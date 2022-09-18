Top stars, best performances in Week 3 of the 2022 Washington high school football season

Teams were flying and whether players were helping lead their teams in blowouts or crunch-time, these players stood out in Week 3.

Top stars, best performances of Week 3

Xavier Ahrens, Curtis (4A)

The Vikings sophomore scored four touchdowns - two on offense at wide receiver and a pair of interception returns at safety for scores (84, 35 yards) in a win over Bethel.

Brock Beaner, Anacortes (2A)

Rushed for 179 yards and two touchdowns, and had three sacks and a forced fumble in the team's win against Archbishop Murphy.

Andre Breedlove, Kennewick (3A)

Another week goes by and Breedlove makes the list again. The quarterback threw four touchdowns in the Lions' 54-20 win over Sunnyside.

Jason Brown Jr., O’Dea (3A)

Took a bit for him to get going against Rainier Beach, but his game-high 130 yards and one touchdown helped O'Dea to a big Metro League win.

Navarre Dixon, Lincoln of Tacoma (3A)

Dixon's rushing output of 214 yards and three touchdowns in Lincoln's win over Class 4A Camas.

Malachi Durant, Puyallup (4A)

Provided half of Puyallup's scoring, hauling in two touchdowns in the Vikings' 28-7 win over South Kitsap.

Brant Heppner, Lynden (2A)

Sophomore quarterback threw three touchdown passes for the Lions in a 41-13 blowout of Squalicum, a state semifinalist last season.

Gabarri Johnson, Lincoln of Tacoma (3A)

A career day for Johnson on the ground led to 303 yards rushing and two touchdowns, and he also passed for 207 yards to help lead the Abes over Camas.

Mitch Johnson, Mountain View (3A)

A big team win - and an unbelievable career day for the senior quarterback, who completed 26 of 35 passes for 391 yards and seven touchdowns, and added 59 rushing yards and a score.

Will Landram, Gig Harbor (3A)

The Tides couldn't overcome Peninsula, but Landram kept his team in it, throwing for 264 yards and four touchdowns.

Jayden Limar, Lake Stevens (4A)

Federal Way didn't have an answer for Limar who found the end zone four times for the Vikings in a 63-21 victory.

Trey Leckner, Glacier Peak (4A)

Simply unstoppable against Ferndale as he scored a touchdown every time he caught the ball with five receptions for five touchdowns and 210 yards.

Israel Nabors, Garfield (3A)

Freshman running back ran for 111 yards and two touchdowns while the Bulldogs steamrolled Seattle Prep, 48-7.

Caleb Northcroft, Pullman (2A)

His three touchdowns passes, and only four incompletions, helped pace the Greyhounds in a 37-0 shutout of North Central.

Josh Perez, Toppenish (1A)

The Wildcats passed for three touchdowns (and 180 yards), ran for three scores and accounted for four of those scores in a six-minute span that secured a victory over Mount Baker.

Brayden Platt, Yelm (3A)

He'll keep making this list until someone stops him and that hasn't happened yet as he scored five touchdowns in yet another Yelm victory.

Jalen Salavea, Skyview (4A)

Big defensive day with two fumble recoveries, one for a touchdown, in the Storm's upset win over No. 10 Bothell.

Jake Schakel, Emerald Ridge (4A)

In an incredible upset win over No. 6 Sumner, Schakel threw for 238 yards and three touchdowns to keep the Jaguars in the 4A SPSL race.

Blake Springer, Monroe (3A)

Springer is a big reason the Bearcats are rolling early this season with his latest showing of 334 passing yards and four touchdowns.

Trenton Swanson, Camas (4A)

The Papermakers' wide receiver was a handful with 11 receptions for 169 yards and two touchdowns in the team's loss to Lincoln of Tacoma.

Jace Villers, Auburn Riverside (3A)

A little bit of defense never hurt and Villers had a fumble recovery and pick-6 in the Ravens' 43-0 win shutout of Thomas Jefferson.