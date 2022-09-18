Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
How El Paso is Handling the Influx of Thousands of MigrantsTom HandyEl Paso, TX
Migrants sleep on the streets of El Paso—VP Harris says the borders are secureT. WareEl Paso, TX
Students defend Texas teacher fired for telling pupils to use the term 'minor-attracted persons' instead of paedophiles.VictorEl Paso, TX
Abbott touts job growth records in Texas ahead of El Paso visitEuri Giles | ClareifiEl Paso, TX
New Mexico is Trying to Get a Piece of Texas and its 25 Billion in GDPTom HandyEl Paso, TX
Related
KFOX 14
Suspect who wore clown mask in El Paso attempted robbery leaving 1 injured arrested
EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14/CBS4) — A man was arrested after being accused of walking up to a victim wearing a clown mask and shooting the victim in a robbery attempt in the Lower Valley. Officers arrested 20-year-old Dorian Carlos Reveles on Wednesday. The incident took place at 8631 North...
KFOX 14
Police identify man accused in rampage at car dealership in east El Paso
EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14) — A man who drove through the Viva Nissan dealership Tuesday was in possession of cocaine, according to El Paso police. Eduardo Robles, 38, was identified as the man seen in videos that circulated on social media crashing into several vehicles in a dealership's lot.
KFOX 14
911 Call: Stepson tells dispatcher Kimberly Yacone was shot in head by husband
LAS CRUCES, N.M. (KFOX14) — **Editors note: The 911 audio and details in this story contain language and descriptions that may be disturbing to some. The 911 call made by Kimberly Yacone's stepson after she was reportedly shot and killed by her husband Robert Yacone was released on Wednesday.
KFOX 14
Man with abdominal stab wound found dead in Socorro
EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14/CBS4) — A man was found dead with stab wounds in Socorro on Saturday. Police officers were called out to the 660 Old Hueco Tanks Road around 3:50 a.m. When officers arrived they found three men standing around a man with an abdominal stab wound. The...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
KFOX 14
Man allegedly shoots wife with shotgun at Picacho Hills home with teenage son home
LAS CRUCES, N.M. (KFOX14) — Court documents for a man accused of killing his wife in their Las Cruces home provided a timeline leading up to Kimberly Yacone's death. The couple's 17-year-old son was home when the alleged shooting happened Sunday night at 6530 Vista De Oro. Robert Kevin...
KFOX 14
El Pasoan who received tainted gas from Circle K awaiting reimbursement
EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14) — An El Paso man said he filled his tank with water-contaminated gasoline last month. “They drained the tank and they told me that it was 90 percent of water from the fuel that I got there,” said Mike Williams, a Circle K customer.
KFOX 14
El Paso County Sheriff's investigate homicide in far eastside
EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14/CBS4) — A man was found dead in the desert area near Fann Drive and Bull Elk drives Tuesday. Sheriff's officials said they're investigating a homicide case. Around 548 a.m. law enforcement received a call from a person who said they witnessed a person being shot.
KFOX 14
Sheriff: Extreme Risk Firearms Protection Order not filed before murder of Kimberly Yacone
EL PASO, Texas [KFOX14] — A shooting that left a Las Cruces woman dead on Sunday has raised concerns about the efficiency of New Mexico’s Red Flag Law. The Red Flag Law or Extreme Risk Firearms Protection Order went into effect in 2020 and aimed to take away firearms from people who may pose a threat to themselves or others.
IN THIS ARTICLE
KFOX 14
New Mexico State Police investigate 2 people found dead in Las Cruces home
LAS CRUCES, N.M. (KFOX14/CBS4) — The New Mexico State Police Investigations Bureau is investigating two people that were found dead inside a home in Las Cruces Wednesday. Police said they are investigating at 1491 Alamo St. "The investigation is in very preliminary stages and information is limited," an NMSP...
KFOX 14
El Paso woman accused of assaulting CBP officer at Paso del Norte port of entry
EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14/CBS4) — An El Paso woman was arrested this week at the Paso Del Norte Port of Entry on criminal charges related to her alleged assault on a federal law enforcement officer. According to court documents, 19-year-old Shailene Ashanty Gutierrez, entered the U.S. from Mexico at...
KFOX 14
Tornillo Bridge to be demolished and rebuilt with new safety features
EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14) — The Tornillo Bridge, which was built in 1962, will be demolished and replaced with a new one. The Texas Department of Transportation announced the Tornillo Bridge Replacement project started last week. TxDOT Bridge Survey Supervisor Zithai Soto said the new bridge will have upgraded...
KFOX 14
Man hospitalized after shooting in Lower Valley
EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14/CBS4) — A man was taken to the hospital after a shooting in the Lower Valley Tuesday night. The incident happened at 8631 North Loop Drive. Officials said a man in his 30s was taken to the hospital. No other information was provided. Sign up to...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
KFOX 14
Las Cruces woman allegedly killed by husband filed several restraining orders
DONA ANA COUNTY, N.M. (KFOX14) — A 48-year-old woman living in Dona Ana County is believed to have been murdered by her husband. The couple owned Forghedaboudit Italian, a popular restaurant in Las Cruces. Kimberly Yacone, was found dead inside her home at 6530 Vista De Oro in Las...
KFOX 14
El Paso CBP officers make multiple narcotic seizures in the past days
EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14/CBS4) — U.S. Customs and Border Protection officers working at El Paso area ports of entry stopped multiple narcotic smuggling attempts within the past few days. “CBP officers remain focused on their drug interdiction mission,” said CBP El Paso Director Field Operations Hector A. Mancha. “We...
KFOX 14
DA considers seeking help from state Attorney General on Walmart shooting case
EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14) — District Attorney Yvonne Rosales is considering requesting help from the Texas Attorney General to prosecute the alleged Walmart shooter. Rosales filed a letter on September 13 and sent it to several federal and state officials, among them Texas Governor Greg Abbott and U.S Attorney General Merrick Garland.
KFOX 14
Wyler Tramway & Franklin Mountains release October events
EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14/CBS4) — The Wyler Tramway and the Franklin Mountains have released their October events. Below is a list of what is happening at both Franklin Mountains and the virtual programs for Wyler Tramway for this month. Raccoon Fun Facts. Fri. Oct. 7 at 12 pm. This...
KFOX 14
El Paso to host Festival of Chariots in downtown El Paso
EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14/CBS4) — The Festival of Chariots will take place in downtown El Paso in October. The event will take place on October 8 from 2 p.m. to 8 p.m. at the parking lot located at 401 East Main Street (across from Hotel Indigo). The Festival of...
KFOX 14
Carpe Diem With You: How do you feel about the portrayal of El Paso across the nation?
EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14) — In this week's Carpe Diem, I asked viewers what they thought of the image of El Paso as the humanitarian crisis is projected on news outlets all over the country. Debi Alvidrez on Facebook said:. "El Paso is rarely portrayed in a positive light....
KFOX 14
2-vehicle crash in Lower Valley caused all lanes to close
Emergency crews responded to a 2-vehicle crash in El Paso Lower Valley on Hunter Drive, near Monterrey Drive Wednesday morning. The crash happened before 7 a.m., according to El Paso Fire Dispatch. The crash caused all north and southbound lanes to close on Hunter. According to dispatch, no injuries were...
KFOX 14
2022 El Paso Space Festival happening this week
EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14/CBS4) — The 2022 El Paso Space Festival is underway and has two more events before it wraps up on Saturday. On Friday, the El Paso International Airport will be hosting a “Sustainability in Space” event. Attendees will learn about supporting life in space...
Comments / 0