ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lubbock, TX

Texas Tech Provides Update on Ramirez After Gruesome Leg Injury

By Madeline Coleman
Sports Illustrated
Sports Illustrated
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3eyBLj_0i0jamOd00

Saturday’s game against NC State marked the linebacker’s first career start with the Red Raiders.

Texas Tech linebacker Bryce Ramirez stayed overnight at Wake Medical Center after his gruesome leg injury against NC State on Saturday, the school said in an update.

He “suffered a left lower leg fracture” during the first half and remained on the field for nearly 10 minutes before he was carted off, according to the Associated Press . Ramirez was then transported to the hospital, and Texas Tech said Sunday that their medical staff stayed with him at Wake Medical Center and will continue to do so until he can safely travel back to Lubbock.

The program tweeted , “Please continue to support Bryce and the Ramirez family as he begins his recovery!”

The injury occurred when Red Raiders defenders tackled NC State running back Jordan Houston. The pile then rolled over Ramirez’s leg, which was planted on the ground. According to the Lubbock Avalanche-Journal ’s Don Williams , Ramirez was a former walk-on who earned a scholarship. Saturday marked his first career start, per Williams.

Ramirez thanked fans for their support via a tweet on Sunday morning.

More CFB Coverage:

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
The Spun

Look: Football World Surprised By Quinn Ewers News

Texas quarterback Quinn Ewers could return to the field as early as this weekend. On Thursday morning, Texas head coach Steve Sarkisian announced that Ewers will make the trip to Lubbock for this Saturday's game against Texas Tech. Ewers suffered an SC joint sprain in his shoulder against Alabama on...
LUBBOCK, TX
106.3 The Buzz

5 Things Likely to Happen If Texas Tech Beats Texas This Weekend

There's always bad blood between Texas Tech and Texas, and I have to say it's kind of ridiculous. A lot of the things I'm going to point out are not positive, but if you've lived in Lubbock for any length of time you know I'm basing all of this on history. I'll also say that the bad things could be cured with a little sportsmanship, but there's something about the University of Texas that boils the blood of the Red Raider faithful.
LUBBOCK, TX
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Lubbock, TX
Sports
Local
Texas Sports
Local
Texas Football
Lubbock, TX
Football
City
Lubbock, TX
KAMC KLBK EverythingLubbock.com

Texas Tech announces $11 million gift from John and Tracy Sellers

LUBBOCK, Texas (PRESS RELEASE) — The following is a press release from Texas Tech Athletics: Texas Tech Athletics announced Tuesday another significant gift towards The Campaign for Fearless Champions as former Red Raider student-athletes John and Tracy Sellers have contributed $11 million to the Texas Tech Athletics Department. As part of the gift designation, Texas […]
LUBBOCK, TX
KCBD

Sunday morning top stories: 1 charged with Saturday morning murder

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Your Sunday morning brief,. One person has been arrested and charged with murder after a woman was shot Saturday morning. Alexandria Garcia, 22, arrived at Covenant Medical Center with gunshot wounds around 4 a.m. She later died from her injuries and a man was arrested in...
LUBBOCK, TX
KCBD

Lubbock twins home and healthy after 65-day stay at UMC Children’s NICU

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Most expecting parents are not ready for it when they hear the words, ‘It’s twins.’ The Snider family was just as shocked when their baby girls Laikyn and Lorelei entered the world 12 weeks early, two weeks after losing their home in a fire. With so much uncertainty, the Sniders were thankful for the team at UMC Children’s Neonatal Intensive Care Unit, funded by Children’s Miracle Network dollars, who kept their babies alive.
LUBBOCK, TX
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Urban Meyer#American Football#College Football#College Sports#The Red Raiders#The Associated Press#Forde Yard Dash#Byu
everythinglubbock.com

Child found in Lubbock parking lot, parents arrested after several CPS incidents, report says

LUBBOCK, Texas— A Lubbock couple was arrested on Thursday after they left their small child at their apartment unsupervised, according to the Lubbock Police Department. According to the police report, the child was seen in the parking lot of an apartment complex by a resident and noticed the child trying to open the front door. The resident called authorities when the child said her parents went to get food.
LUBBOCK, TX
Sports Illustrated

Sports Illustrated

98K+
Followers
39K+
Post
33M+
Views
ABOUT

Deliver premier journalism and give unparalleled perspective on the world of sports.

Comments / 0

Community Policy