CNET
When Is Episode 5 of 'The Rings of Power' Released in Your Timezone?
The Rings of Power is now on a rigid weekly release schedule. The fifth episode will stream on Prime Video on Thursday, Sept. 22 at 9 p.m. PT. Find the exact release time for your time zone below. The Rings of Power episode release schedule. Catch a new episode of...
CNET
When Is Milly Alcock's Last 'House of the Dragon' Episode as Rhaenyra
Rhaenyra Targaryen is going through changes. Princess Rhaenyra wed Ser Laenor Velaryon at the end of episode 5. But Milly Alcock, who has until now played Rhaenyra, won't be around for the character's married life. She'll be replaced by Emma D'arcy next week when episode 6 of House of the Dragon drops.
CNET
Every 'Rings of Power' Episode Has Hidden Tidbits. Here's How to Unearth Them
If you're currently watching The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power on Amazon Prime, you already know it's a staggeringly beautiful show filled with political intrigue, action and characters with names you'll forget in a few minutes. Tolkien's lore has been translated to the screen with spectacular effect,...
CNET
'Andor' Episodes 1, 2 and 3 Recap: A Star Wars Hero's Rebel Dawn
Star Wars series Andor came to Disney Plus on Wednesday, with the first three episodes landing at once. The series is set five years before spinoff movie Rogue One (2016), which took place directly before the events of original Star Wars film A New Hope. It dives into the backstory...
CNET
Stephen King Names the Best Miniseries He's Seen This Year
It's an all too familiar question: What should I watch tonight?. Legendary author Stephen King has a suggestion. "FIVE DAYS AT MEMORIAL (Apple+) is the best limited series I've seen this year," King tweeted last week. "Heartbreaking. All episodes are now streaming." Five Days at Memorial is an eight-episode drama...
CNET
NASA's DART Crash: How to Watch Spacecraft Collide With Deep Space Asteroid
NASA's DART spacecraft isn't long for this world -- and it's going out with a bang. After launching atop a SpaceX Falcon 9 on Nov. 24, 2021, the Double Asteroid Redirection Test probe has its sights firmly locked on the asteroid Didymos and its tiny companion rock, Dimorphos. On Sept. 26, DART will careen into Dimorphos at about 14,000 miles per hour. You can watch along live, and we've got all the details here.
CNET
Amazon Prime Scores Subscriber Win With Thursday Night Football
Amazon Prime's broadcast of Thursday Night Football on Prime Video last week reportedly scored the internet retailer a record number of Prime subscriptions for a 3-hour period, beating its records for Prime Day, Cyber Monday and Black Friday. "By every measure, 'Thursday Night Football' on Prime Video was a resounding...
NFL・
'Drag Race UK' star Cherry Valentine dead at 28
George Ward, a star of the British version of "RuPaul's Drag Race," has died at the age of 28, according to a statement issued by his family.
CNET
YouTube, One-Upping TikTok, to Share Ad Money With Shorts Creators
YouTube is shaking up its Partnership Program that lets people earn money from their videos, expanding it to share revenue and other money-making features with uploaders of popular clips on Shorts -- its quick, vertical, looping videos that compete with TikTok. "This is the first time real revenue sharing is...
CNET
Amazon to Unveil New Devices, Services at Event on Sept. 28
Amazon is hosting an event next week to share news about its latest devices and services, potentially including additions to its Ring, Fire TV and Echo lines. The invite-only virtual event will take place Sept. 28. Amazon's invitation on Tuesday didn't include many details, saying simply the company will share...
CNET
'The Rings of Power': The Tolkien Terminology Explained
The Lord of the Rings lore can be a little confusing. This goes double for the new Amazon series The Rings of Power. There's a reason folks who study JRR Tolkien's novels are often referred to as scholars. But don't panic! You don't need to read an epic tome or...
CNET
Iron Man Getting Video Game From the EA Studio Behind Dead Space Remake
Iconic Marvel hero Iron Man is getting a "single-player, third-person, action-adventure" video game from Motive, the studio behind the upcoming Dead Space remake, publisher EA said Tuesday. It'll let you play as Tony Stark's Avenger alter ego in an original story that'll tap into the character's "rich history." The development...
CNET
'The Bachelorette' Finale: A Bizarre, Explosive Ending for Rachel and Tino
Let's talk about Tuesday night's wild finale of The Bachelorette. Specifically, the explosive end to Rachel's Bachelorette saga, up first in the three-hour episode. Things got super tense, but a welcome face might have managed to turn the mood around. Let me set the scene. It begins with Rachel, one...
CNET
'Don't Worry Darling' Review: Florence Pugh and Harry Styles Get Weird
In case you were worried, Don't Worry Darling is a perfectly serviceable slice of big-screen weirdness. This slick psychological drama is a glossy, stylishly surreal thriller with something to say, featuring an endless array of gorgeous fashions and Florence Pugh on excellent form. What more do you want?. In theaters...
CNET
'No Time to Die': That Ending Explained and All Those James Bond Questions Answered
No Time to Die may be the Bond movie to end all Bond movies. Available to stream on Amazon Prime Video, the 25th official 007 movie ends Daniel Craig's 15-year tenure as James Bond with a bang and leaves you wondering where the superspy series can go next. You don't need to stick around for a post-credits scene, but there's a nice Easter egg if you wait until the credits are done rolling.
