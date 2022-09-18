Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
KULR8
Parades, tailgates and alumni, oh my: A guide to Griz Morning, homecoming edition
MISSOULA, Mont. - It's a major weekend in Missoula, it's homecoming at the University of Montana. This typically means lots of people, heavy traffic and busy streets. The university changed or canceled many festivities over the past couple of years due to COVID-19 and construction, but the good news is everything is back- including the parade.
KULR8
MT WFO MISSOULA Warnings, Watches, and Advisories
WFO MISSOULA Warnings, Watches and Advisories for Thursday, September 22, 2022. ...FLOOD ADVISORY IS CANCELLED... The Flood Advisory is cancelled for a portion of northwest Montana,. including the following county, Lake. The heavy rain has ended. Flooding is no longer expected to pose a. threat. Please continue to heed remaining...
KULR8
14-year-old girl reported missing in Missoula found safe
MISSOULA, Mont. - Missoula Police sent out at missing person's alert for 14-year-old Savannah Omeasoo Wednesday night with concern for her safety. According to the alert, Omeasoo is a Native American girl with black hair and brown eyes, who is about 5-foot-5 inches and weighs about 110 pounds. Missoula Police...
Comments / 0