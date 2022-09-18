ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Easton, PA

Easton motorcycle rider killed in accident on Route 611

By Graysen Golter, The Morning Call
The Morning Call
The Morning Call
 4 days ago

A 32-year-old Easton man died after his motorcycle collided with a sport utility vehicle Friday afternoon.

Benjamin Blampied was riding south on State Route 611 about 3 p.m. in Williams Township, according to a state police report Sunday. The northbound SUV turned left into Browns Drive in front of oncoming traffic and hit Blampied’s motorcycle, police said.

The SUV driver didn’t suffer any injuries, police said.

The accident is under investigation.

The Morning Call

The Morning Call is a daily newspaper based in Allentown, Pennsylvania, in the United States.

