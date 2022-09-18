ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Man arrested for shooting at a Coachella man and his child.

By Laurilie Jackson
 4 days ago
On September 17, 2022, at 8:08 a.m., Thermal patrol deputies responded to the 84100 block of Tera Vista in the city of Coachella, referencing a shooting that had just occurred.

The investigation revealed a 30-year-old Coachella resident, and his 8-year-old son were in the area, when a man opened fire on them, striking a vehicle several times. The suspect fled the area in a white BMW.

No one was struck by gunfire, and no injuries were sustained by either victim. The investigation was assumed by the Thermal Station Investigations Bureau.

During the investigation, authorities found the suspect in the city of Long Beach and took him into custody without incident.

The Thermal Station Investigations Bureau served a search warrant on the suspect's vehicle, and the firearm that was suspected of being used in the shooting was recovered. The suspect was booked at the John Benoit Detention Center, in the city of Indio, for attempted murder, assault with a deadly weapon and criminal threats.

The Thermal Station Investigations Bureau is asking anyone with additional information to contact Investigator Lopez at the Thermal Sheriff’s Station by calling (760) 863-8990. If you wish to remain anonymous, call Valley Crimestoppers at (760) 341–7867, or submit a tip at, valleycrimestoppers.org.

