old arrested for double homicide near Taylorsville Road
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Louisville officers arrested an 18-year-old after they said shot and killed two men near Taylorsville Road back in May. On May 14, officers were called to respond to the 3300 block of Hikes Lane on a report of a shooting. Officers arrived and found two men in a parking lot who had been shot.
LMPD ID's, arrests man for May double homicide
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Louisville Metro Police have arrested a man in connection to a double murder from May 2022. Edgar Hernandez, 18, has been charged with murder and tampering with physical evidence. He was taken into custody on Tuesday without incident. The Jefferson County Coroner said the victims, Kahlil...
