What Is Pissed? Jeopardy Fans Go Off On Major Rule Change Under Consideration.
Executive producer Mike Davies said the possible game change could come during a “Jeopardy!” tournament this season.
Saoirse Ronan to star in World War II epic 'Blitz' for Apple TV+
Sept. 23 (UPI) -- Atonement, Brooklyn and Little Women star Saoirse Ronan has signed on to star in Steve McQueen's World War II drama Blitz. Production on the New Regency and Apple TV+ film is set to begin later this year. It is based on an original idea from writer-director...
Florence Pugh Sings Full Version Of ‘Don’t Worry Darling’ Song Written By Harry Styles
The trailers leading up to the release of Don’t Worry Darling all featured snippets of Florence Pugh singing “With You All The Time,” the song written by Harry Styles for the movie. Upon the film’s release on September 23, the complete version dropped. Florence sings the full version of the “trigger song” for the soundtrack.
