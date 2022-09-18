ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
El Paso, TX

KFOX 14

Man with abdominal stab wound found dead in Socorro

EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14/CBS4) — A man was found dead with stab wounds in Socorro on Saturday. Police officers were called out to the 660 Old Hueco Tanks Road around 3:50 a.m. When officers arrived they found three men standing around a man with an abdominal stab wound. The...
SOCORRO, TX
El Paso, TX
El Paso, TX
KFOX 14

El Paso County Sheriff's investigate homicide in far eastside

EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14/CBS4) — A man was found dead in the desert area near Fann Drive and Bull Elk drives Tuesday. Sheriff's officials said they're investigating a homicide case. Around 548 a.m. law enforcement received a call from a person who said they witnessed a person being shot.
EL PASO COUNTY, TX
KFOX 14

Tornillo Bridge to be demolished and rebuilt with new safety features

EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14) — The Tornillo Bridge, which was built in 1962, will be demolished and replaced with a new one. The Texas Department of Transportation announced the Tornillo Bridge Replacement project started last week. TxDOT Bridge Survey Supervisor Zithai Soto said the new bridge will have upgraded...
TORNILLO, TX
KFOX 14

Man hospitalized after shooting in Lower Valley

EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14/CBS4) — A man was taken to the hospital after a shooting in the Lower Valley Tuesday night. The incident happened at 8631 North Loop Drive. Officials said a man in his 30s was taken to the hospital. No other information was provided. Sign up to...
EL PASO, TX
KFOX 14

El Paso CBP officers make multiple narcotic seizures in the past days

EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14/CBS4) — U.S. Customs and Border Protection officers working at El Paso area ports of entry stopped multiple narcotic smuggling attempts within the past few days. “CBP officers remain focused on their drug interdiction mission,” said CBP El Paso Director Field Operations Hector A. Mancha. “We...
EL PASO, TX
KFOX 14

DA considers seeking help from state Attorney General on Walmart shooting case

EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14) — District Attorney Yvonne Rosales is considering requesting help from the Texas Attorney General to prosecute the alleged Walmart shooter. Rosales filed a letter on September 13 and sent it to several federal and state officials, among them Texas Governor Greg Abbott and U.S Attorney General Merrick Garland.
EL PASO, TX
KFOX 14

Wyler Tramway & Franklin Mountains release October events

EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14/CBS4) — The Wyler Tramway and the Franklin Mountains have released their October events. Below is a list of what is happening at both Franklin Mountains and the virtual programs for Wyler Tramway for this month. Raccoon Fun Facts. Fri. Oct. 7 at 12 pm. This...
EL PASO, TX
KFOX 14

El Paso to host Festival of Chariots in downtown El Paso

EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14/CBS4) — The Festival of Chariots will take place in downtown El Paso in October. The event will take place on October 8 from 2 p.m. to 8 p.m. at the parking lot located at 401 East Main Street (across from Hotel Indigo). The Festival of...
EL PASO, TX
KFOX 14

2-vehicle crash in Lower Valley caused all lanes to close

Emergency crews responded to a 2-vehicle crash in El Paso Lower Valley on Hunter Drive, near Monterrey Drive Wednesday morning. The crash happened before 7 a.m., according to El Paso Fire Dispatch. The crash caused all north and southbound lanes to close on Hunter. According to dispatch, no injuries were...
EL PASO, TX
KFOX 14

2022 El Paso Space Festival happening this week

EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14/CBS4) — The 2022 El Paso Space Festival is underway and has two more events before it wraps up on Saturday. On Friday, the El Paso International Airport will be hosting a “Sustainability in Space” event. Attendees will learn about supporting life in space...
EL PASO, TX

