Chicago, IL

14-year-old girl battling cancer gets surprise from Chicago Bears

By Jack Baudoin
 4 days ago

CHICAGO, Ill. (WTVO) — A 14-year-old Bears fan who has been battling cancer for the last two-and-a-half years got the surprise of a lifetime.

Kaylah Gonzalez got the chance to send the team off to Green Bay on Saturday, but she and her family did not stay behind. They were all flown to Green Bay that night and had seats in Lambaeu Field for Sunday’s matchup against the Packers.

It was Gonzalez’s first time seeing a Bears game in person. Fighting leukemia has not been easy for her, but treatment is expected to end in November.

Her goal is to become a nurse one day to help other children fighting cancer.

