ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pittsburgh, PA

Winners and losers in Patriots road win over the Steelers

By Jordy McElroy
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=16wADM_0i0jZVsB00

A gutsy road win over the Pittsburgh Steelers was the New England Patriots’ response for laying an egg in the season-opener against the Miami Dolphins at South Beach.

And they should be proud of it.

Yes, the Steelers have all sorts of problems happening on the offensive side of the ball, and the defense was playing without star pass-rusher T.J. Watt. But Pittsburgh’s defense is still clearly an elite unit coming off a game where they forced Cincinnati Bengals quarterback Joe Burrow into five turnovers.

Being able to go on the road and beat a well-coached team like the Steelers in a hostile environment is an impressive feat regardless.

Seeing as this is the Patriots’ first win of the season, we’re going to do something different this week and not name any losers. It was a team-earned victory, and they’ll need to be even better when hosting the Baltimore Ravens in Week 3.

Here are the winners from Sunday’s game against the Steelers.

Winner: Nelson Agholor

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=21P4Cy_0i0jZVsB00
Charles LeClaire-USA TODAY Sports

The struggles at receiver have been a subject of conversation for the Patriots for years. One of the reasons has been their clear lack of a No. 1 wideout capable of taking the top off opposing defenses.

Well, Nelson Agholor showed he’s still capable of being that guy if given a chance, after hauling in a beautiful touchdown strike from quarterback Mac Jones late in the second quarter.

Agholor wasn’t just a one-hit wonder in the game, either. He was a consistent threat as a receiver with a total of six receptions for 110 yards and one touchdown.

When Agholor is playing like he did on Sunday, it makes it a lot easier to overlook the fact that he’s the team’s third-highest cap hit this season.

Winner: Jakobi Meyers

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4DT5lj_0i0jZVsB00
David Dermer-USA TODAY Sports

I wouldn’t be surprised if Jakobi Meyers shows up as a winner every single week. He is without question Mac Jones’ favorite security blanket with short passes underneath.

It’s a huge part of the offense with players clearly struggling to get open. Meyers always seems to be the one guy consistently able to peel away from defenders and find open space.

By the end of Sunday’s game against the Steelers, he hauled a team-high nine receptions for 95 yards. The volume is there on a weekly basis, and Meyers is clearly taking advantage of it every second he’s on the field.

Winner: Matthew Judon

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2yf7Z5_0i0jZVsB00
David Dermer-USA TODAY Sports

The outside linebacker with the red sleeves was once again flying all over the field making plays for the Patriots defense in Pittsburgh.

He earned four tackles and a sack in the game, but his most impressive play was sticking with running back Najee Harris on a wheel route and deflecting a pass that otherwise would have ended with big yardage for the Steelers. This game called for the defensive playmakers to step up in a big way, and Judon and company didn’t disappoint for the Patriots.

The entire defensive unit, especially Judon, will have to continue to make those sorts of plays throughout the season to win football games.

Winner: Mack Wilson

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0sGSuq_0i0jZVsB00
Photo by Justin K. Aller/Getty Images

Jalen Mills might have come away with the interception on Mitch Trubisky, but Mack Wilson was truly the one that caused the play to happen on a tipped pass in the air.

The incredible speed and athleticism from Wilson is paying off big for the Patriots this season. He’s just one of those active defensive players that seemingly always ends up in positions to be able to make a play on the ball.

Such was the case against the Steelers on a play where the Patriots defense managed to flip the field.

Winner: Patriots offensive line

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0ruhak_0i0jZVsB00
Photo by Justin K. Aller/Getty Images

The Patriots did a great job of working to establish the run game against a powerful Steelers defensive front. Mac Jones also avoided going down with a sack in the matchup.

A big reason for the offensive success was an overall better effort from the Patriots’ offensive line. They showed more fight in their second outing, and they weren’t afraid to stand up to the Steelers in the trenches.

Rookie guard Cole Strange especially had a strong afternoon in his ability to fend off one of the Steelers’ stud veterans in Cameron Heyward. He’s beginning to prove Bill Belichick’s decision right for taking him in the first round of the 2022 NFL draft.

That isn’t to say everything was perfect along the offensive front. Trent Brown and Isaiah Wynn had an issue with jumping too early. So there were clearly some minor things that need to be cleaned up moving forward. But the Patriots should be feeling much more confident offensively after seeing the group work as well as it did against the Steelers.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
The Spun

Ben Roethlisberger Not Happy With Steelers Fans On Sunday

Mitch Trubisky has not endeared himself to Pittsburgh Steelers fans thus far. The team's new starting quarterback had another lackluster outing Sunday, going 21-of-33 for 168 passing yards, a touchdown, and an interception in a 17-14 loss to the New England Patriots. Disgruntled fans booed Trusbisky in his first home game with the team while chanting for rookie Kenny Pickett.
PITTSBURGH, PA
The Spun

Browns Had 2 Key Returns To Practice On Tuesday

The Cleveland Browns are fairly banged up right now, but that doesn't mean they can't have good injury news. Tight end Harrison Bryant and offensive tackle Chris Hubbard both returned to practice on Tuesday. Bryant has been nursing a thumb injury while Hubbard has been dealing with an illness. They...
CLEVELAND, OH
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

WATCH: Browns score touchdown on failed hook-and-ladder by Steelers as time expires

The Cleveland Browns emerged from their Week 3 tilt against the Pittsburgh Steelers with their second win of the season, and the game ended with an eventful hook-and-ladder play that ended in a touchdown as time expired. Pittsburgh got the ball on the four-yard line with less than 10 seconds remaining in the matchup and elected to try their chances at the rarest of comeback attempts.
CLEVELAND, OH
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Pennsylvania Football
City
Pittsburgh, PA
Local
Pennsylvania Sports
Pittsburgh, PA
Sports
Pittsburgh, PA
Football
People

Tom Brady and Gisele Bündchen Have Been Living Apart for 'More Than a Month,' Source Says

"They would like to work things out," a source tells PEOPLE of Tom Brady and Gisele Bündchen Tom Brady and Gisele Bündchen have been living apart for "more than a month," a source tells PEOPLE. The longtime couple have been away from each other for the last six weeks, as Brady, 45, returns to the NFL and Bündchen, 42, is traveling. "Gisele is busy with her own life now, and has spent time away from Tom in Miami and New York," says one insider. A second source...
NFL
People

Ciara Says Russell Wilson Is 'Firm with Love' When Coaching Son Future, 8, in Football

"He's all about coming back with love and so it's beautiful," the singer tells PEOPLE of her Denver Broncos quarterback husband Future Zahir is getting coached by the best! While chatting with PEOPLE on the Revolve Gallery red carpet, Ciara opened up about her 8-year-old son's passion for football, while noting that her husband, Russell Wilson, offers his expert tips and advice. "He's all about the details. He's all about the technique," the mom of three, 36, tells PEOPLE exclusively of the Denver Broncos quarterback at the New York...
DENVER, CO
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Najee Harris
Person
Jalen Mills
Person
Mac Jones
The Spun

Look: Former Steelers Running Back Rips Matt Canada

Former Pittsburgh Steelers running back Merril Hoge made an appearance on Ben Roethlisberger's Footbahlin podcast this week. During their conversation, Hoge and Roethlisberger discussed the job that offensive coordinator Matt Canada is doing in Pittsburgh. As a team, the Steelers have 166 combined rushing yards through two games. That's not...
PITTSBURGH, PA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Patriots#Football Games#American Football#The Pittsburgh Steelers#The Miami Dolphins
The Spun

NFL Analyst Floats Potential Steelers Quarterback Trade

Despite quite a few trade rumors this past offseason, longtime Pittsburgh backup Mason Rudolph still remains on the Steelers' roster. But according to NFL analyst Kristopher Knox of Bleacher Report, the San Francisco 49ers should put together a trade deal for Rudolph "right now." The 49ers have a starting-caliber quarterback...
PITTSBURGH, PA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NFL Teams
Miami Dolphins
NFL Teams
New England Patriots
NewsBreak
NFL
NFL Teams
Pittsburgh Steelers
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
NFL Teams
Baltimore Ravens
NFL Teams
Cincinnati Bengals
FanSided

Former Steelers great calls for Kenny Pickett to start this week

Just two weeks into the regular season, the Steelers quarterback controversy has former players turned pundits weighing in. Mitch Trubisky or Kenny Pickett? Experience or youth?. Trubisky hasn’t performed well through two weeks, and Pittsburgh’s offense is arguably one of the worst in football. Despite this, the Steelers were able...
PITTSBURGH, PA
FOX Sports

NFL odds Week 3: Roll with the Raiders and Chiefs, other best bets

How was that for the second week of NFL football!?. It looked like March Madness on the gridiron with all the comebacks and buzzer beaters from last week. Baltimore and Oakland blew huge fourth-quarter leads, the Cowboys won a close one without Dak and the New York Giants are 2-0. Are you ready for some football? At this point, does the question even need to be asked?
NFL
NFL

NFL Power Rankings, Week 3: Eagles fly into top three; Bengals fall out of top 10

Week 2 brought us epic drama. The Dolphins, Jets and Cardinals all authored heroic comebacks. The Falcons nearly dug out of a 28-3 (there's that score again) hole against the defending champs. Aaron Rodgers got back on track ... while Trey Lance is once again left to wait for next year. Then there are the Bills, who used another prime-time platform to show the football world no one is currently their equal.
NFL
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

USA TODAY Sports Media Group

153K+
Followers
203K+
Post
59M+
Views
ABOUT

USA TODAY Sports Media Group serves fans passionate about the NFL, NBA, NCAA, MMA and so much more. From expert insights and analysis to the latest team and player news and pop-culture moments, SMG provides trending and top-tier content that fans want.

 https://www.usatoday.com/sports

Comments / 0

Community Policy