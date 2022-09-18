Read full article on original website
Crash closes DeKalb County highway for several hours
An early morning car accident shut down a DeKalb County highway for hours on Thursday.
Tractor Trailer Hauling Chickens Overturns Near Collinsville
The driver of a tractor trailer hauling chickens – was transported for treatment of his injuries after wrecking on Alabama Highway 68 in DeKalb County overnight. According to the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency accident report, the driver, listed as a male resident of Winston Salem, North Carolina – rolled the big rig just prior to 1:00am (Thursday) near the intersection of County Road 57 and Highway 68, close to Collinsville. As of this afternoon (Thursday) the road remains closed in that area – while cleanup efforts continue.
One lane reopened following early morning DeKalb County crash
DEKALB COUNTY, Ala. (WAFF) - A single-vehicle crash resulted in a road closure early Thursday morning in DeKalb County. According to Alabama Law Enforcement Agency Senior Trooper Brandon Bailey, the crash occurred around 1 a.m. on September 22 on Alabama 68. Lanes are currently blocked on the roadway near DeKalb County Road 57.
3 Amazing Pizza Places in Alabama
If you live in Alabama and you like to go out with your friends and family members from time to time, then you are in the right place because that's what this article is all about, three amazing restaurants where you can enjoy absolutely delicious pizza. No matter what your preferences are when it comes to pizza, you will definitely find something for your liking at any of these places.
Welcome to Speed Trap, Alabama: Where small towns turn into ‘little monsters’
Welcome to Speed Trap, Alabama. Thanks to the state’s dinosaur constitution and bass-ackward Legislature, there will always be speed traps in Alabama. In the Al.com series on Alabama speed traps, John Archibald dissects the problems that force small towns starved for funds to turn into “little monsters.”. LIST:...
North Alabama oncologist has license permanently revoked in connection with overdose death
The medical license of a Decatur-based oncologist facing allegations of a prescription drug-riddled affair has been permanently revoked.
Wish fulfilled: A 90-year-old woman in Mississippi earned an honorary GED
GULFPORT, Miss. — A 90-year-old woman in Mississippi got a wish fulfilled with the help of her nursing home. Ellouise Lewis dropped out of school in 10th grade. Looking back on her 90 years, she said the one thing she wished she had done was finish high school. The...
How common are mountain lion sightings in Alabama?
Pumas, panthers, and... catamounts? No matter what you call a mountain lion, they've been spotted here in Alabama — just not as often as you might believe.
Alabama man charged in grandson’s hot car death returned to truck 3 times, DA says
A Blount County man has been charged after authorities said his 2-year-old grandson died when he was left in a hot vehicle for seven hours on Tuesday. William “Bill” Wiesman, 56, is charged with reckless manslaughter and criminally negligent homicide. Authorities identified the boy as Ian Wiesman. Blount...
Alabama wants you pulled over
This is an opinion column. Hillsboro is no Brookside. Nor is Town Creek or North Courtland. Police in those towns – as far as we can tell – don’t routinely stop people on technicalities to take their stuff, toss them in a cold cell or regularly tow cars and drop drivers on the roadside to find their way home.
Night closures of Snodgrass Bridge over the weekend
The Capt. John Snodgrass Bridge will be closed for several hours Friday and potentially Saturday night to replace components of the bridge.
2 arrested for attempted murder in Gadsden
According to GPD, officers were called to the 900 block of Tuscaloosa Avenue just after 2:15 a.m. on Sept. 11 where they discovered a man who had been shot in the shoulder. He was taken to a local hospital and treated for the injury.
State officials urge Alabamians to have a hurricane preparedness plan
MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WIAT) — The Atlantic Ocean is becoming more active, and state emergency management officials are urging Alabamians to be prepared in case one of those systems heads our way. It’s been two years since Hurricane Sally and 18 since Ivan hit the Gulf Coast. Orange Beach City Administrator Ken Grimes has seen it […]
Noccalula Falls Park to close temporarily for two weeks
Due to the ongoing construction of new train tracks, Noccalula Falls Park will close for nearly two weeks starting Monday, Sept. 26, 2022. The park will reopen on Saturday, Oct. 8, for the Trick or Treat Village from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m., which will take place without the trains.
See it for Yourself: Most Expensive, Picturesque Home in Alabama
One of Alabama’s most expensive homes has been on the market for over 100 days. Also, it had a price decrease as well. This massive Italian Villa sits on one of Alabama’s prettiest lakes, Lake Martin which crosses three different counties of Coosa, Elmore, and Tallapoosa. This estate...
2-year-old boy found dead in hot car outside Blount County daycare
A child was found dead in a hot car Tuesday afternoon in Blount County. The child – a 2-year-old boy – was discovered in his grandparents’ vehicle in the afternoon. The discovery was made at Kids Campus daycare on Alabama 75 in Oneonta. Authorities initially reported the...
Hazmat crews investigate fuel spill at Goose Pond Colony Marina in Scottsboro
SCOTTSBORO, Ala. (WAFF) - An oil spill at the Goose Pond Colony Marina in Scottsboro led to hazmat crews being called to follow up and make sure the water is as clean and as safe as it can be. The spill happened around 3 p.m. yesterday. The General Manager of...
Alabama cities and counties voting to support medical marijuana dispensaries despite long odds in getting one
Securing a license to operate a medical marijuana dispensary might not be as elusive as finding that fictitious gold ticket to tour Willy Wonka’s chocolate factory. The growing number of business application requests to operate a dispensary is far outpacing the licenses that can be doled out by a state commission next year.
Where Are They Now, Alabama? Meth Squirrel
Where Are They Now, Alabama?" takes a look back at the famous and infamous from Alabama with updates of where they are today. Follow me for more "Where Are They Now, Alabama?" in the near future!
'What a beautiful sight': Eagle released back into the wild after being found injured in Ohio
MEDINA, Ohio — An eagle has been released back into the wild after it was found injured in a field in Ohio. The Medina Raptor Center, a nonprofit organization, posted about the eagle's rescue. The center said a man saw an eagle in a field when he was driving,...
