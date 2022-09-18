Read full article on original website
Families get together for exciting night at Ryves Hall Youth Center
TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTWO/WAWV)– Every third Wednesday of the month, Ryves Hall Youth Center holds a family night. Families come into the center enjoy a free meal and participate in activities. During Wednesday night’s event families got to speak with Fifth Third Bank representatives to learn about financial services. Director Jim Pinkstaff says this is a great opportunity for families.
Terre Haute Balloon festival readies for lift off
TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTWO/WAWV) — This weekend you’ll see hot air balloons over Terre Haute, and you can even take a ride in one, should you choose. The first Terre Haute Balloon Festival will get underway Friday and continue into Saturday at Terre Haute Regional Airport. Gates open...
Survey shows over 500 people are homeless in Vigo Co.
TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTWO/WAWV) — 531 is the total number of individuals classified as homeless in Vigo County, according to a survey conducted by the Homeless Council of the Wabash Valley. An increase of 164 people from the previous year. According to Vigo County Commissioner and Co-Chair of the...
BREAKING: Two structures on fire near Shelburn, agencies on scene
SHELBURN, Ind. – Multiple agencies are currently on the scene of two structure fires in the 7000 block of North County Road 375 East near Shelburn. The fire started in one structure, and quickly spread to a second building. The second structure is a garage, according to fire crews on the scene.
Vigo Co. man says stubborn potbelly hard to get rid of
VIGO COUNTY, Ind. (WTWO/WAWV) — Potbellies can be stubborn and hard to get rid of, especially when a personal routine of diet and exercise does nothing but provoke an “oink” in response!. John Holcomb, who owns Vonbernd K-9 Training Center in southern Vigo County says someone reportedly...
Bloomington police take armed man who entered storm drain into custody
BLOOMINGTON, Ind. — Authorities in Bloomington are warning the public of an armed man who entered a storm drain near 1st Street and Walnut. The Bloomington Police Department is asking the community to avoid the area between 1st Street to 3rd Street and Morton Street to Lincoln Street. Indiana...
One person injured after a sideswipe on I-70
VIGO COUNTY, Ind. (WTWO/WAWV) – One person was injured after a crash near mile marker 4 on I-70 in Vigo County. According to Sergeant Matt Ames with the Indiana State Police, a two-passenger car was going eastbound near mile marker 4 when that vehicle sideswiped another vehicle. Ames said...
Van ‘destroyed’ after being hit by two trains, driver cited
VIGO COUNTY, Ind. (WTWO/WAWV) – 2nd Update: A van was “destroyed” and several train engines damaged following an incident in which a passenger vehicle was struck by two trains heading in opposing directions. According to the Vigo County Sheriff’s Department, the crash occurred at approximately 4:38 a.m....
Semi rollover crash on I-70 sends one to hospital
CLAY COUNTY, Ind. (WTWO/WAWV) — Indiana State Police crews are working a crash on I-70 westbound that’s causing traffic to slow Wednesday morning. According to Indiana State Police Sgt. Matt Ames, a commercial semi-truck was traveling westbound on I-70 near the 17-mile marker when a mechanical issue caused the vehicle to travel into the median where it rolled over.
UPDATE: One arrested following three-county pursuit
DAVIESS COUNTY, Ind. (WTWO/WAWV) – One person was arrested following a vehicle pursuit by the Greene County Sheriff’s Office that traveled into Daviess and Martin counties. It all started at the Coop gas station on State Road 58 in Bloomfield just before 5 p.m, according to a news...
FBI executing federal search warrant in Terre Haute
TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTWO/WAWV) — The FBI has confirmed they are currently conducting a federal search warrant in the Otter Creek area of northern Terre Haute. According to the Public Affairs officer with the FBI’s Indianapolis Office, the search warrant is being executed in the Planett Road area.
Investigation leads to two drug arrests in Rockville
ROCKVILLE, Ind. (WTWO/WAWV) – Two people were arrested Tuesday following an investigation by the Rockville Police Department. Prosecutors said authorities spotted a wanted subject around 10:30 a.m. at the Valero gas station on US-41 in Rockville. A K9 officer alerted authorities to the presence of narcotics in the vehicle.
What’s next for VCSC following the failed referendum?
VIGO COUNTY, Ind. (WTWO/WAWV) – The Vigo County School Corporation said it believes it has a plan moving forward to start improving the high schools following the failed referendum. You may recall, the $261 million dollar referendum proposed increasing property taxes to fund the renovations and site improvements of...
