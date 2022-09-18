ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Milwaukee, WI

Aaron Judge hits homers No. 58 and 59, sits two away from AL single-season record

By Mike Santa Barbara
Yardbarker
Yardbarker
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3fUsND_0i0jYJQ400
New York Yankees center fielder Aaron Judge (99) gestures after hitting an RBI double during the ninth inning against the Milwaukee Brewers at American Family Field. Jeff Hanisch-USA TODAY Sports

Aaron Judge's monstrous 2022 campaign for the New York Yankees continues.

On Sunday, Judge went deep twice against the Milwaukee Brewers, increasing his league-leading home run total to 59.

Judge is only two homers shy of tying the American League record. Yankees legend Roger Maris still holds the record of 61 home runs, set, spookily enough, 61 years ago in 1961.

With the Yankees trailing 4-1 in the third inning, Judge smashed his first long-ball of the day off Brewers' starter, Jason Alexander.

The 30-year-old ranks first in all of MLB in home runs (59), RBI (127), runs (122), on-base percentage (.419), and slugging (.701).

With a .316 batting average, a Triple Crown is potentially within reach for Judge. Minnesota Twins first baseman Luis Arraez is the current AL leader with a .317 average.

Judge would be the first Yankee to win the Triple Crown since Mickey Mantle in 1956.

Read this on the web

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Yardbarker

The Padres Had Perfect Retirement Gifts For Pujols And Molina

Albert Pujols and Yadier Molina are making their final stop at Petco Park this week. Last night, prior to the series opener between the St. Louis Cardinals and San Diego Padres, the two retiring legends were presented with some unique gifts from the Padres. The two were given their own...
SAN DIEGO, CA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Wisconsin Sports
City
New York City, NY
Milwaukee, WI
Sports
State
New York State
City
Bronx, NY
Bronx, NY
Sports
City
Milwaukee, WI
Yardbarker

‘There’s plenty of white folks out there doing their thing’: Stephen A. Smith baffled by Celtics’ handling of Ime Udoka scandal

The NBA world has been shocked by the recent news that Boston Celtics head coach Ime Udoka could end up being suspended for the entire 2022-23 NBA season by his own team for having a consensual relationship with a female staff member in the Celtics organization. Udoka could end up going from leading the Celtics to the Finals in his first season in charge to missing the entire upcoming campaign in the blink of an eye.
BOSTON, MA
Yardbarker

Shaquille O'Neal's Honest Admission To Why He Broke The Partnership With Penny Hardaway: "When My Deal Was Up, They Didn’t Want To Give Me The Money That I Wanted And They Said It Was Penny’s Team."

Shaquille O'Neal spent 19 seasons in the NBA. During his career, he played with several teams. Evidently, he played with some very talented players throughout his time in the league. O'Neal started his career with the Orlando Magic. Usually, it takes teams a few years to get settled with a...
NBA
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Hank Greenberg
Person
Roger Maris
Person
Mickey Mantle
Person
Sammy Sosa
Person
Jason Alexander
Person
Aaron Judge
Yardbarker

Chauncey Billups Suggests The Pistons Drafting Carmelo Anthony Could Have Prevented LeBron James From Dominating The East: "When Was Bron Ever Going To Take Over?"

The 2004 Pistons were a championship-winning team, well-known for their elite defense. They had good defenders at every single position and frequently held teams to low-scoring nights. Many people believe that those Pistons were one of the most elite defensive teams in NBA history. NBA analyst Kendrick Perkins once boldly...
DETROIT, MI
Yardbarker

Former All-Star Isaiah Thomas rips media for coverage of Brett Favre scandal

Last week, in the wake of the bombshell report that revealed text messages sent between Hall of Fame quarterback Brett Favre and then-Mississippi Republican Governor Phil Bryant seemingly showing their collaboration on a welfare scheme, some former professional athletes spoke out to blast the former Green Bay Packers legend. Among them was Hall of Fame tight end Shannon Sharpe, who called Favre a "sleazeball."
NFL
Yardbarker

Celtics reportedly disciplining Ime Udoka for 'intimate and consensual relationship' with female staffer

The reason for Ime Udoka’s impending suspension from the Boston Celtics has been revealed. A report from ESPN’s Adrian Wojnarowski emerged on Wednesday night saying Udoka was going to be disciplined by the Celtics for a violation of franchise guidelines, with the head coach facing a likely suspension. The nature of the violation was not disclosed. However, a subsequent report from The Athletic's Shams Charania shared the reason for the discipline.
BOSTON, MA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#The New York Yankees#The Milwaukee Brewers#The American League#Rbi
Yardbarker

‘I’m not chasing anything, buddy’: Albert Pujols claps back at reporter over chase for 700 home runs

Some of you might be familiar with the feeling of being overly antsy whenever you’re close to a certain benchmark or a certain date. Perhaps it’s nearing the weekend, but you still have work to finish, requirements to submit, but you could feel the Friday vibes consuming you, preventing you from being focused on the task at hand. St. Louis Cardinals legend Albert Pujols is feeling no such thing with him ever so close to crossing the illustrious 700 home run mark.
SAINT LOUIS, MO
Yardbarker

Rams lose Matthew Stafford weapon to 3-game suspension

Matthew Stafford and the Los Angeles Rams got another big headache to start their Super Bowl title defense, with tight end Brycen Hopkins getting suspended for three games. According to USA Today, Hopkins has been slapped with the suspension for violating the NFL’s substance abuse policy. Unfortunately, details about his violation and punishment were not revealed–including the substance he took and how the investigation started.
NFL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
MLB Teams
Milwaukee Brewers
MLB Teams
New York Yankees
NewsBreak
Baseball
NewsBreak
Sports
MLB Teams
Minnesota Twins
NewsBreak
MLB
Yardbarker

The White Sox Never Took The Guardians Seriously

An ominous trend is developing on the South Side of Chicago, as the Chicago White Sox continue to slip in the AL Central standings. After winning the division last year with 93 victories, the South Siders have watched the Cleveland Guardians zoom past everybody else and take command of the division.
CHICAGO, IL
Yardbarker

Charlie Morton’s next start could make history for the Braves

Charlie Morton finished last night with nine strikeouts, so he’s only six away from 200. Kyle Wright and Max Fried are both hovering around 160 Ks, which is a lot lower than I anticipated. I assumed one of those guys would be close enough to get Atlanta to potentially having three guys with 200 strikeouts.
MLB
Yardbarker

Yardbarker

41K+
Followers
39K+
Post
16M+
Views
ABOUT

Sports news and rumors.

 https://www.yardbarker.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy