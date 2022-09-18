ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Las Vegas, NV

LVMPD: Birthday party ends with five people shot in east Las Vegas

By Justine Verastigue
KTNV 13 Action News
KTNV 13 Action News
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0PBAns_0i0jb6i700

The Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department said that five people were shot at a birthday part in east Las Vegas.

The shooting happened at the 4800 block of Holt Avenue at 1 a.m. Sunday.

Police said a subject got into a verbal altercation with another subject. The suspect drew a firearm and struck five people in total.

Three victims are in critical condition, but stable according to police.

The suspect was taken by police into custody at the scene. There is no outstanding suspects or current threat to the public.

Comments / 2

Related
Fox5 KVVU

Las Vegas police say man arrested in stabbings of 4 homeless individuals

LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - The Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department says a man has been arrested in connection with four stabbings of homeless people within a week. According to Las Vegas police, the suspect, identified as Christopher Martell, was taken into custody Wednesday afternoon after he stabbed two people, a male and a female.
LAS VEGAS, NV
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Las Vegas, NV
Las Vegas, NV
Crime & Safety
Local
Nevada Crime & Safety
Fox5 KVVU

Las Vegas police: Man kills stepson in apparent murder-suicide

LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - Las Vegas Metropolitan Police said a man killed his stepson then killed himself after an ongoing dispute. Police said the incident happened around 5:30 p.m. Sept. 18 at a home in the 9500 block of Colorado Blue Street, near Richmar Avenue and Bermuda Road. LVMPD arrived and found two men suffering from gunshot wounds; both were pronounced dead at the scene.
LAS VEGAS, NV
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Shooting#Birthday Party#Police#Violent Crime#Lvmpd
L.A. Weekly

Robert Schneider Killed in Motorcycle Crash on Flamingo Road [Las Vegas, NV]

29-Year-Old Motorcyclist Struck by Box Truck near Decatur Boulevard. The incident happened on September 19th at around 11:24 a.m. in the area of Flamingo Road near Decatur Boulevard, involving a white box truck and a motorcycle. Police have identified the motorcyclist as 29-year-old Robert Schneider. Initial report stated that Schneider...
LAS VEGAS, NV
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
L.A. Weekly

David Serrano Killed in Semi-Truck Crash on Charleston Boulevard [Las Vegas, NV]

37-Year-Old Bicyclist David Serrano Dies after Vehicle Crash. The incident happened on September 16th, at about 6:50 a.m., on Charleston Boulevard, west of Sandhill Road. According to reports, Serrano was riding a bicycle along the sidewalk on Charleston Boulevard when he lost control of his bicycle. He then crashed into the rear of a truck headed eastbound.
LAS VEGAS, NV
KTNV 13 Action News

KTNV 13 Action News

31K+
Followers
8K+
Post
7M+
Views
ABOUT

Read the latest Las Vegas, Nevada news and weather from KTNV 13 Action News, updated throughout the day.

 https://www.ktnv.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy