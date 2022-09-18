Read full article on original website
Cavaliers want to show they can play physical, tough
CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va.-- Virginia failed its first test against a physical opponent. “It’s going to be a physical matchup and they’re really going to challenge us up front,” Virginia running back Perris Jones said after practice on Tuesday. “We’re looking forward to it. The last time we had that big of a challenge, we struggled.”
Taison Chatman Commits to Ohio State, What's Next for Virginia?
Updating the UVA basketball recruiting landscape following Taison Chatman's commitment to Ohio State
ODU police say person of interest in Virginia Tech locker room theft identified
NORFOLK, Va. — Several weeks after someone stole items from Virginia Tech's locker room at S.B. Ballard Stadium, the ODU Police Department said Thursday a person of interest was identified. ODU Interim Police Chief Garrett Shelton couldn't share any details about the person of interest, but he confirmed it...
WTKR
Two high school golfers show that sport has no limitations
PORTSMOUTH, VA (WTKR)- When Western Branch and Nansemond River met on the golf course on Wednesday, it was an example of how sports can stretch far beyond games. "That's golf for you," Warriors head coach Brandon Frye said. "Golf accepts everyone." Trevor Wills and Luke Boynton both love the game,...
3 Great Burger Places in Virginia
If you live in Virginia or you travel there often and you also love to eat burgers from time to time then keep on reading because I've put together a list of three amazing burger spots in Virginia that you must visit if you haven't already. All of them have excellent online reviews and are highly praised by both local people and travellers. That's because they are known for serving truly delicious food made with fresh and high-quality ingredients. Are you curious to see if your favorite burger place is on the list?
Warning Issued Against VMI for Unconstitutional Overreach in Violating Cadets’ First Amendment Rights
A warning letter to the Virginia Military Institute’s Commandant, Col. (ret.) Adrian Bogart III co-signed by The Foundation for Individual Rights and Expression (FIRE) and the Student Press Law Center (SPLC) was formally presented at the VMI Board of Visors (BOV) meeting in Lexington on Wednesday September 21st. FIRE’s and SPLC’s warning, based on hundreds […]
3 Great Seafood Places in Virginia
What's your favorite thing to eat when you go out with your friends and family members? If the first thing that comes to mind is seafood then you are definitely in the right place because that's what this article is all about. Below I have put together a list of three amazing seafood places in Virginia that are well-known for serving absolutely delicious food so if you have never been to any of them, definitely go and taste their food.
Staunton, September 21 High School 🏈 Game Notice
Staunton, September 21 High School 🏈 Game Notice

The Waynesboro High School football team will have a game with Staunton High School on September 21, 2022, 15:00:00.
Retired Steeler visits Hampton restaurant to receive donation
What appears to be a routine football play has the potential to change a life drastically. On a Monday night in 2017, the Pittsburgh Steelers linebacker collapsed after making a tackle, having suffered an injury that necessitated spinal stabilization surgery and had doctors wondering if he ever would walk again.
Could a bigger Norfolk arena survive if one is also built near Richmond? Operator says it depends who opens first
NORFOLK, Va. (WAVY) — Plans to bring an arena to Norfolk are moving forward, but one potential operator is warning that time is of the essence. Oak View Group, a global company that manages and invests in arenas, said they are keeping an eye on a potential arena development outside Richmond in Henrico County. Doug […]
southerntrippers.com
15 Best Restaurants in Norfolk VA You Must Try
Are you looking to try some of the best restaurants in Norfolk VA? You have come to the right place because when you are done here you will know right where to head. Norfolk has so many amazing local spots to choose from and there are always new ones popping up all the time.
Virginia woman finds $1 million lottery winnings two weeks later
A Virginia Beach woman was surprised to learn she had won a $1 million Mega Millions prize with the Virginia Lottery.
peninsulachronicle.com
Counts’ Hallmark Store In Jefferson Commons Closing
NEWPORT NEWS—Counts’ Hallmark Store located at 12551 Jefferson Ave. Suite 239 in the Jefferson Commons Shopping Center, will close at the end of September. According to store owner Noel Counts, when ownership of the shopping center changed hands, the new owners leased out their space while they were negotiating for a new lease.
The Disgraceful Desecration of Lee and His Chapel
. . . let us with caution indulge the supposition that morality can be maintained without religion. Whatever may be conceded to the influence of refined education on minds of peculiar structure, reason and experience both forbid us to expect that National morality can prevail in exclusion of religious principle. George Washington – Farewell Address […]
Family and friends remember Ryan Tew, a missing Virginia kayaker found dead Friday
"[He] loved his family ... just the definition of a good friend,"
New Kent is welcoming the first OB/GYN to the county
HCA Virginia is bringing the first OB/GYN to New Kent County next week, filling a key health gap in the area.
‘It hurts me’: Scotty Quixx owners shocked by city’s letter
The owners of Scotty Quixx tell 10 On Your Side they were shocked to receive the letter from the city out of the blue. They said they pay their taxes on time and report numbers directly from their payment software.
Virginia county hires superintendent with no education experience
The Spotsylvania School Board has finalized their choice for the district's new superintendent, a controversial candidate with no educational background and a history of inflammatory social media posts.
As early voting begins Friday in Va., voting district boundaries have changed
In Hampton Roads, the second district saw some significant changes. The district used to include the Eastern Shore, Virginia Beach, parts of Norfolk, and then communities on the Peninsula.
BET
NAACP Threatens Lawsuit If County In Virginia Gives Statue To Pro-Confederacy Groups
There is a statue in Mathews County, Virginia, that honors Confederate soldiers. There are calls for the statue to be removed, but there is also controversy about where the statue will go. According to The Virginian-Pilot, the Mathews County NAACP is requesting for the statue to be removed, but pro-Confederacy...
247Sports
