WTRF
WVU, TTU battle to draw in Big 12 opener
An equalizer in the 48th minute helped the West Virginia University women’s soccer team fight to a 1-1 draw against Texas Tech at John Walker Soccer Complex in Lubbock, Texas, on Thursday night. The two teams were scoreless at the half, despite West Virginia (3-3-4, 0-0-1 Big 12) outshooting...
WTRF
Second-half surge by WVU brings Black Diamond Trophy back to Morgantown
WVU fights back to an even record after disappointing start to season. The Black Diamond Trophy is headed back to Morgantown after West Virginia topped Virginia Tech 33-10 at Lane Stadium on Thursday. The Hokies (2-2) were among the best in the country at stopping the run until the Mountaineers...
WTRF
Battle for the Black Diamond Trophy Sold Out
MORGANTOWN, W.Va. – For the second time this season, the West Virginia football program will compete in front of a sold-out crowd this Thursday night. WVU’s upcoming contest at Lane Stadium in the Battle for the Black Diamond Trophy versus Virginia Tech has been officially announced as a sellout, according to the Virginia Tech athletic department.
WTRF
FINAL: West Virginia 33, Virginia Tech 10
The Black Diamond Trophy is up for grabs in Blacksburg, Virginia as the West Virginia Mountaineers make their first trip to Lane Stadium since 2004 to face Virginia Tech. Be sure to follow along right here for updates as the game unfolds. Click here for more information on the rivalry clash and here for a full game preview.
WTRF
WVU women’s soccer opens Big 12 slate on the road
The West Virginia University women’s soccer team opens Big 12 Conference play, traveling to Lubbock, Texas, to take on Texas Tech on Thursday, Sept. 22. Kickoff at John Walker Soccer Complex is set for 8 p.m. ET. Thursday’s match will be broadcast live on Big 12 Now on ESPN+,...
WTRF
WVU rifle tabbed No. 7 in preseason rankings
The West Virginia University rifle team has been ranked No. 7 in the initial Collegiate Rifle Coaches Association (CRCA) Poll, as announced by the organization. The rankings were based on each team’s score from last year’s NCAA Qualifying Match. The Mountaineers shot a qualifying score of 4707 a year ago.
WTRF
Daniels, defense lead West Virginia past Virginia Tech 33-10
BLACKSBURG, Va. (AP)JT Daniels threw for 203 yards and a touchdown to lead West Virginia to a 33-10 win over Virginia Tech on Thursday night. Freshman CJ Donaldson rushed for 106 yards and West Virginia (2-2) got a strong performance from its defense to win its second straight game after losing the first two.
WTRF
Daniels, WVU shift normal schedule and routine ahead of Virginia Tech showdown
MORGANTOWN, W.Va. – If there’s one thing that is universally understood about athletes, it is that they like routines. Whether it be for superstitious reasons, or just as a way to stay comfortable, when athletes and teams find a routine that works, they stick with it. A trio...
WTRF
How to watch Mountaineer GameDay: Black Diamond Edition
MORGANTOWN, W.Va. — Another rivalry gameday begins with a special edition of Mountaineer GameDay. Before the Mountaineers and Hokies battle for the Black Diamond Trophy Thursday night, Gold and Blue Nation’s flagship pregame show will air from 4-6 p.m. throughout the region to get fans ready for the action.
WTRF
WVU to don “Country Roads” uniforms at Virginia Tech
WVU's popular uniform set is back for another rivalry clash. On Thursday, West Virginia will take its Country Roads to Lane Stadium — its Country Roads uniforms, that is. The WVU football team announced on social media on Tuesday that it will wear its Country Roads alternate uniform set against Virginia Tech. The announcement was made with a video featuring guard Doug Nester, who transferred to WVU from Virginia Tech ahead of the 2021 season.
WTRF
Groundbreaking for Wheeling Streetscape Project is Friday morning
WHEELING, W.Va. (WTRF) — It’s a big day in Wheeling with the groundbreaking for the $32 million dollar Streetscape Project. Governor Jim Justice is coming to town for the event. West Virginia Governor coming to Wheeling on Friday. The project will upgrade West Virginia Route 2 on both...
WTRF
Morning showers then cooler air for the first days of Fall
TONIGHT: Bright blue skies and plenty of sunshine across the Ohio Valley for the beginning of our day. We stayed dry through the morning hours thanks to high pressure locally, but a potent cold front is starting to advance and develop across the Great Lakes region with thunderstorm activity in Northern Ohio. Warmer air in the mid-levels of the atmosphere have capped thunderstorms for the early afternoon, but the development of rain showers and potential of storms will be expected as we head into the evening hours. The region is outlined in a Slight Risk for severe weather or a two out of five on the severe weather scale. Concerns will be damaging wind gusts and downpours. The hail threat and tornadic activity are on the low side but not fully zero. This is something I will keep on eye on. Daytime highs were back in the mid to low 80s with dew points sitting in the 60s. This will aide in thunderstorm development as we head into the evening hours. Tonight, scattered showers and possible storms could linger into early Thursday morning. Overnight lows will be in the lower 60s.
WTRF
WLU gives those living with brain change “Opportunities to Shine”
WEST LIBERTY, W.Va. (WTRF) – Wednesday, September 21, West Liberty University’s Highlands Center will host a new support group for those living with dementia and their caregivers at 3 p.m. 2022 Mrs. West Virginia American, Jami Myers’ support group called “Opportunities To Shine” has a branch through West...
WTRF
Good Shepherd Nursing Home opens Outpatient Program to the public
WHEELING, W.Va. (WTRF) – Good Shepherd Nursing Home has been successful in offering its residents occupational, physical, and speech therapy, but they are now taking the next step in offering these services to the public. The doctors at Good Shepherd not only form a bond with their residents, but...
WTRF
One rescue organization sees cases skyrocket since another closed its doors in Belmont County
BELMONT COUNTY, Ohio (WTRF) Belmont County Hoof & Paw was created mainly to rescue abused and neglected horses, cows and livestock. But since BCARL (Belmont County Animal Rescue League) stopped doing animal rescue, Hoof & Paw’s calls have gone through the roof. Belmont County Animal Rescue League closing. “We...
