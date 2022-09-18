Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
fox34.com
Three Freckled Farm Girls community center opens in Shallowater
LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Three Freckled Farm Girls (TFFG) is a new community center Shallowater and is open Monday-Friday from 7 a.m. to 2 p.m. The center held its grand opening on Monday. It is owned by Janna Henry, a well-known Shallowater resident. For the past three months, Henry has been transforming the building.
fox34.com
‘Fido bags’ for firefighters
LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Lubbock firefighters have received a new set of tools that can help them save the lives of animals during a call-out. Nicknamed “Fido Bags,” they are kits that can be used to treat pets for smoke inhalation or other fire-related injuries. The kits even include safety equipment for the firefighter when he or she is handling an animal.
fox34.com
Roosevelt teen treated for rare cancer at UMC Children’s Hospital
LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - One year after a cancer diagnosis that only a handful of people get, 13-year-old Emma Gast is making less frequent visits to UMC Children’s Hospital, where she found care for the rare disease. “It was usually when I was running. I would feel a really...
fox34.com
Pioneer, former councilmember T.J. Patterson dies at age 85
LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - A Lubbock pioneer and prominent civic servant for decades has died. Thomas James (T.J.) Patterson died September 21, 2022, at age 85. He was Lubbock’s first Black council member, an activist, advocate, and leader. He is the father to current Lubbock City Council member Sheila...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
fox34.com
Encompass Health and TTU Men’s Basketball join forces to celebrate National Rehabilitation Week
LUBBOCK, Texas (NEWS RELEASE) - South Plains Rehabilitation Hospital staff is celebrating National Rehabilitation Week September 19-23, 2022. This year’s theme is “The Art of Rehabilitation”. On Thursday, September 22, 2022, at 1:00 pm, the Texas Tech Men’s Basketball team visited the South Plains Rehabilitation Hospital staff...
fox34.com
Dr. Carl Andersen releases new book ‘Addiction and Recovery at Texas Tech’
LUBBOCK, Texas (NEWS RELEASE) - While waiting out a delay on a fateful tarmac, Carl Andersen was mulling the challenges and possibilities of the path before him. Alcoholism had left its mark on his life and on his family. In spite of the disease, Carl managed to earn a PhD and receive an appointment as Chair of the Department of Family Studies.
fox34.com
Lubbock City Council recognizes ‘555 Foundation’
LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - The “555 Foundation” was recognized by the Lubbock City Council for its work to protect the city’s first responders in a special session today. Mark Hill, the father of the late firefighter Eric Hill, accepted the honor. Lieutenant Eric Hill died in January...
fox34.com
KCBD’s Sharon Maines recognized at Lubbock City Council
LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - The City of Lubbock has recognized KCBD NewsChannel 11′s Sharon Maines for her contributions to the city. Lubbock Mayor Tray Payne commemorated Sharon’s upcoming retirement at a special ceremony Wednesday afternoon in the City Council chambers at Citizens Tower. HE admired her dedication since...
IN THIS ARTICLE
fox34.com
Noon Notebook: Addiction Recovery at Texas Tech University with Prof. Carl Anderson
LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Texas Tech Professor Dr. Carl Anderson has written a book, Addiction Recovery at Texas Tech University, Where It All Began with a forward by TTU President Lawrence Schovanek. Professor Anderson talks about his own struggle with alcoholism in the book, calling himself “a chronic relapser.”
fox34.com
Good Day Good Dog: Oscar!
LUBBOCK, Texas (KJTV) - From LAS:. Oscar is a 10 year old male pit mix. He came in as a seized welfare case on 6/27. He was in poor condition both physically and environmentally. He has since bounced back and loves life. He’s great with other dogs and is very gentle. He does well on a leash. He is 54 lbs.
fox34.com
South Plains Fair implements clear bag policy, beer sales
LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - For the first time ever, the South Plains Fair kicks off this weekend with two new features - a clear bag policy, and beer sales. Organizers first posted to Facebook about the clear bag policy last week, drawing some pushback. “Everywhere you go now for big...
fox34.com
2 injured in crash on 50th and University
LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - LPD and LFR are on the scene of a two-vehicle crash on 50th and University Avenue. Lubbock PD received the call around 3:22 p.m. PD confirms that the victims sustained minor and moderate injuries. They could not confirm if anyone has been transported to the hospital at this time.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Lubbock family thinks they know who killed 13-year-old Veronica Taylor
LUBBOCK, Texas — 35 years after 13-year-old Veronica Taylor was brutally assaulted, strangled and murdered in Lubbock County, her family said on Friday they think they know who killed her and are desperate for the Lubbock County Sheriff’s Office to act. “My sister used to date a guy that we thought did it and he […]
Lubbock’s Mugshot Monday: 21 People Still Held in the Lubbock County Detention Center
Today is Monday, and that means two things: the weekend was way too short, and Mugshot Monday is in full swing. Texas Tech lost against North Carolina State with linebacker Bryce Ramirez suffering a serious injury. I saw on Facebook that they televised his bone sticking out of his leg, but I'm too squeamish to Google that.
fox34.com
Varsity Bookstore to close after more than 80 years
LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - After 88 years serving Texas Tech students and the Lubbock community, Varsity Bookstore announced Tuesday it will be closing by the end of 2022. The bookstore located at 1305 University Ave. made the announcement via social media. Effective immediately Varsity will no longer be buying back textbooks, selling e-books or renting course material, according to its website. A Lubbock staple since 1934, the store is offering huge discounts to get rid of stock.
fox34.com
Summer weather persists despite cold front
LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Some cooler air is moving into the South Plains tomorrow. A weak cold front will bring northerly winds, a few clouds, and a slight drop in area temperatures on Thursday. The front will move into the northern communities early tomorrow and move across most of the...
fox34.com
Cold front brings slight break from 90-degree temps
LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Another sunny and very warm day for the South Plains. Afternoon temps ranged from the upper 80s in Muleshoe to around 90 degrees in Lubbock. However, it was in the mid-90s in Childress south to Snyder while temperatures were in the low 90s in the Plains to Seminole region.
fox34.com
Endzone scores and highlights Thursday, Sept. 222
LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Here’s Pete Christy for your high school football scores and highlights.
fox34.com
Man indicted after bringing BB gun to Covenant Health
LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Brandon Davis, 38, was indicted by a Lubbock Grand Jury for aggravated assault after bringing a BB gun to Covenant Health Hospital. Lubbock police arrested a man after reports of a person with a gun at Covenant Health Tuesday afternoon. Around 1:30 p.m. on July 19,...
fox34.com
Pedestrian struck, killed by vehicle in Downtown Lubbock
LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - A pedestrian was stuck and killed by a vehicle Wednesday afternoon in Downtown Lubbock. Just after 3:00 p.m., officers responded to a crash involving a pedestrian at the intersection of Broadway and Texas Ave. 73-year-old Mary Balderas was taken to UMC with life-threatening injuries where she...
Comments / 0