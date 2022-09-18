ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
WWE

Tony Khan: AEW Grand Slam Will Be Unlike Anything AEW Has Ever Done Before, It Will Be Very Special

AEW president Tony Khan says the company's two-night Grand Slam show will be extra special. On Wednesday, September 21, AEW will return to Arthur Ashe Stadium for the second Grand Slam event. While AEW has been hit hard by some controversy in recent weeks, like the reported "melee" that involved CM Punk and The Elite, many fans are looking forward to this buzzworthy show.
Taz Discusses How AEW Has Handled HOOK

HOOK has been wrestling for less than a year but is already one of the most popular stars in AEW thanks to his presentation and impactful matches. HOOK, the reigning FTW Champion, doesn't appear every week on television and may not be on-screen very long or say many words, which adds to his uniqueness and mystery.
Solo Sikoa Forced To Relinquish NXT North American Title, Ladder Match Set For Halloween Havoc

Shawn Michaels lays down the law in regard to the NXT North American Championship. The end of the September 13 episode of NXT saw Solo Sikoa defeat Carmelo Hayes for the NXT North American Championship. Solo even defended that title on the September 16 episode of SmackDown. Solo was never meant to challenge for the title as Wes Lee won a fan vote to have the right to challenge Carmella Hayes. Because Sikoa wasn't even a choice for the vote. Therefore, Shawn Michaels has now declared that due to the circumstances surrounding his victory, Solo Sikoa must forfeit the title.
Roman Reigns: Tyson Fury Got Lost In The Moment At WWE Clash At The Castle, He Did A Solid

Roman Reigns is glad Tyson Fury stopped Austin Theory at WWE Clash at the Castle. Roman Reigns went to war with Drew McIntyre in Cardiff, Wales, and towards the end of the bout, Mr. Money in the Bank, Austin Theory ran down to the ring in hopes of cashing in his guaranteed title opportunity right then and there. Unfortunately for Theory, Tyson Fury was front row and swiftly knocked Theory out to ensure he'd have no influence on the rest of the bout.
Bray Wyatt Returning to WWE? MJF's Value to AEW, Roman Reigns vs Logan Paul | Fightful Roundtable

Episode 10 of Fightful Roundtable returns on Tuesday, Aug. 23. Join host Shakiel Mahjouri (CBS Sports) and guests William Washington, Kate Hensler and Jeremy Lambert. The panelists break down the potential Bray Wyatt return being teased on WWE, how important the next few months are for MJF and AEW, Roman Reigns vs Logan Paul at WWE Crown Jewel, Malakai Black's release and more.
Molly Belle: Grand Slam: Fade to Black

Rarely in wrestling or in life does darkness rise to stand against darkness. Left unchallenged, an evil-minded phenomenon may freely infect whoever and whatever it intends. For the House of Black, the intentions have been clear. They are present in All Elite Wrestling to disturb the balance of normalcy. They seek to corrupt that which grows naturally within the walls of Tony Khan’s young alternative. And furthermore, they are succeeding.
Pac Cheats To Beat Orange Cassidy, Toni Storm Retains | AEW Fight Size

Here is your post-AEW Dynamite fight size update for Wednesday, September 21, 2022. - Pac and Orange Cassidy renewed their rivalry on Wednesday night, as "The Bastard" defended the AEW World Championship against "Freshlt Squeezed." Pac lived up to his name, as he blasted Cassidy with the ring bell hammer to tip the scales in his favor and clinch the win.
A Loaded Show! | IMPACT Wrestling Show Review 9/22/22 | IMPACT Post-Show

Joel Pearl (@JoelPearl) and Cresta Starr (@CrestaTheeStarr) review IMPACT Wrestling for September 22, 2022. - Aussie Open vs. Motor City Machine Guns - Winner Faces OGK at Bound For Glory. - Digital Media Title Ladder Match - Brian Myers vs. Bhupinder Gujjar. - Jordynne Grace vs. Zicky Dice w/ SWINGMAN.
