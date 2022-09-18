Crow on the menu: Trevor Lawrence shows early criticism of inaccuracy might be overstated

The national talking heads were all over Jaguars quarterback Trevor Lawrence after he completed 57 percent of his passes and had a 75.0 rating in last week’s 28-22 loss against the Washington Commanders.

For at least one week, crow is available on the menu.

Lawrence completed an NFL career-best 83 percent of his passes (25 of 30) in Sunday’s 24-0 victory over the Indianapolis Colts in the Jaguars’ home opener at TIAA Bank Field.

And he apparently loves the sight of horseshoe helmets because his previous best single-game mark was 72 percent in a 26-11 victory to close the 2021 regular season.

Lawrence threw for 235 yards and his rating of 121.5 also was his career-best, beating — you guessed it — his 111.8 against the Colts at home last season.

"That was fun," he said.

Hot start

Lawrence set the tone from the start by completing his first eight passes on the opening touchdown drive that ended with a 10-yard TD pass to Christian Kirk. He used six receivers on the 15-play drive, which ate up 9:11 on the clock.

Of his five incompletions in the game, there was one bad drop, by Marvin Jones. Jamal Agnew nearly came up with a touchdown reception on a diving effort in the end zone.

Lawrence targeted eight receivers and completed three or more to six. He spread the joy: Wide receivers caught 12 passes, tight ends eight and running backs five.

He was 4 of 5 for 41 yards in converting third downs in the first three periods as the Jaguars took command, and was 2 of 2 for 13 yards on two goal-line fourth-down gambles by coach Doug Pederson.

Under fire from national media

It was a quick turnaround from last week. National reporters such as Albert Breer of Sports Illustrated and Chris Trapasso of CBSsports.com didn’t hold back when critiquing Lawrence’s game against Washington — especially Trapasso.

“His accuracy was shoddy for most of the contest and he was frenetic in the pocket,

Trapasso wrote. “Although his offensive line got demolished in most cases. Not the best season debut for Lawrence.”

It’s probably fair to point to Lawrence’s completion percentage so far in his short NFL career. He was a career 67 percent passer at Clemson but has completed 60 percent or less in 10 of his first 19 NFL games. Lawrence finished his rookie season with just under 60 percent and had 17 interceptions and 12 touchdown passes.

But free agency brought in weapons such as wide receivers Kirk and Zay Jones, and tight end Evan Engram, and progress was evident throughout training camp.

When that progress seemed to stall against the Commanders, the offensive staff went to work.

Lawrence didn't force issue

Pederson said one of the adjustments they made from Lawrence’s performance last week (24 of 42, 57 percent) was to put him and the offense in better positions to complete passes.

It’s not that they don’t try every game. And Lawrence certainly wants to hit as many receivers as he can.

But there was a concerted effort to come up with a game plan to build Lawrence’s confidence in his accuracy, such as underneath routes, screens, quick slants — in short, plays that get the ball out quicker.

“Every week we work on that kind of stuff and try to be as efficient as possible,” Pederson said. “My hat’s off to [offensive coordinator] Press Taylor … the guys really put together a great plan in helping Trevor. It’s something we as a coaching staff took away from the week before … we’ve got to help our guys. We can’t just throw plays out there and expect them to execute.

“I thought Trevor did an outstanding job today getting the ball out of his hand,” Pederson continued. “He saw things really well.”

Lawrence said Pederson and the offensive staff were frank with him about their expectations of him and Pederson’s diverse offense, which depends on a quarterback who can flirt with a 70 percent completion rate most of the time.

“The coaches did a great job of being honest with us and things we can do better, but also things they can do better,” Lawrence said. “We had a good week of prep, felt really confident about it. They put us in great positions all game. I think we controlled the game.”

Lawrence said the Colts' defensive game plan was obvious: don’t give up anything deep.

He took what they gave and more.

“They tried to take away shots, they played soft, they’ll give you things underneath,” he said. “They just make you be patient for the whole game and a lot of teams get impatient trying to start forcing throws downfield.”

