'Fire Reich' trends after Colts shut out by Jaguars

Indianapolis Colts head coach Frank Reich managed to survive an ugly finish to the 2021 season, but his seat appears to be scalding after an 0-1-1 start in 2022.

For years, there's been a debate in Philadelphia about how much credit should be given to Doug Pederson (then the head coach) and Frank Reich (then the offensive coordinator) for the Eagles winning their first Super Bowl title during the 2017 season.

The two reunited Sunday, with Reich in his fifth season as the Colts head coach and Pederson now leading the Jacksonville Jaguars. Heck, Nick Foles -- Super Bowl LII MVP and current backup for the Colts -- was even there.

Let's just say, it wasn't a reunion that Reich will look back fondly on.

A year ago, the lowly Jaguars ended the Colts season -- and the short-lived Carson Wentz era -- by pulling off a Week 18 upset. The Colts traveled to Jacksonville in Week 2, and while the Jaguars are less lowly this time around, the results were perhaps even harder to believe.

The Colts entered TIAA Bank Field as three-point favorites Sunday. They exited with an embarrassing 24-0 loss. Despite having a seemingly favorable early slate by having to face the division-rival Houston Texans and Jaguars to open the 2022 season, the Colts are off to a miserable 0-1-1 start. To make matters worse, a matchup with Patrick Mahomes and 2-0 Kansas City Chiefs is looming in Week 3.

Especially given how frustrated owner Jim Irsay was at the conclusion of a disappointing 2021 campaign, there's understandable speculation about Reich's future as the head coach for the Colts:

