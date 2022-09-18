ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Queens, NY

Yankees, Mets, Giants, and Jets all win on same day for first time since 2009

By Lou Di Pietro
WFAN Sports Radio
WFAN Sports Radio
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2wxC7X_0i0jXpGB00

September 18, 2022, was perhaps the ultimate Sunday in New York sports history, as the Mets, Yankees, Giants, and Jets all won on the same day for the first time in almost 12 calendar years – since September 27, 2009, to be exact – but all four did it with panache.

On that Sunday back in ’09, the Yankees, on their way to World Series No. 27, beat the Red Sox 4-2 to win their 100 th game of the season, while the Mets, a week away from ending a moribund season, got a 4-0 win in Miami behind a complete game shutout from Pat Misch.

On the football side, the Giants went to 3-0 by routing the Bucs, 24-0, in Tampa, behind nearly 200 combined yards from Ahmad Bradshaw and Brandon Jacobs, while the Jets scored the final 10 points of the game to beat Tennessee 24-17 at Giants Stadium.

Well, on this Sunday, Gang Green won in comeback fashion, stealing a 31-30 win over the Browns in Cleveland thanks to a touchdown with less than 30 seconds left:

The G-Men, 2-0 for the first time since 2016, did it with a late Graham Gano field goal, his fourth of the day, to win their home opener 19-16 over Carolina:

The Mets, also playing at home, took home a 7-3 win over the Pirates to complete a series sweep. The Mets can now clinch a playoff berth as soon as Monday, but just as big, Jacob deGrom struck out 13 – the first 13 of 20 fanned by Mets pitching, a total that set a franchise record and tied an MLB record for most strikeouts thrown in a game.

And finally, speaking of records, the Yankees’ 12-8 win over the Brewers in Milwaukee was a nailbiter turned into a blowout turned back into a game, where the Brewers brought the tying run to the plate in the ninth…but it saw Aaron Judge hit his 58th and 59th homers of the season, giving Yankees fans a better chance to see history in their homestand next week and tying Judge for the most multi-homer games in a single season in MLB history.

Nice little Sunday, and still some time for Home Depot or Bed, Bath, and Beyond…well, unless you live in Bergen County, where shopping is illegal on Sunday, but if you do, chances are you were home to watch all four games!

Follow Lou DiPietro on Twitter: @LouDiPietroWFAN

Listen live to WFAN via:
Audacy App | Online Stream | Smart Speaker

Follow WFAN on Social Media:
Twitter | Facebook | Instagram | YouTube | Twitch

Comments / 4

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Golf Digest

The kid who caught Aaron Judge's 60th home run might be the purest baseball fan alive

On Tuesday night at Yankee Stadium, Aaron Judge was one swing away from hitting his 60th home run of the season, which would have made him one of six players in baseball history to accomplish the feat. That made the eventual baseball that sailed over the fence extremely valuable, making left field the place to be in the Bronx, as that's where Judge has hit the bulk of his dingers this year.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
CBS Sports

Aaron Judge contract: Predicting what kind of deal Yankees star will get in free agency after historic 2022

It would be difficult to have a better contract year than Aaron Judge. The New York Yankees star and AL MVP frontrunner is putting the finishing touches on a historic season, one that has him chasing a Triple Crown as well as Roger Maris' American League single-season home run record, and he's doing it right before free agency. Judge, who hit home run No. 60 on Tuesday night, has set himself up for a massive, massive payday.
NFL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Tennessee State
City
Bronx, NY
Queens, NY
Sports
City
Queens, NY
City
Cleveland, NY
Bronx, NY
Sports
FanSided

Are the Yankees about to pull a Jacoby Ellsbury with Aaron Hicks?

Aaron Hicks has three years and about $30 million remaining on his contract that general manager Brian Cashman should’ve never offered him. It’s honestly not even a knock on Hicks. It was just objectively out of this world that Cashman broke the New York Yankees’ “policy” of waiting until free agency for someone like Hicks, who’s been injury prone since his pro career began.
BRONX, NY
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Jacob Degrom
Person
Brandon Jacobs
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Mets#Yankees#Jets#Brewers#The Red Sox#New York Giants
WFAN Sports Radio

WFAN Sports Radio

New York City, NY
3K+
Followers
8K+
Post
698K+
Views
ABOUT

All the latest sports news from NYC, including the Yankees, Mets, Giants, Knicks and more.

 https://www.audacy.com/wfan

Comments / 0

Community Policy