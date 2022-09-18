ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
'It just didn't go in': Cade York's miss, onside kick miscue play key roles in Browns loss

By Chris Easterling, Akron Beacon Journal
 4 days ago

CLEVELAND — Cade York was being facetious when he said "Cleveland may hate me next game" the same day he won AFC Special Teams Player of the Week . The rookie kicker didn't know he would actually put that statement to the test.

There were multiple culprits in the Browns' meltdown that led to a 31-30 loss to the New York Jets in Sunday's home opener. York's leg, though, opened the door for a regulation loss instead of the possibility of overtime.

York missed the first regular-season kick of his Browns career with 1:55 remaining after Nick Chubb scored on a 12-yard run to go in front 30-17. The Jets scored 14 points over the next 1:33 to take the lead when Greg Zuerlein made his point-after kick after Garrett Wilson's 15-yard touchdown catch from Joe Flacco with 22 seconds remaining.

"Not too sure," York said of the PAT, the first such miss on six tries in two games. "I thought hit it good. I looked up and it wasn't going in."

It was a dramatic swing for the fourth-round pick out of LSU from a week earlier, when he became the toast of Cleveland with a game-winning 58-yard field goal with eight seconds left to beat the Carolina Panthers. That performance, in which he went 4-for-4 on field goals and 2-for-2 on PATs, made him the first rookie kicker to win the AFC Special Teams Player of the Year honor in Week 1.

York said after winning that award that he couldn't allow the opener to get in his head. He said, specifically, "Cleveland could hate me after next game, so it doesn't really mean anything. So, you kind of gotta stay pretty even-keeled, because if you're a roller-coaster, there's ups, but there's also downs."

After the rookie received a few private words from teammate Anthony Walker Jr. at his locker, York reiterated his point that he couldn't allow last week to spill into this week.

"I tried to make sure I didn't get complacent," York said. "It's not like I went out there and wasn't ready. I don't know what happened. Have to go back and look at it. I thought I hit it well. It just didn't go in."

The snap and hold on the PAT try appeared to go according to plan. The kick, though, just sailed wide right.

The kick was going toward the east, Dawg Pound end of FirstEnergy Stadium. Both York and his holder, Corey Bojorquez, indicated the wind was swirling a bit at that end of the stadium.

"I mean, it kind of just went all over the place, especially over by that area," Bojorquez said. "You know, it's kind of where the wind was hitting today. So it was just all over the place."

York's missed kick may have been a mere footnote to what ultimately was a 2-0 start to the season. However, it was another special-teams miscue that was an accelerant onto the fire.

After the Jets cut it to 30-24 with 1:22 left, the Jets lined up for an onside kick. Braden Mann booted the ball toward the New York sideline, where the Browns' Amari Cooper was lined up on the hands team.

The Jets' Will Parks slipped in right in front of Cooper to deflect the ball, which went into the hands of Justin Hardee at the Jets 47. Nine plays and a minute later, Flacco connected with Wilson, Zuerlein connected on his PAT kick and York's miss became much more than just a footnote.

"Only thing I can say, I’ve got to watch it on tape, there’s a tool, you can bat the ball out of bounds if you need to," said safety John Johnson III, who was also on the hands team. "I think we probably should have used that tool. I didn’t see it. I’m in the middle, literally right over the ball. So I was kind of trying to block my man, I didn’t really see what happened. Most likely we should have batted it out of bounds."

That didn't happen. Neither did a Browns win on Sunday.

