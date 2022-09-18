The Boston Celtics officially announce that head coach Ime Udoka is suspended for the entire 2022-23 season for a relationship with a team staff member. On Wednesday night, ESPN’s Adrian Wojnarowski reported that Boston Celtics head coach Ime Udoka was facing a suspension for the entire 2022-23 season for what was initially described as a violation of organizational guidelines. Later, The Athletic’s Shams Charania reported that Udoka had an “improper intimate and consensual relationship with a female member of the team staff.”

BOSTON, MA ・ 8 HOURS AGO