ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Military

Top U.S. General Urges 'High' Alert Due to Concern Over What Putin May Do

By Thomas Kika
Newsweek
Newsweek
 4 days ago

A top United States military leader has urged caution as Russia continues to suffer major setbacks in its invasion of Ukraine.

General Mark Milley, the current chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff, paid a visit Sunday to a military base in Warsaw, Poland, that is aiding Ukraine in its efforts against Russian forces. Speaking after the visit, Milley said that Moscow's reaction to its recent failures cannot be predicted and urged troops to stay vigilant amid the tense situation, Reuters reported. He also said that U.S. forces in Europe are not considered to be under an increased threat, despite the need for vigilance.

"The war is not going too well for Russia right now," Milley said. "So it's incumbent upon all of us to maintain high states of readiness, alert...In the conduct of war, you just don't know with a high degree of certainty what will happen next."

Milley's visit to the Warsaw base involved a review of its various defense systems, including a battery of Patriot missiles. According to Reuters, the missiles "would be a last line of defense" if Russian forces attacked the base and risked a larger conflict with the U.S. and its NATO allies. For security reasons, press outlets have been asked not to report the name of the specific base that Milley visited.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=22XiY5_0i0jalVu00
Above, a shot of General Mark Milley at a news briefing in 2021. Milley recently urged caution and vigilance as Russia continues to suffer setbacks in Ukraine. Alex Wong/Getty Images

In a forthcoming episode of 60 Minutes, President Joe Biden issued a strong warning to Russian President Vladimir Putin against the use of nuclear weapons in Ukraine. While he refrained from giving specific details about what it would be, Biden did say that the U.S. response to such a scenario would be "consequential."

"Don't. Don't. Don't," the president said. "You will change the face of war unlike anything since World War II... [Russia] will become more of a pariah in the world than they ever have been. And depending on the extent of what they do will determine what response would occur."

The Kremlin, in response to Biden's warning, issued a brief statement, with spokesman Dmitry Peskov saying, "Read the doctrine. Everything is written there."

Peskov referred to Russia's nuclear doctrine, which states that the country may deploy nuclear weapons in the face of "aggression against Russia or its ally with the use of mass destruction weapons" or "when the very existence of the state is under threat."

Russia recently suffered one of the most significant setbacks in its invasion of Ukraine, with the latter's forces launching a successful counteroffensive and driving Russian soldiers out of several key parts in the Kharkiv region. Over the course of the six month campaign, Russia has notably failed to achieve numerous military goals, including the capture of Ukraine's capital city, Kyiv.

Newsweek reached out to Russian officials for comment.

Comments / 2892

Dean Smith
4d ago

People better be on high alert in this country since the country is wide open and being protected by no one. America has never been this vulnerable.

Reply(605)
1443
David Fosca
4d ago

The book of the Revelation is opened, the birth pangs of Revelation are here, the Rapture of the believers of the Gospel of the Lord Jesus Christ is near, the 21 judgments of Revelation are near, our beloved United States of America is Revelation Chapter 18 in the King James Bible, the cashless global economy is near the mark of the beast of Revelation Chapter 13, don't receive the mark of the beast, possibly a bio chip or invisible electronic tattoo in the hand or forehead it's pledging allegiance to Satan which will damn your soul to hell, if you miss the Rapture, never receive the world government mandate.

Reply(148)
462
Spartans 5
4d ago

almost a 100 billion on this and Biden is bankrupting this country Biden needs to be impeached immediately before we are totally depleted

Reply(88)
448
Related
Newsweek

Nuclear War Simulator Shows What War With Russia Would Look Like

A simulation shows how a nuclear war between Russia and NATO could potentially play out in a horrific scenario that would result in the deaths of millions of people around the world within hours. The four-minute audiovisual piece called "Plan A", which was developed by researchers associated with Princeton University's...
MILITARY
24/7 Wall St.

Worst Places to Be If There’s a Nuclear Attack on America

Russia’s invasion of Ukraine has included battles in or near nuclear power plants. The recent shelling at the Zaporizhzhia Nuclear Power Plant has raised alarm bells worldwide. The recent grandstanding by Russia, China, and North Korea, including several intercontinental ballistic missile tests, has further raised global tensions. In the unlikely scenario of a nuclear attack […]
ECONOMY
Newsweek

How to Survive a Nuclear Bomb

"Biden and Putin have veto power over the continued existence of life on earth and Xi Jinping appears to be trying to join them in this lethal perversity."
INDIA
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Joe Biden
Person
Vladimir Putin
Person
Dmitry Peskov
The Independent

Liz Truss says she’s ‘ready’ to hit nuclear button if necessary

Conservative leadership frontrunner Liz Truss said she is “ready” to launch nuclear war if she becomes prime minister next month.The foreign secretary told a Tory hustings event in Birmingham that she was willing to hit Britain’s nuclear button if necessary – even if meant “global annihilation”.Hustings host John Pienaar asked the strong favourite to win the contest about facing a decision which would make him feel “physically sick”.“Your orders to our Trident boat captain on whether you, prime minister, is giving the order to unleash nuclear weapons. It would mean global annihilation … How does that thought make you feel?”...
POLITICS
POLITICO

North Korea will ‘automatically’ launch nukes if Kim killed

North Korea will launch a nuclear retaliation “automatically and immediately” if KIM JONG UN is incapacitated in an attack, according to a new law, codifying for the first time that the leader has delegated his strike authority under that severe condition. The legislation, passed by Kim’s rubber-stamp parliament,...
POLITICS
Business Insider

Russian soldier in Kharkiv told his father in a call intercepted by Ukrainian intelligence that 'everything's bad,' Russia is 'losing,' and they have 'nowhere to run'

A Russian soldier told his father in an intercepted phone call that "everything's bad" in the war. Ukraine's intelligence service said it intercepted the call and published it to social media. An ongoing Ukrainian counteroffensive in Kharkiv has sent Russian troops scrambling. A Russian soldier told his father in a...
POLITICS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Ukraine War Military#Russian World#The Joint Chiefs Of Staff#Reuters#Nato
Daily Beast

New American ‘VAMPIRE’ Weapon Could Crush Putin’s War

Alongside the billions of dollars in money and aid the U.S. has sent to Ukraine, a growing collection of new and innovative weapons has captured international attention. Outside of decades-old weapons systems such as the HIMARS multiple rocket launcher and HARM anti-radiation missile, the central focus of public interest has been in drone technology, including U.S.-supplied Switchblade and the more mysterious Phoenix Ghost.
MILITARY
americanmilitarynews.com

US releases airstrike video after US troops attacked

Early Thursday morning, the U.S. Central Command (CENTCOM) released footage of the U.S. airstrikes against Iran-linked militants in Dier Ez Zor, Syria on late Tuesday night. The video was released after U.S. troops were hurt in a rocket attack on Wednesday. The video CENTCOM released shows infrared footage as multiple...
MILITARY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Country
Poland
NewsBreak
Military
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Nuclear Weapons
Daily Mail

'Panicking' Putin 'pulls all fighter jets out of Crimea after Ukraine special forces staged a string of daring attacks on Russian military bases deep in occupied peninsula', NATO report claims

An increasingly panicked Vladimir Putin is pulling all his fighter jets out of Crimea after Ukrainian special forces staged a series of daring attacks on Russian military bases deep in the occupied peninsula, NATO officials reportedly believe. The secret document dated August 22 reported that Russia has already moved 10...
MILITARY
TheDailyBeast

What Happens to Russia After It Loses?

With reports of Russian troops fleeing like “Olympic sprinters,” leaving behind weapons, crashing their tanks into trees, and turning over more than 3,000 square kilometers of previously held territory to Ukraine, it is only natural to ask: How bad can it get for Russia?. Ukraine’s President Volodymyr Zelenskyy...
POLITICS
nationalinterest.org

Russia Stands No Chance Against the Enhanced B-2 Stealth Bomber

The upgrades to the B-2 are multifaceted and span a wide range of technological advancements to include more secure high-frequency radio communications, a new computer processor that is 1,000 times faster, and upgrades to the B-61 nuclear bomb. As the U.S. Air Force B-21 Raider prepares for its first flight,...
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
Newsweek

Newsweek

New York City, NY
1M+
Followers
111K+
Post
976M+
Views
ABOUT

Newsweek is a premier news magazine and website that has been bringing high-quality journalism to readers around the globe for over 80 years.

 https://www.newsweek.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy