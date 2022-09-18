Yankees, Mets, Giants, and Jets all win on same day for first time since 2009

September 18, 2022, was perhaps the ultimate Sunday in New York sports history, as the Mets, Yankees, Giants, and Jets all won on the same day for the first time in almost 12 calendar years – since September 27, 2009, to be exact – but all four did it with panache.

On that Sunday back in ’09, the Yankees, on their way to World Series No. 27, beat the Red Sox 4-2 to win their 100 th game of the season, while the Mets, a week away from ending a moribund season, got a 4-0 win in Miami behind a complete game shutout from Pat Misch.

On the football side, the Giants went to 3-0 by routing the Bucs, 24-0, in Tampa, behind nearly 200 combined yards from Ahmad Bradshaw and Brandon Jacobs, while the Jets scored the final 10 points of the game to beat Tennessee 24-17 at Giants Stadium.

Well, on this Sunday, Gang Green won in comeback fashion, stealing a 31-30 win over the Browns in Cleveland thanks to a touchdown with less than 30 seconds left:

The G-Men, 2-0 for the first time since 2016, did it with a late Graham Gano field goal, his fourth of the day, to win their home opener 19-16 over Carolina:

The Mets, also playing at home, took home a 7-3 win over the Pirates to complete a series sweep. The Mets can now clinch a playoff berth as soon as Monday, but just as big, Jacob deGrom struck out 13 – the first 13 of 20 fanned by Mets pitching, a total that set a franchise record and tied an MLB record for most strikeouts thrown in a game.

And finally, speaking of records, the Yankees’ 12-8 win over the Brewers in Milwaukee was a nailbiter turned into a blowout turned back into a game, where the Brewers brought the tying run to the plate in the ninth…but it saw Aaron Judge hit his 58th and 59th homers of the season, giving Yankees fans a better chance to see history in their homestand next week and tying Judge for the most multi-homer games in a single season in MLB history.

Nice little Sunday, and still some time for Home Depot or Bed, Bath, and Beyond…well, unless you live in Bergen County, where shopping is illegal on Sunday, but if you do, chances are you were home to watch all four games!

