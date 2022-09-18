Read full article on original website
Tony Khan: AEW Grand Slam Will Be Unlike Anything AEW Has Ever Done Before, It Will Be Very Special
AEW president Tony Khan says the company's two-night Grand Slam show will be extra special. On Wednesday, September 21, AEW will return to Arthur Ashe Stadium for the second Grand Slam event. While AEW has been hit hard by some controversy in recent weeks, like the reported "melee" that involved CM Punk and The Elite, many fans are looking forward to this buzzworthy show.
Maria Kanellis Discusses WWA, AEW Talks, WWE, IMPACT, More! | Grapsody Interviews
The Grapsody team speaks with Maria Kanellis about World Wrestling Army, WWE and more!. Exclusive! Grab the NordVPN deal https://nordvpn.com/fightful Try it risk-free now with a 30-day money-back guarantee, and FOUR MONTHS FREE!
Taz Discusses How AEW Has Handled HOOK
HOOK has been wrestling for less than a year but is already one of the most popular stars in AEW thanks to his presentation and impactful matches. HOOK, the reigning FTW Champion, doesn't appear every week on television and may not be on-screen very long or say many words, which adds to his uniqueness and mystery.
Podcast: Moxley vs. Danielson | AEW Dynamite Grand Slam 9/21/22 | Sean Ross Sapp
Sean Ross Sapp and Alex Pawlowski review AEW Dynamite Grand Slam!. Exclusive! Grab the NordVPN deal https://nordvpn.com/fightful Try it risk-free now with a 30-day money-back guarantee, and FOUR MONTHS FREE!. Get the best night's sleep of your life and 100 nights risk free on a great mattress with HelixSleep.com/Fightful!
Tony Khan Reveals What He's Learned In Dealing With The Fallout From AEW All Out
What happened on-screen at AEW All Out was pushed aside in the news by what happened off-screen after CM Punk aired his frustrations with Executive Vice Presidents Kenny Omega and The Young Bucks (Matt & Nick Jackson) in the media scrum. Punk's comments led to an altercation between himself, Ace...
Solo Sikoa Forced To Relinquish NXT North American Title, Ladder Match Set For Halloween Havoc
Shawn Michaels lays down the law in regard to the NXT North American Championship. The end of the September 13 episode of NXT saw Solo Sikoa defeat Carmelo Hayes for the NXT North American Championship. Solo even defended that title on the September 16 episode of SmackDown. Solo was never meant to challenge for the title as Wes Lee won a fan vote to have the right to challenge Carmella Hayes. Because Sikoa wasn't even a choice for the vote. Therefore, Shawn Michaels has now declared that due to the circumstances surrounding his victory, Solo Sikoa must forfeit the title.
Taz Comments On AEW's Backstage Drama, Says The Wrestling Business Is A Train That Never Stops Moving
Taz comments on the backstage drama in All Elite Wrestling. The recent success of AEW has been clouded by a various amount of backstage issues. Recently, the social conversation around the product seems to be around the reported AEW All Out fights rather than the in-ring action or even the recent return of MJF.
Roman Reigns: Tyson Fury Got Lost In The Moment At WWE Clash At The Castle, He Did A Solid
Roman Reigns is glad Tyson Fury stopped Austin Theory at WWE Clash at the Castle. Roman Reigns went to war with Drew McIntyre in Cardiff, Wales, and towards the end of the bout, Mr. Money in the Bank, Austin Theory ran down to the ring in hopes of cashing in his guaranteed title opportunity right then and there. Unfortunately for Theory, Tyson Fury was front row and swiftly knocked Theory out to ensure he'd have no influence on the rest of the bout.
AEW Dark Stream And Results (9/20): Anthony Ogogo, Dark Order, Marina Shafir, More Compete
AEW Dark (9/20) John Silver & Alex Reynolds def. Zuka & Alexander Moss. The Trustbusters def. Marcus Kross, Mike Magnum, & GKM. Tony Nese & Josh Woods def. Baliyan Akki & Ryan Matthews. Sonny Kiss def. Joe Ocasio. Matt Sydal def. JD Drake. You can find results from all AEW...
FTR: We Don't Worry About Rankings Or Match Ratings, We Focus On Making People Feel Something
FTR (Cash Wheeler and Dax Harwood) don't care about rankings because they're confident that they're the best. FTR currently hold tag team titles in AAA, ROH, and NJPW. They are also former champions in AEW and across all three brands of WWE. Naturally, they are often viewed as an all-time great duo, but these talks are subjective.
Tony Khan Doesn't Want To Rule Out Possibility Of Undisputed Elite vs. Elite Potentially Happening
On the August 3 episode of AEW Dynamite, the Undisputed Elite imploded as Adam Cole, Kyle O'Reilly, & Bobby Fish turned on The Young Bucks (Matt & Nick Jackson). There was little follow up to the angle as Cole and O'Reilly were sidelined with injuries, Fish's contract with AEW wasn't renewed, and Kenny Omega returned to align with The Young Bucks.
AEW Dynamite: Grand Slam (9/21) Preview: Championship Card Guarantees History Will Be Made In Queens
It's Wednesday, and you know what that means! It's time for AEW Dynamite: Grand Slam!. Tonight, All Elite Wrestling will present one of the most stacked lineups in television wrestling history, AEW Dynamite: Grand Slam 2022. Every match currently booked for tonight's card is a championship match featuring a lineup...
Damon Kemp Further Explains How He Betrayed Diamond Mine On 9/20 WWE NXT
It was Damon Kemp all along. Damon Kemp, the man who betrayed Diamond Mine and cost Brutus and Julius Creed the NXT Tag Team Championship, further explained all of his betrayals during a sit-down interview on the September 20 episode of NXT. Kemp explains that he even took a pay...
Alba Fyre Aims To Destroy Mandy Rose's Empire, Chase Teaches Carmelo Hayes A Lesson | NXT Fight Size
Here is your post-NXT fight size update for September 20. - Alba Fyre stated that she intends to burn NXT Women's Champion Mandy Rose's empire down. - Andre Chase confronted Carmelo Hayes and stated he had a teachable moment when he lost the NXT North American Championship. Chase then shocked the world when he pinned Hayes in a tag team match.
Toni Storm: Women's Wrestling In AEW Is Headed In The Right Direction, I'm Confident In The Division
Toni Storm believes that AEW's women's division is heading in the right direction, and she's confident that the roster will gradually get more of an emphasis on AEW programming. Storm is the reigning AEW Interim Women's World Champion. AEW had to crown a interim titleholder when Thunder Rosa, the AEW...
Bray Wyatt Returning to WWE? MJF's Value to AEW, Roman Reigns vs Logan Paul | Fightful Roundtable
Episode 10 of Fightful Roundtable returns on Tuesday, Aug. 23. Join host Shakiel Mahjouri (CBS Sports) and guests William Washington, Kate Hensler and Jeremy Lambert. The panelists break down the potential Bray Wyatt return being teased on WWE, how important the next few months are for MJF and AEW, Roman Reigns vs Logan Paul at WWE Crown Jewel, Malakai Black's release and more.
Molly Belle: Grand Slam: Fade to Black
Rarely in wrestling or in life does darkness rise to stand against darkness. Left unchallenged, an evil-minded phenomenon may freely infect whoever and whatever it intends. For the House of Black, the intentions have been clear. They are present in All Elite Wrestling to disturb the balance of normalcy. They seek to corrupt that which grows naturally within the walls of Tony Khan’s young alternative. And furthermore, they are succeeding.
Pac Cheats To Beat Orange Cassidy, Toni Storm Retains | AEW Fight Size
Here is your post-AEW Dynamite fight size update for Wednesday, September 21, 2022. - Pac and Orange Cassidy renewed their rivalry on Wednesday night, as "The Bastard" defended the AEW World Championship against "Freshlt Squeezed." Pac lived up to his name, as he blasted Cassidy with the ring bell hammer to tip the scales in his favor and clinch the win.
A Loaded Show! | IMPACT Wrestling Show Review 9/22/22 | IMPACT Post-Show
Joel Pearl (@JoelPearl) and Cresta Starr (@CrestaTheeStarr) review IMPACT Wrestling for September 22, 2022. - Aussie Open vs. Motor City Machine Guns - Winner Faces OGK at Bound For Glory. - Digital Media Title Ladder Match - Brian Myers vs. Bhupinder Gujjar. - Jordynne Grace vs. Zicky Dice w/ SWINGMAN.
Saraya Says She Was 'Blown Away' By The Pop For AEW Debut At Dynamite Grand Slam
Saraya comments on her AEW Dynamite. Saraya made her AEW debut, and her return to wrestling television, at AEW Dynamite Grand Slam when she ran off Britt Baker, Jamie Hayter, and Serena Deeb as they attacked Athena and Toni Storm. Formerly Paige in WWE, Saraya has not wrestled since 2017...
