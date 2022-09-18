Knapp's News 9/18/22
George Knapp shares recent items of interest, including articles about Robert Bigelow's search for evidence of the afterlife, and reaching climate's 'point of no return':
- Robert Bigelow’s Search for Evidence of an Afterlife: The Next Phase
- Climate 'points of no return' may be much closer than we thought
- NASA's Mars Perseverance Rover Finds Intriguing Organic Matter in Rock
- Releasing UFO footage would damage national security, Navy claims
- The Six-Millon-Dollar Gun
- If Humans Went Extinct, Would a Similar Species Evolve?
- These tiny ‘dragons’ flew through the trees of Madagascar 200 million years ago
