Easton motorcycle rider killed in accident on Route 611

A 32-year-old Easton man died after his motorcycle collided with a sport utility vehicle Friday afternoon.

Benjamin Blampied was riding south on State Route 611 about 3 p.m. in Williams Township, according to a state police report Sunday. The northbound SUV turned left into Browns Drive in front of oncoming traffic and hit Blampied’s motorcycle, police said.

The SUV driver didn’t suffer any injuries, police said.

The accident is under investigation.