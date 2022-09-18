Aaron Judge hits homers No. 58 and 59, sits two away from AL single-season record

New York Yankees center fielder Aaron Judge (99) gestures after hitting an RBI double during the ninth inning against the Milwaukee Brewers at American Family Field. Jeff Hanisch-USA TODAY Sports

Aaron Judge's monstrous 2022 campaign for the New York Yankees continues.

On Sunday, Judge went deep twice against the Milwaukee Brewers, increasing his league-leading home run total to 59.

Judge is only two homers shy of tying the American League record. Yankees legend Roger Maris still holds the record of 61 home runs, set, spookily enough, 61 years ago in 1961.

With the Yankees trailing 4-1 in the third inning, Judge smashed his first long-ball of the day off Brewers' starter, Jason Alexander.

The 30-year-old ranks first in all of MLB in home runs (59), RBI (127), runs (122), on-base percentage (.419), and slugging (.701).

With a .316 batting average, a Triple Crown is potentially within reach for Judge. Minnesota Twins first baseman Luis Arraez is the current AL leader with a .317 average.

Judge would be the first Yankee to win the Triple Crown since Mickey Mantle in 1956.