Celtics officially suspend head coach Ime Udoka for the 2022-23 season
The Boston Celtics officially announce that head coach Ime Udoka is suspended for the entire 2022-23 season for a relationship with a team staff member. On Wednesday night, ESPN’s Adrian Wojnarowski reported that Boston Celtics head coach Ime Udoka was facing a suspension for the entire 2022-23 season for what was initially described as a violation of organizational guidelines. Later, The Athletic’s Shams Charania reported that Udoka had an “improper intimate and consensual relationship with a female member of the team staff.”
Cardinals: St. Louis listed as potential destination for these 3 stars
The Athletic’s Jim Bowden listed the St. Louis Cardinals as a player for three of today’s stars via trade this offseason. The St. Louis Cardinals are no stranger to being linked to today’s biggest stars. They acquired both Paul Goldschmidt and Nolan Arenado in recent years via trade, and were a major player for Juan Soto at the 2022 trade deadline.
