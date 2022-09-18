A man is in critical condition after police say he was shot while traveling on the Watterson Expressway Sunday afternoon.

Louisville Metro Police Department spokesperson Aaron Ellis said officers were called to Interstate 264 at Southern Parkway shortly before 5 p.m. When officers arrived, they found the man inside a vehicle suffering from a severe gunshot wound. He was transported to the University of Louisville Hospital.

The man has not yet been identified.

Traffic on the expressway was backed up for several hours as police conducted their investigation, originally calling for a shut down due to a "medical emergency."

The eastbound lanes of I-264 have opened, but Ellis asked for drivers to be patient, as it is expected to take some time for the area to completely clear.

Due to the severity of the man's injuries, the LMPD Homicide Unit is currently continuing the investigation.

This article originally appeared on Louisville Courier Journal: Update: 1 in critical condition following shooting on Watterson Expressway