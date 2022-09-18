Read full article on original website
Related
Ciara Says Russell Wilson Is 'Firm with Love' When Coaching Son Future, 8, in Football
"He's all about coming back with love and so it's beautiful," the singer tells PEOPLE of her Denver Broncos quarterback husband Future Zahir is getting coached by the best! While chatting with PEOPLE on the Revolve Gallery red carpet, Ciara opened up about her 8-year-old son's passion for football, while noting that her husband, Russell Wilson, offers his expert tips and advice. "He's all about the details. He's all about the technique," the mom of three, 36, tells PEOPLE exclusively of the Denver Broncos quarterback at the New York...
Jerry Jones Makes His Opinion On Jalen Hurts Very Clear
Jalen Hurts put on a show Monday night. Along with scoring two rushing touchdowns in the Philadelphia Eagles' 24-7 win over the Minnesota Vikings, the third-year quarterback went 26-of-31 for 333 passing yards. Jerry Jones was among the many viewers impressed with Hurts. During Tuesday morning's weekly appearance on 105.3...
Commanders' sudden change of mind on defensive tackle position
Did you notice how soon the Washington Commanders changed their mind regarding a defensive tackle?. It all started in the season opener when Phidarian Mathis was injured early against the Jaguars. Mathis was lost for the season. So, the next day (Sept 12) Washington placed Mathis on Injured Reserve and signed Donovan Jeter to the active roster.
NFL・
Pittsburgh Steelers schedule: Ugly losses adding up heading into Week 4 against the Jets
Pittsburgh Steelers schedule: Week 4 Week 4: vs New York Jets Date Game Time (ET) TV Info Sun, Oct. 2
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
AthlonSports.com
Green Bay Packers Are Releasing A Veteran Wide Receiver This Tuesday
The Green Bay Packers are making a roster decision this Tuesday afternoon. The NFC North franchise is releasing a veteran wide receiver. That player is Travis Fulgham. The Packers are releasing veteran wide receiver Travis Fulgham from their practice squad this Tuesday afternoon. The 27-year-old is now a free agent and should soon find a new home.
Raiders Fans Brawl: One Guy Beat Up Two Men and a Woman
VIDEO: Raiders fans brawled at the Chargers game.
NFL・
Comments / 2