After school threats shut down Metro Detroit schools last week, MSP Lt. says they 'need help' from parents, students

(WWJ) – Multiple schools across Metro Detroit were interrupted by threats of violence last week, leaving authorities asking for help keeping students safe.

A 13-year-old was charged with a 20-year felony and denied bond after making online threats towards three schools in Macomb County. Earlier in the week, officials began investigating potential Snapchat threats made against Oxford High School .

In the wake of last November’s deadly shooting at Oxford, authorities dealt with a rash of so-called “copy-cat” threats at schools across the area.

Police are echoing the same pleas after this latest string of threats.

Michigan State Police First Lt. Mike Shaw told WWJ earlier this week people who make threats of violence on social media should know that they will be found and prosecuted, even if they think they can hide behind a screen.

While authorities are vigilant in chasing down threats, Shaw said it’s important for parents, students and teachers to report any concerns over potential violence.

“We also need the help from those parents, from those kids,” Shaw said, noting MSP’s “Okay2Say” app.

“It’s a great app to download on your phone to where kids can, if they hear something going on in their school, they can make that tip to Okay2Say and it goes right to our operations center in Lansing and we can go over and take a look and investigate those threats that might be happening,” Shaw said.

Shaw says MSP will investigate every threat of school violence with the same amount of seriousness.