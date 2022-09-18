Spain's Willy Hernangomez Earns EuroBasket 2022 MVP Honors

Willy Hernangomez of the New Orleans Pelicans won the 2022 EuroBasket MVP award due to his star turn with Spain this summer.

Willy Hernangomez is adding pages to his resume this summer. First, New Orleans Pelicans Vice President David Griffin singled out the Spaniard as an untradeable piece during the season's exit interviews. Then, Hernangomez added to his IMDB page with a cameo in Adam Sandler's Hustle on Netflix . After a stellar run with Spain this summer he can add 2022 EuroBasket MVP to the list of accomplishments.

Spain defeated France 88-76 in the 2022 EuroBasket Final to take home a fourth title in the continental tournament. Hernangomez had 14 points and 8 rebounds, mostly in the first quarter, to spark the win. Brother Juancho, Bo Cruz in Hustle , had 27 points and 7 made three-pointers in the championship game.

The Pelican reserve is doing his best to push for a more significant role going forward. The 28-year-old has battled with several NBA starters this summer and has proven capable of doing more than just holding his own. Hernangomez averaged 17.2 points and 6.9 rebounds while shooting 63.7 FG% from the field throughout the tournament.

Hernangomez went up against Jonas Valanciunas and Domantas Sabonis (Lithuania) in an elimination game. Rudy Gobert (France), Daniel Theis (Germany), Franz Wagner (Germany), and Lauri Markkanen (Finland) were in the way of a trophy yet the Pelican representative still led his team in efficiency rating per game (19.7). A 27-point, 5-rebound night against Finland helped clinch a semifinal spot. He then helped save Spain's title hopes in a close win over Germany.

Spain head coach Sergio Scariolo said of Hernandez "We knew it. He was the guy. He was chosen for this change after our legends retired. And he's stepping up."

Hernangomez was named to the All-Tourney Team along with Giannis Antetokounmpo (Greece), Lorenzo Brown (Spain), Rudy Gobert (France), and Dennis Schroder (Germany). The MVP can expect a warm welcome into training camp after a few weeks of rest. Carrying the award in for the first-day weigh-ins will add a few pounds but the Pelicans already know Hernangomez is worth his weight in gold .

