Boynton Beach man dies during snorkeling trip near Islamorada

ISLAMORADA — A 20-year–old Boynton Beach man died Friday during a snorkeling excursion near Islamorada, according to the Monroe County Sheriff’s Office.

Authorities said Harry Jeanniton lost consciousness while snorkeling on Alligator Reef, a popular snorkeling area located about five miles off Islamorada’s Atlantic coast.

A Good Samaritan spotted Jeanniton struggling in the water at about 1:23 p.m., the sheriff’s office said. The bystander plucked him from the water and headed toward a nearby marina, meeting a U.S. Coast Guard vessel en route.

“Waiting paramedics transported Jeanniton to Mariners Hospital in Tavernier, where he was pronounced dead,” the sheriff’s office said in a posted statement.

While authorities say foul play is not expected to be a factor, autopsy results are pending.