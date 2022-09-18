ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Herm Edwards firing reaction: What people are saying about fired ASU football coach

By Jeremy Cluff, Arizona Republic
Herm Edwards is out as Arizona State football coach after agreeing to a "mutual parting of ways."

The news on Sunday brought out a lot of reaction on social media.

Check out what people were saying about ASU's decision to move on from Edwards as the Sun Devils' football coach.

This article originally appeared on Arizona Republic: Herm Edwards firing reaction: What people are saying about fired ASU football coach

Mr
4d ago

Who would have thought a guy with no talent and only a big mouth would be a failure? Weird! Doesn't it remind you of some other hack?

Terry Thompson
4d ago

You give me $8 million dollars, I’d walk away from sorry ASU too. They will never reach the National Championship. ASU is no match for Georgia’s and Alabama’s JV teams. A lucrative ESPN deal@

