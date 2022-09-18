ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Grove Oak, AL

Tractor Trailer Hauling Chickens Overturns Near Collinsville

The driver of a tractor trailer hauling chickens – was transported for treatment of his injuries after wrecking on Alabama Highway 68 in DeKalb County overnight. According to the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency accident report, the driver, listed as a male resident of Winston Salem, North Carolina – rolled the big rig just prior to 1:00am (Thursday) near the intersection of County Road 57 and Highway 68, close to Collinsville. As of this afternoon (Thursday) the road remains closed in that area – while cleanup efforts continue.
One lane reopened following early morning DeKalb County crash

DEKALB COUNTY, Ala. (WAFF) - A single-vehicle crash resulted in a road closure early Thursday morning in DeKalb County. According to Alabama Law Enforcement Agency Senior Trooper Brandon Bailey, the crash occurred around 1 a.m. on September 22 on Alabama 68. Lanes are currently blocked on the roadway near DeKalb County Road 57.
3 Amazing Pizza Places in Alabama

If you live in Alabama and you like to go out with your friends and family members from time to time, then you are in the right place because that's what this article is all about, three amazing restaurants where you can enjoy absolutely delicious pizza. No matter what your preferences are when it comes to pizza, you will definitely find something for your liking at any of these places.
Alabama wants you pulled over

This is an opinion column. Hillsboro is no Brookside. Nor is Town Creek or North Courtland. Police in those towns – as far as we can tell – don’t routinely stop people on technicalities to take their stuff, toss them in a cold cell or regularly tow cars and drop drivers on the roadside to find their way home.
2 arrested for attempted murder in Gadsden

According to GPD, officers were called to the 900 block of Tuscaloosa Avenue just after 2:15 a.m. on Sept. 11 where they discovered a man who had been shot in the shoulder. He was taken to a local hospital and treated for the injury.
Noccalula Falls Park to close temporarily for two weeks

Due to the ongoing construction of new train tracks, Noccalula Falls Park will close for nearly two weeks starting Monday, Sept. 26, 2022. The park will reopen on Saturday, Oct. 8, for the Trick or Treat Village from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m., which will take place without the trains.
